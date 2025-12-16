Mainstream accepted science is now finally starting to admit the obvious truth, roughly five years too late: the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines cause myocarditis of the heart and lead to autoimmune disease in other organs. But even then, Stanford professors still cannot go all the way, as they still laud the success of the shots in mitigating the “pandemic.”

“The mRNA vaccines have done a tremendous job mitigating the COVID pandemic,” said Wu, the Simon H. Stertzer, MD, Professor and a professor of medicine and of radiology. “Without these vaccines, more people would have gotten sick, more people would have had severe effects and more people would have died.”

From the blog post:

Vaccine-associated myocarditis occurs in about one in every 140,000 vaccinees after a first dose and rises to one in 32,000 after a second dose. For reasons that aren’t clear, incidence peaks among male vaccinees age 30 or below, at one in 16,750 vaccinees. Fortunately, most of these cases end well, Wu said, with full heart function retained or restored. Recovery is typically swift. “It’s not a heart attack in the traditional sense,” he said. “There’s no blockage of blood vessels as found in most common heart attacks. When symptoms are mild and the inflammation hasn’t caused structural damage to the heart, we just observe these patients to make sure they recover.” However, Wu noted, if the inflammation is severe the resulting heart injury can be quite debilitating, leading to hospitalizations; ICU admissions for critically ill patients; and deaths, albeit rarely. “But COVID’s worse,” he added. A case of COVID-19 is about 10 times as likely to induce myocarditis as an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination, Wu said. That’s in addition to all the other trouble it causes. Wu shares senior authorship of a study describing his team’s findings, published Dec. 10 in Science Translational Medicine, with former Stanford Medicine postdoctoral scholar Masataka Nishiga, MD, PhD, now an assistant professor at The Ohio State University. The study’s lead author is current postdoctoral scholar Xu Cao, PhD. “Medical scientists are quite aware that COVID itself can cause myocarditis,” Wu said. “To a lesser extent, so can the mRNA vaccines. The question is, why?” […] Elevated inflammatory cytokine signaling could be a class effect of mRNA vaccines. […] “Your body needs these cytokines to ward off viruses. It’s essential to immune response but can become toxic in large amounts,” he said. IFN-gamma secreted in large amounts, however lofty its purpose, can trigger myocarditis-like symptoms and degradation of structural heart muscle proteins.

There is plenty more the university writes about, but reading is not even necessary.

It’s comical, though not surprising, that almost five years later mainstream health and “science” is only now allowed to admit tiny fragments of the truth, but cannot go all the way or get too close.

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

It is practically old news at this point that the “vaccines” cause myocarditis and pericarditis, and cause a body-wide “cytokine storm” that essentially causes autoimmune disease across all major organs. The WinePress has reported on it many times since 2021, as have many other independent outlets, investigators and journalists.

For example, in June 2021, The WP covered a study published in the scientific journal International Journal of Infectious Diseases, examining the first confirmed death of a man who received a Covid-19 vaccine and whose health quickly cascaded until he died. The spike proteins from the vaccines traveled via the blood and into the various organs throughout the body, and an antibody response was generated to stop the spike proteins that were generated per the mRNA.

SEE: Death Shot: Scientists Demonstrate That The Vaccinated Are Dying From Autoimmune Diseases

So thank you Dr. Smarty Pants at Stanford for telling us something we already knew for years; and even then this is still a cuck post that cannot tell the whole truth. Even though the injections killed and are still slowly killing people, we are continuing to be gaslit into believing the figment "Covid” was exceedingly worse.

Proverbs 11:17 The merciful man doeth good to his own soul: but he that is cruel troubleth his own flesh. [18] The wicked worketh a deceitful work: but to him that soweth righteousness shall be a sure reward. [19] As righteousness tendeth to life: so he that pursueth evil pursueth it to his own death.

