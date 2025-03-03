The following report was first published on July 28th, 2021, on winepressnews.com. The following report is by Joe Doran from the Trends Journal:

Many people who have taken the experimental mRNA and DNA COVID vaccines think it was a one-time necessity, or that at most, vaccine boosters might be required.

The interests behind their creation have a different idea. Their vision isn’t just limited to proscribing and mandating vaccines. They are pushing for aggressive technocratic interventions into human lives in ways that most people can barely imagine.

“Private” investment firms with deep ties to governments, like Wellcome Leap and CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations), offer insights into the extreme kinds of research being capitalized to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. Scratch the surface, and the different projects listed for funding are filled with disturbing stuff:

Vaccine research involving chimeric experimentation

Lab-grown human brains and other organs

Quests to build AI that fully mimics human thought and emotive abilities

Infants fitted or implanted with developmental sensors and visually recorded 24/7, with interventions or removals from homes if they aren’t meeting development objectives

RNA technology for any imaginable use, scaled via modular production techniques similar to what allowed the semiconductor industry to explode in the 1980’s and 90’s

Courtesy: Wellcome Leap

Behind the virtual signaling lies an agenda that shouldn’t be sugar-coated. They are seeking to profit not only off pandemics, but from altering the human genome and compelling populations to be subjects to their experimentations and radical innovations.

Pushing Transhuman Solutions To “Natural Human” Problems

There’s obviously huge money at stake in developing technologies that alter the natural human genome, whether to fix maladies, or provide “enhancements” to human beings.

Investment consortiums like Wellcome Leap and CEPI fully understand this. That’s why they have a jointly funded “R3 RNA READINESS +RESPONSE” program.

R3 Readiness + Response envisions building an infrastructure for ubiquitous RNA technologies that will be used to address far-flung human “problems”.

To do so, the project seeks to de-couple the “fabrication” of human designed RNA from the designing process. Fabrication would be handled by genetic foundries, and designers could have their designs produced, without having to fund and maintain their own fabrication abilities “in-house”.

According to the project literature:

R3 seeks to change the dynamics and costs of biologics development and production, addressing the limitations of current manufacturing by establishing RNA as a versatile, deployable, standardized, multi-product platform technology, that: 1) in non-emergency times provides developers and researchers with access to cGMP-formulated RNA for the development and production of a diversity of viable RNA-based products, and 2) in emergency times shifts to needed products at speeds & quantities sufficient to mount a globally coordinated, regionally focused response to a pandemic.

In addition to genetic research, Wellcome Leap has a wider transhuman agenda. Research projects refer to time and again to extreme facets that signal a reckless lack of regard for human dignity and individual autonomy. There is also next to nothing contemplated concerning frankly dangerous aspects of technologies being developed.

For example, the firm’s “1000 Days” investment initiative details several disturbing elements. One is a proposal to visually and biometrically monitor newborns 24/7, and intervene or even put a child into foster care if certain development goals are attained within a targeted time frame. The monitoring described is deeply invasive:

The program suggests that children who aren’t meeting development goals could be removed from parents and placed in foster care:

Timing is critical – because developmental windows are narrow. For example, previously neglected children admitted into foster care before 24 months old versus those admitted after 26 months show significant differences in their ability to regain aspects of cognitive function by adolescence.

The program also talks about making use of “in vitro” (ie. lab grown human fetal) brains to assist research:

Advances in in vitro 3D brain models over the last five years demonstrates the viability of modeling network formation and functional connections in much the same way as we see in the infant brain. Progress has been made in at least three key areas: 1) the diversity and maturation of brain regions that can be sustained in long-term cultures and that mirror the timeline of human development; 2) the formation of microcircuits, synapses, and functional connections between two brain organoids into brain assembloid structures; and, 3) the ability to record and manipulate synapse activity and functional connectivity across these assembloid networks.

