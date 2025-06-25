In Psalms 14 and 53, the Bible describes what a fool is, who is someone who does not believe in God.

Psalm 14:1 The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good. [2] The LORD looked down from heaven upon the children of men, to see if there were any that did understand, and seek God. [3] They are all gone aside, they are all together become filthy: there is none that doeth good, no, not one. [4] Have all the workers of iniquity no knowledge? who eat up my people as they eat bread, and call not upon the LORD.

In the New Testament we also get a statement from Paul who said, “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,” (Romans 1:21).

The word ‘fool’ and its various forms appear 175 times in the King James Bible; and while not all of those verses directly describe those who say in their heart, “There is no God,” there are certainly many of them that apply.

On top of this, we are warned again of this as well:

Philippians 3:2 Beware of dogs, beware of evil workers, beware of the concision. [3] For we are the circumcision, which worship God in the spirit, and rejoice in Christ Jesus, and have no confidence in the flesh.

As the context implies, and seen throughout different passages, being referred to as a dog is not a good thing (Revelation 22:15; 2 Peter 2:20-22; Proverbs 26:11; Matthew 7:6; Isaiah 59:6-7). There are many types of dogs that come in all shapes, sizes, sounds, and breeds each with their own attributes and traits. While each of these dogs may have their own unique benefits and qualities, at the end of the day, a dog is still a dog that eats its own vomit (see verses); and dogs share qualities and breed amongst themselves and will do so if that restrained and fixed. Dogs “have confidence in the flesh.” After all, it was Solomon who accurately discerned: “I said in mine heart concerning the estate of the sons of men, that God might manifest them, and that they might see that they themselves are beasts” (Ecclesiastes 3:18).

For the sake of this short study, this analogy applies to the many types of atheists. Not all fools wear clown makeup. Some are well put together on the outside, some are hedonistic animals, some are loathsome losers, some play religion, some are “spiritual” and pagan, some worship science and philosophy, some are just passive consumers, some are genuine clowns and comedians, and the list goes on.

I recently saw a video that comedically compiled a list of these types of atheists, which is what inspired me to do this report. I have added a few of my own as well along with some added descriptions and examples.

What you will find is that society is loaded to the brim with atheists nowadays and most people you encounter basically are atheists, not just in what they say but what they do.

The List

For the most part, there is no real order to these.

The Reddit Atheist: He thinks quoting Neil deGrasse Tyson makes him smarter than religious people. Many of them sit around all day on these forums with nothing better to do in their lives.

The Debate Bro: He lives to humiliate Christians and anyone else who has a faith in YouTube debates. “Full of debate” is a trait of the “reprobate mind” (Romans 1:28-32). They usually fall into some other category on this list, but these types could care less about facts and will do whatever they can to trip you up, play head games, and continue to sow strife. They are full of and ask some of the dumbest questions imaginable, but since you can’t answer those baseless and brainless questions, they think you and the Bible are stupid.

The YouTube Comment Crusader: Identical to the Debate Bro and Reddit loser, these are the keyboard warriors who hunt and troll YouTube comment sections on videos large and small to find anything remotely Christian or spiritual to demean or debate them.

The Ex-Christian Atheist: He hates God more than he disbelieves in him. For someone that does not believe in God, they sure do get pretty angry about him.

The Militant Anti-Theist: He wants religion eradicated and calls all believers delusional.

The Science is my Religion Atheist: He treats peer-reviewed studies as holy scriptures; including studies that are poorly researched, have a low sample size, a false dichotomy based on Darwinian evolutionary biology, or have blatant bias and special interest funding.

The Angry Former Catholic: He’s still emotionally fighting his childhood priest. The Roman Catholic “Church” farms atheists left and right: it is a main cause for the creation of other atheists on the list. It’s pretty scarring when the “Holy Father” shows little Johnny the “intimate and personal love of Christ” in a way he never imagined, and is scarred for life because of it, and then lumps everything together as one. Other denominations have this problem too (it’s a plague nowadays), but Rome is the worst.

The New Atheist Follower: He worships and emulates everything Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, Sam Harris, Carl Sagan, Bill Nye, and Neil deGrasse Tyson says.

