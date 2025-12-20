Hello, friends and dear readers! We survived another year on this earth – a year of more rapid increasing wickedness, more wars, economic collapse, tensions running high, and just the daily frustrations that both come with the times and even our own internal suffering within ourselves; as Romans 8:23 says in part, “even we ourselves groan within ourselves, waiting for the adoption, to wit, the redemption of our body.” If you are saved you know exactly what I am talking about.

I wanted to take a moment to remind ourselves on what’s important and how to spend the time we have left this year, and what we can expect moving forward. Each year I write a similar message, so some of my talking points will be the same but are still very much relevant, even more than before.

Dear reader, I wanted to exhort you to try and have some joy and merriment this Christmas and New Years, or whatever it is that you celebrate or don’t. Whatever you do or don’t do is none of my concern, but whatever it is that you do, do it with some joy, gladness, merriment, and mirth; whether you treat every day alike, or you set aside some days for yourself and with family and friends (Romans 14:1-6); but whatever the case be sure you give the upmost thanks for all of it.

Colossians 3:14 And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness. [15] And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful. [16] Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord. [17] And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him. Ephesians 5:15 See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, [16] Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. [17] Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is. [18] And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the Spirit; [19] Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord; [20] Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ; [21] Submitting yourselves one to another in the fear of God.

Sure, there is a lot going wrong in the world today, but you can never get to the point where you stop giving thanks. That’s a huge problem we see everywhere and around the world: whiny, privileged, spoiled brats that are not content with anything, wallowing in their troughs of excess, never happy with what they got and even think to give thanks for it. Of course, this was prophesied to occur in the last days, and indeed we do see it on display everywhere we go.

2 Timothy 3:1-5 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. [2] For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, [3] Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, [4] Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; [5] Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.

Don’t fall into that state of unthankfulness. God will remind you when you least expect it when you lose sight of it. Let the world moan and groan like they always do, and let them alone and let them drown in their misery. As the old hymn goes, “[…] And the things of earth will grow strangely dim, in the light of his glory and grace.”

The heart of my message is simple and it is this:

Proverbs 17:22 A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones.

After another year of insanity, stupidity, frustration, woe, anger, emptiness, loneliness, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera; we all could use some medicine and some healing. Jesus said, “Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof” (Matthew 6:34).

So, brethren and dear reader, whatever it is that you do this remainder of December, do it with joy, merry, and gladness. For that matter, do all of that each day, but specifically for the remainder of this year.

People, and ESPECIALLY saved, born again believers can be so uptight, high-minded, and persnickety over anything and everything. Believers have a tendency to overcompensate and zealously try so hard to be the ‘ideal Christian.’ You can make yourself go nuts and lose all true, righteous joy and mirth in the process, and end up worse than you ever were. I’ve learned that along the way. I’m guilty of letting the filth of this world get to me far too often than I should. At the same time, I am still learning to “Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of iniquity” (Psalm 37:1). I’ll be the first to admit I am terrible at that at times. But there are many times the Lord still keeps me encouraged, I’ve had to learn to just control what I can control. After all, Solomon said in Ecclesiastes 11:9-10: “[9] Rejoice, O young man, in thy youth; and let thy heart cheer thee in the days of thy youth, and walk in the ways of thine heart, and in the sight of thine eyes: but know thou, that for all these things God will bring thee into judgment. [10] Therefore remove sorrow from thy heart, and put away evil from thy flesh: for childhood and youth are vanity.”

Though I will say, I have gotten a lot better at it this year and have accepted it for what it is; but it is hard not to get angry when you see such blatant villainy and abomination and lies thrown at us so brazenly these days.

Proverbs 13:5 A righteous man hateth lying: but a wicked man is loathsome, and cometh to shame. Ephesians 4:26 Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath: [27] Neither give place to the devil.

It has gotten so insanely out of control nowadays, but hardly anyone is genuine anymore: everything is artificial and contrived, and done in vainglory for others to see and emulate. I see this even more so with professing Christians. Friend, just obey the book and stop making things harder than they need to be. Do you have the Spirit in you? Do you have God’s word (KJB) to direct you, right? Okay then, just take it for what it is and believe it, and live it.

Reader, there is a HUGE difference between moderation and temperance (Philippians 4:4; 2 Peter 1:1-11) and being menpleasing, lukewarm Laodiceans (Ephesians 6:5-9; Revelation 3:14-22).

Revelation 4:9 And when those beasts give glory and honour and thanks to him that sat on the throne, who liveth for ever and ever, [10] The four and twenty elders fall down before him that sat on the throne, and worship him that liveth for ever and ever, and cast their crowns before the throne, saying, [11] Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.

I am NOT justifying anything sinful, not in the slightest bit, but as I said earlier, trying to be über pretentious just makes all that stuff worse. Solomon had this to say on the issue:

Ecclesiastes 5:18 Behold that which I have seen: it is good and comely for one to eat and to drink, and to enjoy the good of all his labour that he taketh under the sun all the days of his life, which God giveth him: for it is his portion. [19] Every man also to whom God hath given riches and wealth, and hath given him power to eat thereof, and to take his portion, and to rejoice in his labour; this is the gift of God. [20] For he shall not much remember the days of his life; because God answereth him in the joy of his heart. Ecclesiastes 9:7 Go thy way, eat thy bread with joy, and drink thy wine with a merry heart; for God now accepteth thy works. [8] Let thy garments be always white; and let thy head lack no ointment. [9] Live joyfully with the wife whom thou lovest all the days of the life of thy vanity, which he hath given thee under the sun, all the days of thy vanity: for that is thy portion in this life, and in thy labour which thou takest under the sun. [10] Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whither thou goest.