Artificial Intelligence is also a part of the research equation, and again, there appears to be no limits in the designing of technology. The development of AI which can fully mimic human beings is viewed as a needed aid to research goals:

Advances in artificial neural networks (ANNs) have demonstrated the viability of modeling network pruning processes and the acquisition of complex behaviours in much the same way as a developing brain. For example, deep language and face recognition models have acquired human-level prediction performance by optimising millions of synaptic weights over millions of real-world observations.

Moreover, connecting visual, auditory, and motor networks and allowing them to learn from each other has led to: multi-agent ANNs that can play hide and seek and; cognitive robotics models that can replicate altruistic behaviours, recognise emotional states, and reproduce drawing behaviours typically observed in a child aged 1-2 years. These ANNs are beginning to help us understand the brain and behaviour in new ways.

Another funding initiative titled “Human Organs, Physiology, and Engineering” focuses on bioengineering human organs and systems “in vitro. It involves growing and experimenting quite literally on partial human beings.

According to the program’s description:

In this program, we aim to leverage the power of bioengineering to advance stem cells, organoids, and whole organ systems and connections that recapitulate human physiology in vitro and restore vital functions in vivo. We have two goals:

1. Bioengineer a multiorgan platform that recreates human immunological responses with sufficient fidelity to double the predictive value of a preclinical trial with respect to efficacy, toxicity and immunogenicity for therapeutic interventions targeting cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases…

2. Demonstrate the advances necessary to restore organ functions using cultivated organs or biological/synthetic hybrid systems that would result in a doubling of the 5-year survival rate of patients on replacement therapy or awaiting organ transplantation and point to a fully transplantable, non-rejected, human organ within 10 years.

Beyond Chemistry: The “Bio-Pharma” Vision

The drive to treat disease and enhance human life spans and more is the stated vision of what researchers themselves term “Bio-Pharma”. The term refers to the manipulation of biology — and specifically genetic interventions — to address medical issues. Bio-Pharma seeks to design alterations to human genetics, and to profit by those designs.

CEO Regina Dugan, who formed Wellcome Leap in 2020, just after the COVID War was launched, is a textbook example of someone who has spent their career honing governmental and corporate powers.

Dugan served under the Obama administration as the first female Director of DARPA (Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency), where she had worked since 1996. According to her Wellcome Leap website bio, while at DARPA she “oversaw an annual $3B portfolio of projects ranging from hypersonics to RNA-based vaccines.”

Following that, she headed up Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects, including Motorola Mobility, which was acquired by China’s Lenovo. Dugan moved on to secretive “Building 8” projects at Facebook, before leaving in 2018.

Jay Flatley, Chair of the company, is former CEO of Illumina, where he “helped to transform gene sequencing from a scientific pursuit to a commercially accessible service and moved the cost of sequencing an entire human genome from $1 million to $1,000.”

CEPI has its own interesting story. Though based in Norway, the globalist investment partnership was founded by an American, Richard Hatchett, with deep ties to political and medical power bases in the U.S..

Formed in 2017 with the stated goal of developing vaccines to stop future epidemics, CEPI was soon presented with the opportunity of COVID-19. It became a focal point for development of mRNA experimental vaccines, in conjunction with world organizations like the WHO and major pharmaceuticals.

CEPI has also been at the center of COVAX, a multi-billion dollar European program to funnel subsidized vaccines to 3rd-world nations in 2020. Not bad for a company barely two years-old at the time the COVID War was launched.

According to Wikipedia, Hatchett:

[Hattchett] was acting Director of the United States Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). He served on the Homeland Security Council. He was on a pandemic planning team, under George W. Bush. He is CEO of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. He is a member of Pandemic Preparedness Partnership. CEPI funded early development of candidate vaccines. CEPI is teaming with the African Union to fund African vaccine production. CEPI is organizing a 2022 Covid summit.