Edgelord: He makes edgy memes mocking religion but has no real beliefs of his own. These people patrol 4-Chan and other not quite as mainstream forums and social media platforms.

Trauma-Filled Deconverter: This is an actual term that refers to someone who loses their religious faith primarily because of a deep, painful life event, like a major tragedy of the death of a loved one. The intense suffering and questioning that follows such an experience leads them to reject their prior beliefs. Basically Job, but takes it a step further and denies God out of frustration and respite.

The Existential Atheist: He believes in nothing but stares into the abyss daily.

The Anime Atheist: They idolize comic book, anime, movie, and video game characters and stories. Their atheism is displayed in the litany of philosophies and competing interests battling it out, using these imagined conflicts to find the meaning of things. Think “Attack on Titan;” think Star Wars; think Marvel and DC comics.

The Humanist: He rejects God and gods but still believes in people and ethics. In other words, acknowledges the law of God that is written in their hearts (Romans 2:12-16) but don’t want the conviction; they believe these emotions evolved over time. They reject dogma and absolutism. They believe in philosophies called “naturalism” and “rationalism.” This is similar to the Sadducees (Acts 23:8).

The Secular Buddhist: a contemporary interpretation of Buddhist teachings that focuses on the practical aspects of the Dharma, such as mindfulness and ethical conduct, while rejecting supernatural and metaphysical beliefs.

The Beatitudes Atheist: These are the progressives who shout, ‘Jesus was a communist.’ They quote Matthew chapters 5-7, but they only quote some of it when it only pertains to their selfish desires hidden behind equality and egalitarianism and humanism. i.e. “blessed are the peacemakers;” “judge not […].”

Agnostics: They do not believe in the existence or belief in a deity, and believe that knowledge of such an existence of a divine entity or entities is unknowable in principle or currently unknown in fact. However, some of them tend to be more open-minded and are at least willing to entertain other ideas.

Political Atheist: refers to an atheist who actively engages in politics, advocating for or against policies based on their atheistic values, often with a focus on issues related to religious freedom, the separation of church and state, or the influence of religious beliefs on political discourse.

The Quiet Atheist: He doesn’t believe, but he keeps it to himself, and most people around him won’t notice.

The Smug Intellectual: Ackchyually! [sic] This is a chap who is not just an atheist, but also displays an overt and often condescending sense of superiority due to their intellectual reasoning for that position.

The I-Was-Raised-Too-Logical Atheist: Rather than denouncing their faith, these atheists were already raised in a secular home that prioritized reason, science, and critical thinking. Rather than rebellion, their atheism is more pragmatic and a ‘logical conclusion’ based on what they were taught from a young age.

The Cool Professor Atheist: An academic who identifies as an atheist, integrating their secularist worldview into their lessons and lectures as a way to encourage critical thinking and intellectual inquiry. They are not necessarily “trendy,” but are approachable, knowledgeable, and have a stimulating demeanor. Think of some of those neo-Marxist professors who go on their long-winded rants about the “contradictions of capitalism” and make it sound entertaining.

The Spiritual But Not Religious Atheist (SBNR): Someone who believes in spirituality and a sense of interconnectedness or a higher power, but does not subscribe to the doctrines or practices of a specific organized religion. This is especially attractive to women; you know them by their astrology charts and horoscopes, necromancy, crystals, yoga, “good vibes,” pot, bohemian aesthetic, sex magic, etc.

The Esoteric Pagan: Similar to the last one, but this group embraces sorcery, the occult, the paranormal, necromancy, demonology, etc. Think of the show “Ghost Adventures.”

The Traditionalist: Someone who was raised in a “traditional” home and religious culture. They have respect for this culture and ethics and believe that it should be protected, and they might even like some of it themselves and hide behind it, but there are just neoliberals and agnostics pretending to have a faith.

The Comedian Atheist: These types use comedy, satire and parody to challenge government, society, religion, and all the other wacky things in life. Solomon noted: “The heart of the wise is in the house of mourning; but the heart of fools is in the house of mirth” (Ecclesiastes 7:4). A lot of them have now become the “truth tellers” because the media, politicians, and pastors refuse to address anything that matters or tell the truth. But in the end, they have no hope in anything and are just here to make fun of everything. Seth MacFarlane (the creator of the show Family Guy) is like this. George Carlin was like this: a filthy and profane self-conceited clown, pointed out some truth now and again, but believed in nothing and reveled in the comedy of all the chaos.

