Eight biotech and pharmaceutical titans are reportedly working to develop new H5N1 bird flu vaccines for both broad inoculation in livestock and people, as media reports and ‘experts’ continue to sound the alarm that bird flu could soon become a pandemic.

In the U.S., the Biden administration has already gifted some pharmaceutical companies hundreds of millions of dollars to research and develop mRNA vaccines for bird flu. This has since been taken up by the current Trump administration.

Last month, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins announced an approximately $1 billion plan to address the purported bird flu outbreak, which includes “an additional $500 million for biosecurity measures, $400 million in financial relief for affected farmers, and $100 million for vaccine research, action to reduce regulatory burdens, and exploring temporary import options,” the USDA said in a press release.

The USDA noted in its fact sheet: “USDA will be hyper-focused on a targeted and thoughtful strategy for potential new generation vaccines, therapeutics, and other innovative solutions.” to minimize depopulation of egg laying chickens along with increased bio-surveillance and other innovative solutions targeted at egg laying chickens in and around outbreaks.”

According to AgWeb, a handful of different vaccines the government is currently researching include:

Spray vaccination: Some researchers have evaluated immune responses in chickens vaccinated via coarse spray with adenovirus-vectored avian influenza vaccines. This method shows promise for mass immunization of poultry, potentially eliciting both systemic and mucosal immune responses.

Drinking Water: As of now, there are no available vaccines that can be delivered through drinking water for avian influenza. However, this route of administration is being researched as a potential method for mass vaccination.

Aerosol/Spray: Only one vaccine is currently available for aerosol/spray administration. This method could potentially allow for easier mass vaccination of poultry flocks.

In the meantime, big pharmaceutical companies are developing more conventional shots along with mRNA ones as well. Investing News Network provided a list of these eight firms currently curating new avian flu vaccines, along with a handful of other companies preparing therapeutics.

The outlet noted the following:

Sanofi

Sanofi's H5N1 vaccine became the first to be approved by the US FDA back in 2007. Today, it is one of only three US FDA-approved H5N1 vaccines held in the US national stockpile, joined by vaccines from two other pharma firms on this list, CSL Seqirus and GSK.

In October 2024, the three pharma companies were awarded a combined US$72 million by the US Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response. The companies will prepare doses of their vaccines to be available if needed, and "manufacture additional bulk influenza antigen ... from seed stocks that are well matched to circulating strains."

Pfizer

Pfizer's mRNA technology could be targeted at producing an avian flu vaccine. In a May 2024 press release, the company stated that it is prepared to address an H5 group influenza pandemic, and reported that in late 2023 it had "initiated a randomized Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of multiple doses of nucleoside-modified mRNA (modRNA) based pandemic influenza vaccine candidate."

GlaxoSmithKline plc

GSK subsidiary ID Biomedical Corporation of Quebec produces Arepanrix, an H5N1 virus monovalent vaccine, is among the three avian flu vaccines in the US stockpile.

“GSK’s H5N1 pandemic vaccine can generate some cross-neutralizing antibodies against the current circulating strains and is recognized as an important tool in reducing illness during a possible H5N1 pandemic,” a GSK spokesperson told PharmaVoice. “The vaccine is designed to be updated with the latest circulating strain of interest, as identified by the WHO.”

In February 2025, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced that through an existing deal with GSK, it has secured an initial supply of 500,000 doses of its avian influenza vaccine.

GSK also has a mRNA-based H5N1 pre-pandemic vaccine in Phase 2 studies for adults 18 and older. GSK's mRNA candidate vaccines were previously being developed in partnership with German biopharma CureVac, another company on this list. However, the two restructured the partnership in July 2024, and GSK now has full rights to development, manufacturing and commercialization.

CSL

CSL Seqirus’ Audenz is among the three avian flu vaccines that make up US stockpiles. The company describes Audenz, which the FDA approved in 2020, as "the first-ever adjuvanted, cell-based influenza vaccine designed to protect against influenza A (H5N1) in the event of a pandemic."

CSL Seqirus has a manufacturing facility in North Carolina that was built through a public-private partnership with the US government in 2009. According to the company, the facility is the world’s largest cell-based influenza vaccine producer and its highly scalable production method means it's capable of delivering 150 million influenza vaccine doses within a six-month timeframe as part of an influenza pandemic response.

Moderna

Moderna’s mRNA-based bird flu vaccine mRNA-1018 is undergoing a Phase 1/2 study targeting H5 and H7 avian influenza viruses.

In January 2025, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the Biden Administration stated it would award Moderna US$590 million to “accelerate the development of mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines and enhance mRNA platform capabilities so that the U.S. is better prepared to respond to other emerging infectious diseases.” This includes its investigational avian flu vaccine.

Novavax

Sanofi signed a US$1.2 billion co-exclusive license in May 2024 to co-commercialize Novavax’s adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine through much of the world.

Novavax is also conducting pre-clinical studies on a vaccine for H5N1 avian pandemic influenza using its novel approach to immunization. According to the company, "Non-human primate studies have shown (its) vaccine candidate can produce protective levels of immunity after a single dose."

CureVac

CureVac is a pioneer in developing mRNA medicines, and the first biotech company in the world “to successfully harness mRNA for medical purposes,” according to its company website. The company’s mRNA-based pipeline is based its on its proprietary RNA technology platform. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: prophylactic vaccines, cancer immunotherapies and molecular therapies.

CureVac also has an in-house GMP manufacturing facility capable of large-scale production of vaccine doses.

In 2024, CureVac, in partnership with GSK, began a Phase 1/2 study in the United States on an investigational mRNA-based bird flu vaccine for healthy younger adults aged 18 to 64 and healthy older adults aged 65 to 85 years of age. The vaccine candidate has since been fully licensed to GSK.

Arcturus Therapeutics

California-based Arcturus Therapeutics is a global commercial mRNA medicines and vaccines company. Its pipeline is focused on the development of infectious respiratory disease vaccines.

Arcturus is developing an avian flu vaccine based on its STARR self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform technology. In 2022, the company was awarded US$63.2 million by the US HHS to support development of this vaccine for rapid pandemic influenza response. Phase 1 clinical trials for its H5N1 vaccine candidate began in January and is fully funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the US HHS.

CoCrystal Pharma

CoCrystal Pharma is a clinical-stage biotech company with a focus on developing antiviral treatments, specifically for influenza, norovirus and COVID-19. The company’s oral influenza PB2 inhibitor CC-42344 is targeted at pandemic and seasonal influenza. Currently in Phase 2a studies, the treatment has shown in vitro activity against the avian influenza A PB2 protein.

NanoViricides

NanoViricides is a clinical stage nanomedicine technology company. Its lead drug candidate is NV-387, a broad spectrum antiviral therapy that works by mimicking a host-side signature that viruses respond to, meaning it should be effective even as viruses mutate over time. NV-837 is developed to treat respiratory viral infections such as RSV, COVID, Long COVID, and H5N1 as well as Mpox, smallpox and measles infections. The company has successfully completed Phase 1 studies.

Roche

Switzerland-headquartered F. Hoffmann-La Roche, commonly known as Roche, is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies by revenue. Along with hematology, oncology, neuroscience, and women’s health, the company also targets infectious diseases. Its drug Tamiflu is one of the leading seasonal influenza antiviral treatments, and it can be used to treat avian flu as well.

Traws Pharma

Traws Pharma is a clinical stage company leveraging its expertise in small molecule chemistry, artificial intelligence and machine learning in the efficient development of medicines addressing respiratory viral diseases. The company's single-dose H5N1 bird flu antiviral, tivoxavir marboxil, is entering Phase 2 studies in the first half of 2025.

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.





