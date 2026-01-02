Courtesy: © John McDonnell/AP Photo

In yet another symbolic example that the days of the American empire are near, President Donald Trump recently reaffirmed plans to build a “Triumphal Arch” to commemorate America’s 250th birthday.

At one of the many banquets he hosted last year with industry elites, Trump first revealed the plans to his multimillionaire and billionaire friends donating to the construction of the new White House “ballroom.”

“It's going to be it's going to be really beautiful. I think it's going to be fantastic,” Trump said. He revealed that his elite friends’ donations went over budget for the ballroom and the rest of it will perhaps go to building the new arch.

Then on December 15th Trump lauded the arch again, bragging that it would be better than the French Arc De Triomphe. “It blows it away.”

This week, Trump revealed construction will commence in “two months.”

Politico reported:

President Donald Trump said in an interview Wednesday that construction of his long-teased Triumphal Arch is expected to begin “sometime in the next two months.” That would put the start date ahead of July 4, 2026 — as the White House ramps up preparations for the nation’s 250th anniversary next year. “It hasn’t started yet. It starts sometime in the next two months. It’ll be great. Everyone loves it,” Trump told POLITICO when reached by phone from Mar-a-Lago. “They love the ballroom too. But they love the Triumphal Arch.” The proposed structure — modeled loosely on European victory monuments — is one of several high-profile projects Trump has personally championed as part of the semiquincentennial celebrations, a sprawling effort expected to include national and local events across the country.

Again, this is the latest example of the American empire coming to an abrupt, disastrous end.

Luke 12:15 And he said unto them, Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man's life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth. [16] And he spake a parable unto them, saying, The ground of a certain rich man brought forth plentifully: [17] And he thought within himself, saying, What shall I do, because I have no room where to bestow my fruits? [18] And he said, This will I do: I will pull down my barns, and build greater; and there will I bestow all my fruits and my goods. [19] And I will say to my soul, Soul, thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry. [20] But God said unto him, Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided? [21] So is he that layeth up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God.

We have a foolish king for a foolish people for a foolish nation.

The writing is on the wall.

Daniel 5:18 O thou king, the most high God gave Nebuchadnezzar thy father a kingdom, and majesty, and glory, and honour: [19] And for the majesty that he gave him, all people, nations, and languages, trembled and feared before him: whom he would he slew; and whom he would he kept alive; and whom he would he set up; and whom he would he put down. [20] But when his heart was lifted up, and his mind hardened in pride, he was deposed from his kingly throne, and they took his glory from him: [21] And he was driven from the sons of men; and his heart was made like the beasts, and his dwelling was with the wild asses: they fed him with grass like oxen, and his body was wet with the dew of heaven; till he knew that the most high God ruled in the kingdom of men, and that he appointeth over it whomsoever he will. [22] And thou his son, O Belshazzar, hast not humbled thine heart, though thou knewest all this; [23] But hast lifted up thyself against the Lord of heaven; and they have brought the vessels of his house before thee, and thou, and thy lords, thy wives, and thy concubines, have drunk wine in them; and thou hast praised the gods of silver, and gold, of brass, iron, wood, and stone, which see not, nor hear, nor know: and the God in whose hand thy breath is, and whose are all thy ways, hast thou not glorified: [24] Then was the part of the hand sent from him; and this writing was written. [25] And this is the writing that was written, MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN. [26] This is the interpretation of the thing: MENE; God hath numbered thy kingdom, and finished it. [27] TEKEL; Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting. [28] PERES; Thy kingdom is divided, and given to the Medes and Persians.