The Tech-Bro Atheist: a stereotype of a guy who operates in Silicon Valley, California, or Austin, Texas, who merges their atheism with technological progress, rationalism, and often has a dismissive attitude towards anything not quantifiable or hackable. Another growing sect of them have made technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing their new God that will set us all free and open up a new enlightenment, and offer the opportunity to cheat death and live on into infinity by merging with the machine.

The Nihilist: The final result of true atheism. At some point, after generations of atheism, and being born in the sewer and knowing it will only get worse, they then start to believe life is inherently meaningless, that there are no objective values, moral truths, or ultimate purpose to existence. Nothing, political or religious, has any real meaning or can be true; denying objective truth and morality, leading to despair and detachment from life. We are now seeing a lot of this around the world in younger generations.

The Church Squatter: The hypocrite who sits in the pews going along to get along. They don’t believe any of it and think it’s all silly, and are only there to look good in the community, appease family, build connections, and con themselves into believing they are morally righteous. Others go because they love the sights and sounds and smells, they love the show and the experience, whether it is a Catholic cathedral or a corporate megachurch rock concert.

The Bible Atheist: This, in my view, is probably the worst of them all. These people read from a book - a book they call The Bible - but do not believe a lot of it, if not all of it, but they make pretty good money at conning gullible and innocent people. Some are more covert while others come right out in the open that they don’t believe the Bible. They often say *The* Bible (notice the definitive article adjective, implying one), but they really mean they use a myriad of self-contradicting “translations” that all clearly say different things, but pretend they still have the same “message” and “essence” of what God intended to say. They speak with such piety and reverence, but they believe no translation is inspired and preserved perfectly, inherent, in any language today; but these translations, by their own admissions, are not perfect either and are constantly being revised, and even will sometimes confess they are filled with copiest errors or translators inserting their own errors; and when you get right down to it, they only believe the so-called '“original manuscripts” are divinely inspired, but such manuscripts do not exist and the truth only lies in heaven, and everything down here is patchwork at best; but they the scribes know best as they fight with other scribes on who has the bigger ego. And then same people will then admit to the fact that these endless translations and revisions are purely for money purposes. At the end of the day, they don’t believe in any Bible that is perfect. And even among so-called King James Bible Believers there are many who change the words of the text all the time to make their agendas fit. The Bible atheist makes up the very strong majority of professing Christians; and such hypocrisy is a tremendous reason why we have all the other atheists on this list in the first place! Proverbs 29:18: “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”

Ecclesiastes 10:3 Yea also, when he that is a fool walketh by the way, his wisdom faileth him, and he saith to every one that he is a fool.

That’s the list. I am sure if I wanted to fit a few more in there I could, but I think that just about covers all the fools and dogs you’re going to encounter.

Ephesians 5:14 Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light. [15] See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, [16] Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.

I suppose one could argue that the world has always been a place of fools, but the world has not seen this many of them all at once in quite a long time. But we knew this would happen (2 Timothy 4:1-5).

And yet, we are given a paradox in which to follow and practice:

1 Corinthians 3:18 Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise. [19] For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness. [20] And again, The Lord knoweth the thoughts of the wise, that they are vain. [21] Therefore let no man glory in men. For all things are yours; [22] Whether Paul, or Apollos, or Cephas, or the world, or life, or death, or things present, or things to come; all are yours; [23] And ye are Christ's; and Christ is God's.

As it says in Isaiah 5:21, “Woe unto them that are wise in their own eyes, and prudent in their own sight!” - perfectly describes the list of people I just provided; and yet in order to find true wisdom, you must become what the world would describe as a fool, as described: “For our rejoicing is this, the testimony of our conscience, that in simplicity and godly sincerity, not with fleshly wisdom, but by the grace of God, we have had our conversation in the world, and more abundantly to you-ward” (2 Corinthians 1:12).