Right now, CEPI lists controversial vaccine development research including chimeric experimentations, among funded projects on its website. “Chimeric” means combining genetic materials from two or more organisms. It is often done to give an organism a feature or function it would not otherwise have. Below is a screenshot from CEPI’s portfolio webpage, referencing chimeric research funding:

The investment partnership of CEPI and Welcome Leap is an example of how experts with deep experience and ties to governmental and corporate organizations design private vehicles to leverage and profit from that experience. And that is the most innocent explanation of what might be going on. Consider: how could two investment firms that have existed for less than three years be at the center of so much virus funding and research activity, to the tune of literally billions of dollars?

Among other things, Richard Hatchett of CEPI has defended private companies profiting off of pandemics, arguing he doesn’t think Intellectual property rights significantly contribute to vaccine shortages. These are not selfless, disinterested parties.

As far as the rosy descriptions and virtue signaling of their funding projects, the reality is that they exist to make money for their investors. They are not non-profits, nor governmental institutions ostensibly serving and accountable to the public. And those investors likely include many individuals who are directly involved in formulating and influencing public policies, as government officials, power players at huge corporations like Google, Apple and Facebook, and / or investment and financial players on Wall Street.

The Right To Remain Naturally Human

There are many questions that need to be considered, regarding what rights any set of human beings, or any company should have to alter human genetics.

It seems so obvious that it should hardly need to be said: humankind has an existential stake in preserving and protecting natural human beings, and the natural human genome. At the very least, no human being should ever be compelled to submit to genomic interventions.

It is deeply anti-human to deprive the rights of persons to remain naturally human.

And the moral and ethical dangers of gene technologies are no longer theoretical. A war is being waged right now against people asserting their rights not to be subject to forced injections with experimental genetic level technologies.

Transhumanism, as advocated by “Bio Pharma” interests with frankly damning financial conflicts of interest, admits no conceptual dignity to natural humanness, and no practical dignity to the average human masses

In this sense, transhumanism represents a disturbingly retrograde force in history. Where prior milestones have recognized and enlarged the rights and freedoms of average people, transhumanism strips those hard-earned advances, in favor of the whims and designs of a tiny, powerful class of elitist technocrats.

Not only is it a step backward. It may be a catastrophic one, because it welds age-old hubris with technology unimaginable in its power to alter humanness itself.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Psalms 139:13 For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb. [14] I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well. [15] My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. [16] Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them.

Not according to these demoniacs that would to control every aspect of our lives – something WinePress readers know that we have been exposing and sounding the alarm on, long before mainstream media decides to make their next agenda push.

It was not long ago that The WinePress reported that an extinct ferret was recently brought back to life. In that report I said this:

“I say this a bit tongue and cheek, but how much you want to bet that in the years to come they will clone a living and breathing man and woman? And probably program it with artificial intelligence? Moreover, since mankind created by God has a body, soul, and spirit, this lab-grown zombie corpse will have no soul and controlled by another spirit, if you know what I mean, and perhaps AI or not. “On top of that, I theorize that once men and women are cloned, they will be used for artificial insemination and fertilization. Furthermore, this could be an explanation for (or an outcome) of the forbidding to marry that the Bible prophesizes, along with not eating meat, but turning to the plant-based and lab-grown junk.”

Whelp, now we are already starting to see mankind getting cloned and greatly modified. In light of this report, seeing what these vile to the core demoniacs what to do, it would further give credence to the idea that marriage will be prohibited for some of the reasons explained in this report: just fill in some of the blanks as to how it will be spun. Same thing for thing for the “meats,” The WinePress has tirelessly been warning about.

There is a lot I could say here, but Doran did a great job encapsulating everything that needs to said. This adds a whole new meaning to the World Economic Forum’s “You’ll own nothing and be happy,” they just “failed” to mention it will also include the broad masses’ body and brain.

Though, it is becoming more and more evident what the antichrist and beast system the Bible prophesizes will happen. All those that reject the Lord will be locked into the grid with no more free will once they knowingly accept the mark of the beast.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE