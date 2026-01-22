Gallup

Americans are growing fed-up with the two-party system in the U.S., and a newly published Gallup revealed that that number is at an all-time record high with 45% of the country now identifying as independents, breaking away from the Democrats and Republicans.

“A record-high 45% of U.S. adults identified as political independents in 2025, surpassing the 43% measured in 2014, 2023 and 2024,” Gallup reported. “Meanwhile, equal shares of U.S. adults — 27% each — identified as either Democrats or Republicans.”

According to Gallup’s poll, many of these independents are leaning left.

“Last year, more political independents said they lean toward the Democratic Party than the Republican Party, with the 45% of political independents breaking down into 20% Democratic leaners, 15% Republican leaners and 10% non-leaners. That is a shift from 2024, representing a three-point decline in Republican leaners and a three-point increase in Democratic leaners.”

“As usual, more Americans in 2025 described their views as “very conservative” or “conservative” (35%) than as “very liberal” or “liberal” (28%), with 33% identifying as “moderate.” However, the seven-point conservative advantage over liberals in 2025 is the smallest Gallup has measured in annual averages dating back to 1992. It is only the third time the conservative lead has been less than 10 points.”

In conclusion, Gallup noted:

The political landscape in the U.S. changed greatly in the first year of Trump’s second term as president. A record-high percentage of U.S. adults said they identify with neither major party, and a shift in independents’ political leanings caused the Republican Party advantage that aided Trump’s reelection to dissipate almost as soon as he took office. Over the course of the year, the Democratic Party regained and expanded its advantage in party leanings, a trend that was borne out in the party’s strong performance in 2025 special elections compared to similar races in the more Republican-favorable 2024 election cycle. Importantly, these party shifts do not indicate that Americans are warming to the Democratic Party. In fact, favorable ratings of the Democratic Party are no better than those of the Republican Party, and are among the worst Gallup has recorded for the Democratic Party historically. Rather, as in 2022 through 2024, these recent political shifts appear to be a consequence of one party’s association with an unpopular incumbent president (the Democrats with Biden and now Republicans with Trump). Negative evaluations of the president’s performance appear to persuade a subset of Americans, primarily political independents who have weaker attachments to either party, to side with the opposition party. This dynamic has led to frequent changes in the party power structure in Washington in recent federal election cycles, with the incumbent president’s party losing control of the presidency or one house of Congress in each of the past six presidential or midterm elections.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

These results are not surprising as younger Americans have been royally screwed over, and it has become screamingly obvious that voting for either party changes very little, and both are incredibly corrupt and evil, and could care less about the people that vote for them. And with the current Trump administration completely dropping the charade that he was a populist who was fighting to drain the swamp, and is worse than all of his predecessors before him, yeah, that will tick off a lot of people, especially the Gen-Z men who voted for him thinking they were getting a freedom fighter and patriot.

I have repeatedly said it many times, but BlackRock CEO and World Economic Forum (WEF) Co-Chair said just weeks leading up to the 2024 Trump-Harris election that it did not matter who people voted for because hardly anything was going to change between the two, other than how the lies would be sold to the public.

SEE:

But what does this all really mean or matter now that the country is collapsing?

Besides, this country is so cucked and nanny stated. Most people are leftist by default, and a lot of the people on the so-called “right” are just cosplaying grandstanders larping as conservatives, who don’t believe in or stand up for much. What are they “conserving?”

Most importantly, the fear of the Lord is gone, folly is set up in great dignity.

Psalm 33:12 Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance. Proverbs 14:34 Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.

