There are currently eight states considering some sort of legislation banning the practice of spraying chemicals in the air. This list includes: Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Dakota, Minnesota, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. Axios claims that the number is actually twelve, but does not provide a complete list. The Associated Press says the number is twelve, also noting New York and Arizona.

Louisiana drew recent headlines after the state House passed a bill on a 58 to 32 vote, first introduced by GOP state Representative Kimberly Landy Coates, which is designed “to prevent any chemicals above us in the air, specifically to modify the weather.” “This bill is to prevent any chemicals above us in the air, specifically to modify the weather,” Coates said.

Of course, this recent legislation has drawn plenty of ire and mockery (such as can be seen in the comments of a video produced by Fox 8 Live.

The bill drew inspiration from a similar piece of legislation that was adopted in Tennessee last year; SB 2691, which states, “As enacted, prohibits the intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight.”

Newsweek added that in Florida, GOP state Senator Ileana Garcia introduced legislation in December 2024 to prohibit weather modification activities in the state. In May of this year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would sign the bill into law.

Before being chosen to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vowed on social media in August of last year that "we are going to stop this crime."

However, mainstream media and papers have been quick to chastise these bills, saying these bills are based on unfounded “conspiracy theories” and originate among so-called far-right circles who support President Donald Trump.

The most egregious example of gaslighting, however, comes way of The Guardian, which reported: “Eight US states seek to outlaw chemtrails – even though they aren’t real.” The author wrote (excerpts):

Political leaders love an empty statement or proclamation, but when Louisiana’s state house of representatives moved against “chemtrails” last week, they were literally seeking to combat something that does not exist.

Known to less conspiratorially minded as aircraft contrails, or the white vaporous lines streaming out of an airplane’s engines at altitude, chemtrails are a longstanding conspiracy theory.

Believers in chemtrails hold that the aircraft vapor trails that criss-cross skies across the globe every day are deliberately laden with toxins that are using commercial aircraft to spray them on people below, perhaps to enslave them to big pharma, or exert mind control, or sterilize people or even control the weather for nefarious motives.

Despite the outlandishness of the belief and the complete absence of evidence, a 2016 study showed that the idea is held to be “completely true” by 10% of Americans and “somewhat true” by a further 20%-30% of Americans.

The US Environmental Protection Agency states that the plumes of aircraft exhaust vapor are a natural result of flight and pose no risk to weather patterns, while the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa) has publicly denied undertaking or planning any weather modification experiments.

But the theories abound, including that last year’s Hurricane Helene stalled over and devastated parts of western North Carolina as a result of government weather interference that was designed to force North Carolinians off their land and then exploit it for rare earth mineral mining. Federal emergency managers set up a webpage to dispel false information.

But then after deriding these bills and those who believe chemtrailing is real, The Guardian then concedes that experiments have taken place before:

For two decades, from 1962 to 1983, Project Stormfury conducted experiments to release a silver iodide compound into “the belt of maximum winds” to reduce the strongest winds. And cloud-seeding occurs in western states to induce rain or snow fall.

“It’s increasingly clear that humanity isn’t merely subjected to whatever weather a cloud portends – we also create and influence it through our everyday actions,” says Nevada’s Desert Research Institute. “Scientists now regularly harness their moisture and pull it to Earth, bringing water to parched communities and landscapes around the world.”

Nor has the government always been entirely straightforward in its use of aerial-dispersed chemicals. The US military dropped 19m gallons of herbicide, including the cancer-linked Agent Orange, during the Korean and Vietnam wars, leading to potential long-term health problems related to exposure and spina bifida in children of veterans.

The Guardian, however, has apparently forgotten that they have already acknowledged chemtrailing in modern times in recent reports this year.

In April, The WinePress reported on an announcement by the United Kingdom that the government was funding an experiment with the explicit goal of dimming the sun, first revealed by The Telegraph.

The Guardian also reported on this development and even explained how the tests work, lauding that if proven successful the tests can lead to more permanent implantation to fight climate change.

In another piece published in March, an opinion piece by an anonymous author, The Guardian drew skepticism of the practice. The unnamed author wrote:

Some years ago in the pages of the Guardian, we sounded the alarm about the increasing attention being paid to solar geoengineering – a barking mad scheme to cancel global heating by putting pollutants in the atmosphere that dim the sun by reflecting some sunlight back to space. In one widely touted proposition, fleets of aircraft would continually inject sulphur compounds into the upper atmosphere, simulating the effects of a massive array of volcanoes erupting continuously. In essence, we have broken the climate by releasing gigatonnes of fossil-fuel carbon dioxide, and solar geoengineering proposes to “fix” it by breaking a very different part of the climate system. The fix is more like taking aspirin for cancer, treating symptoms but leaving the underlying malignancy to keep growing. It poses arguably unsurmountable governance issues in our turbulent modern political environment. And if we become reliant on solar geoengineering, the world will be left subject to a catastrophic termination shock if the intervention is ever halted – any time during the next millennium or even longer. Since our 2021 commentary, the situation has grown far worse, with tens of millions of dollars pouring into the scheme, mostly from private philanthropy. Bill Gates was an early backer, and the tech and fintech industries have piled on since. But we never imagined that the UK government itself would be leading the charge into what is almost universally recognized as the most dangerous and destabilizing sort of research: field trials that risk developing dangerous technology and paving the way for deployment. That is precisely the emphasis as the UK’s Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria) prepares to hand over $58m for solar geoengineering research and development. Outdoor experimentation is such a controversial undertaking that even the Simons Foundation, which funds research in solar geoengineering, has shied away from making grants in this area.

You can’t hate mainstream media enough. If they say it, then it’s to be taken as gospel truth; but when we the plebs call it out and try to legislate it, then we are scorned as local yokel imbeciles.

Proverbs 12:20 Deceit is in the heart of them that imagine evil: but to the counsellers of peace is joy.

Mainstream media did something similar in 2024 when Dubai was underwater after publications such as Bloomberg and Newsweek openly admitted cloudseeding, precluding the historic flooding, as evidence as to the unpredictable and dangerous practice. But then scores of other publications attempted to walk back this admission. Every once in a while MSM outright tells the truth, but then the hundreds of channels and streams of information have to walk it back. It’s called “natural law” in occultic and esoteric circles, giving themselves plausible deniability.

And these practices have openly been showcased on mainstream daytime television and on cable networks. But after telling the truth, the mental sadists in this country then beat it into your head that what you just saw was a lie, and if you believe what they just told you then you are a “conspiracy theorist.”

I have reported on this a number of times before, including covering official government documents that describe how they are funding cloudseeding projects. But don’t believe your lying eyes!

But hey, let’s go solar everyone!

