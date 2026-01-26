Courtesy: The Talbot Spy

The following report is by the Conservative Review (excerpts):

A day before the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., 76 House Republicans joined their Democrat colleagues in defeating a measure aimed at preventing taxpayer dollars from bankrolling facilities that perform abortions and “trans” surgeries on children.

The moment came late Thursday afternoon when the GOP-controlled House of Representatives killed an amendment put forward by Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., to a FY2026 government spending bill. The amendment sought to ax Senate-inserted earmarks that allocate millions in taxpayer money to entities that conduct harmful “trans” procedures on minors and abortions.

The final House vote was 136-291, with nine members not voting.

According to an analysis conducted by Heritage Action, the aforementioned spending bill includes a $2 million earmark requested by Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for “pediatric mental health services” for the San Diego-based Rady’s Children’s Hospital. The hospital boasted as recently as last year about its so-called “gender affirming care” center and discloses on its website that it has performed such harmful procedures (including “hormone/puberty blocker therapy”) on at least 136 children.

The analysis further highlighted earmark requests from Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., to bankroll various other health clinics and hospitals in their respective states with histories of supporting and/or conducting harmful trans-related operations on children. This list also includes a $1,599,000 earmark request from Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, for “labor and delivery equipment at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center” — which “operates a ‘pediatric gender clinic’ that provides sex-rejecting hormones for ‘gender diverse and transgender children,’” according to Heritage Action.

The government funding bill also reportedly includes a more than $4 million earmark request from Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., for Christiana Care Health Services to purchase “facilities and equipment to construct an urgent care facility.” As noted by Heritage, Christiana Care “performs abortions until 23 weeks of gestation, after a baby’s heart begins to beat and he or she can feel pain.”

Other notable earmarks identified by Heritage include a $1,940,000 request by Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., for a Colorado university that currently offers a “2SLGBTQIA+ Scholarship” to “provide financial support to undergraduate and graduate students who identify as part of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community — or as strong allies;” a $275,000 request by Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., for a Pennsylvania family clinic that supports racist critical race theory; and a separate $500,000 request by Fetterman for a workforce training organization that advances DEI ideology.

“I don’t know whether you realize it or not, but we’re $39 trillion in debt and still counting,” Norman said in a House floor speech ahead of Thursday’s vote. “Any of the communities that want this, put your money up and pay for it. The taxpayers cannot afford it.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Also worth remembering is that on that same day, 57 GOP members voted to shoot down an amendment to end the Biden administration’s vehicle kill switch legislation.

Ecclesiastes 10:5 There is an evil which I have seen under the sun, as an error which proceedeth from the ruler: [6] Folly is set in great dignity, and the rich sit in low place.

For the umpteenth time, voting is useless and a waste of time and has been for a long time.

The GOP and most people on the so-called “Right” are grandstanding larpers cosplaying as conservatives. They are not. They don’t do anything, they don’t take hard stances, and are afraid to say anything remotely “politically incorrect;” the influencers and pundits are actors and grifters preaching pretend populism and traditional values, but they don’t believe any of it.

Yet, unless something dramatic occurs, we are in all likelihood going to get a blue wave in the midterms in the House and probably parts of the Senate, which would inevitably see Trump impeached. But who needs Democrats when you have Republicans like these?

Most of these Republicans couldn’t win in their districts as a Dem, so they flopped over to the red team, made empty promises, and then count on the lazy, ignorant dolts in this country to straight-ticket their votes for Republicans because they just can’t vote for those darn Democrats and libtards. But what’s the difference anymore?

You can’t vote your way out of calamity; it must start with the people at the very people no longer participating in a system that is deliberately working against them, and demand (and hold themselves) to righteous standards. Until that happens, it’s all in vain.

Proverbs 14:34 Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE