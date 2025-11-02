Courtesy of The Free Thought Project, the group provided a short list of ways you can spot a coordinated psychological operation performed by politicians, the mainstream and social media, and the military industrial complex as a whole.

These five indicators are as follows:

Speed & Uniformity - If every news outlet, influencer, and government rep is saying the same thing within hours, it’s probably coordinated. Emotion First, Facts Later - Fear, outrage, guilt or moral panic pushed hard and fast. Solution Before The Problem - Was a new law, app, or policy waiting in things? “Crisis” becomes the excuse for a rollout. Follow The Benefits - Ask, “Who gains, money, power, or control if we believe this?” Simple Heroes & Villains - Real life is messy. Pysops make it black and white with a single bad guy and single savior.

Following this basic criteria, it is easy to see that we are constantly being hoodwinked and lied to on a nonstop, continuous basis.

The recent Charlie Kirk debacle is a textbook example.

With these tips in mind, take heed also to these scriptures and commit them to memory.

Proverbs 16:27 An ungodly man diggeth up evil: and in his lips there is as a burning fire. [28] A froward man soweth strife: and a whisperer separateth chief friends. [29] A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass. Proverbs 4:24 Put away from thee a froward mouth, and perverse lips put far from thee. [25] Let thine eyes look right on, and let thine eyelids look straight before thee. [26] Ponder the path of thy feet, and let all thy ways be established. [27] Turn not to the right hand nor to the left: remove thy foot from evil. 1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.