We are advised by Solomon, under the inspiration of God, to in fact make merry and have joy in things that we do. Again, this is why I advise brethren and readers to relax and take a spiritual chill-pill: trying to put on all this piety and pseudo-righteousness will just make your life so utterly miserable, to the point where you can no longer take correction and admonishment, as every act of kindness from others is soured upon, while you can barely walk and chew gum at the same time!

Brethren, we all have a date with death. This life will end someday. Instead of wasting it away, Solomon says what he says. The lost world also accepts that they will die, and instead choose hedonism as their guiding principle (Ephesians 4:17-19; Luke 12:15-21); and that obviously is quite foolish, and giving yourself up to vanity will only ruin your life and hasten your death.

But unlike the lost world which has “no hope” (1 Thessalonians 4:13), and are “driven away in [their] wickedness” (Proverbs 14:32); those that are saved are supposed to live, believe, and demonstrate that “the righteous hath hope in his death,” (Proverbs 14:32); which according to 1 Timothy 1:1: “God our Saviour, and Lord Jesus Christ, which is our hope;” for he said, “I am the resurrection, and the life” (John 11:25). But without charity “I am nothing” (1 Corinthians 13:2).

All of this is to say – coming full circle again to Ecclesiastes 9:7-10 – Philippians 4:4 says, “Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice. [5] Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.” Enjoy this life while it lasts: don’t waste it away. Do not do things halfheartedly and do not commit wickedness that will only accelerate your death (Romans 8:13), but go out and enjoy it, and be charitable to others.

Consider this passage:

1 Timothy 6:17 Charge them that are rich in this world, that they be not highminded, nor trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God, who giveth us richly all things to enjoy; [18] That they do good, that they be rich in good works, ready to distribute, willing to communicate; [19] Laying up in store for themselves a good foundation against the time to come, that they may lay hold on eternal life.

You see that? Be charitable, fear the Lord, depart from evil, all while enjoying this life and things that God has blessed us with. I will tell you as I have grown in grace, and knowledge, wisdom, perception, prudence, and discretion — even though this world continues to get so utterly disgusting, repulsive, abominable, oppressive, and so forth, and I too get angry, bitter, sorrowful, depressed, nervous, envious — I still have “the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:8). This is why I wish to exhort you, dear reader, to do all in moderation and charity.

This is why I wish to exhort you, dear reader, to do all in moderation and charity. It’s the simple things in life that bring us the most joy.

“He also that is slothful in his work is brother to him that is a great waster” (Proverbs 18:9). Don’t waste away your life: live it and enjoy it, work hard, stand up for righteousness and truth; love your spouse, love your children, love your neighbor, and praise and fear the Lord. Do the Lord’s work and adhere to his will he has for you in your life, and get busy, but also remember to enjoy the things that God has richly given you. But I digress.

Bearing all these things in mind, I must also dispense a sobering warning:

If you have followed The WinePress for any length of time you know that I am not in the business of sensationalism, false hope, fear porn, but dealing with facts, truth, and logic no matter whom it may offend. Proverbs 22:3 says, “A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself: but the simple pass on, and are punished.” I’ve had plenty of people and supposed “brethren” tell me that I am “fearmongering,” or that I am “scaring them” by warning them about the obvious dominoes that are and will continue to fall, and how I shouldn’t talk about it, or how I am not changing anything by exposing the evil works of darkness. How sad — but some people just want to live in their own little echo chambers, disillusioned from life and reality.

But I am being as serious as a shark attack when I say this: enjoy this Christmas and holiday season while it lasts: make merry, enjoy it, savor it, bottle it up and save it; because this will probably one of if not the last genuine ones we have, at least for a while.

After tons of research and analysis of events happening in the world across multiple sectors, studying of the scriptures, and prayers and meditation with the Lord; I regret to inform you that 2026 is going to be a very rough and painful year. To me, the proverbial “writing on the wall” will beset a lot of us, and there is going to be a lot of chaos. I’ve warned about this all throughout the year, and the amalgamation of events clearly seems to be reaching an inflection point that I feel will certainly be trying times for us. The Rothschild-owned and affiliated The Economist magazine is predicting a ton of major economic problems to break loose, a lot more war, and plenty of bread & circuses to cover up the sinking of the Titanic; all of which will further the tokenized slave state we have been exposing.

“I write not these things to shame you, but as my beloved sons I warn you” (1 Corinthians 4:14).

I shall leave it there for now. In the meantime, as I said, have some merriment as we close out this year. Enjoy this time, if you can, with your family, friends, and neighbors. If you can’t and are alone, or you don’t care at all about Christmas and other festivities, then spend your time in prayer and fasting, and reading scripture and singing hymns; or perhaps do something nice for your neighbor and someone you’ve never met; or give something to someone; as the scriptures say: “I have shewed you all things, how that so labouring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, It is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35). Or, better yet, go out and witness for Jesus Christ: hand out tracts, give King James Bibles, and so forth; for people are temporarily more receptive to humoring you than they normally would be.

Philemon 25 The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with your spirit. Amen.

