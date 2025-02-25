The following report was first published on May 22nd, 2021, on winepressnews.com.

A recent study published in the journal Science Advances says that engineers from Columbia University have developed the world’s smallest single-chip system ever created.

This new tiny chip can be implanted per hypodermic needle measures internal body temperatures, and has the potential to do even more.

This new chip is breaking new grounds as a wholly functional, electronic circuit, as its total volume is less than 0.1 cubic millimeters: the size of a dust mite. This chip is even smaller than the world’s smallest computer that is exactly 0.01 inches (0.3mm) on each side – in the shape of a cube. This new chip is so tiny it can only be viewed via a microscope, but blazes the trail in power-sourcing communications ingenuity configuration.

According to Interesting Engineering, small electronic modules present radio frequency (RF) modules with the capacity to transmit and receive electromagnetic signals, which, generate wavelengths too big to originate from devices as tiny as this new chip the size of dust. Alternately, ‘ultrasound wavelengths are far smaller at specific frequencies because the speed of sound is a lot slower than the speed of light at which all electromagnetic waves move,’ says the report.

Because of this, the team of engineers integrated a piezoelectric transducer with the ability of functioning as an “antenna” for wireless transmission sourcing utilizing ultrasound waves.

The chip can then be transformed into a real-time probe for temperatures when coupled with a low-power temperature sensor. This grants the chip the ability to track body temperatures along with small variations connected to the therapeutic use of ultrasound. This study was conducted upon live mice, in which it employed ultrasound neurostimulation. Up to seven mice were all implanted all at once using an intramuscular injection with a syringe.

The chips can also be implanted into man, which could then transmit wirelessly and communicate data through ultrasound. Currently this chip can only track bodily temperatures, but could eventually be integrated to monitor respiratory function, glucose levels, and blood pressure.

Ken Shepard, Leader of the Columbia study, in a report from New Atlas, said:

“We wanted to see how far we could push the limits on how small a functioning chip we could make. This is a new idea of ‘chip as system’ — this is a chip that alone, with nothing else, is a complete functioning electronic system. “This should be revolutionary for developing wireless, miniaturized implantable medical devices that can sense different things, be used in clinical applications, and eventually approved for human use.”

Interesting Engineering ends its report by stating this:

In a post-coronavirus world, it’s not difficult to see the immediate benefits of mass injections of benign devices capable of monitoring your temperature. One day, something like this could be an early warning system to officials of a brewing pandemic. And while the tiny computer chip is still in its earliest stages, there’s much more to expect as medical technology begins to push into tomorrow’s cybernetics.

Both links in their concluding paragraph note where the world is going and guesstimates as to what it mostly will be like in the year 2050.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Chips, chips, and more chips. Scientists and engineers continually keep designing these microchips that are getting tinier and tinier.

As I have been alluding to in other reports, a new crisis will have to be staged for the masses to flock to these chips. Right now the masses are mostly indifferent to them but they would not want one if casually asked. But then if you can scare them into thinking they need to be monitored because of some new disease or “Covid variant” – Or, perhaps, when the Covid vaccine recipients start dropping like flies, the media will start a new wave of propaganda of this “magic chip” that will cure you and/or regulate body functions so the handlers can see everyone’s functions in real time. So when someone is feeling ill, they can be forcefully removed from their house to be “treated.”

Additionally, once again, another report makes mention of life in 2030 and 2050. This the new subtle push that will continue to ramp up speed, as WinePress readers already know.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

