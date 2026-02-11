Abortion was the leading cause of death worldwide in 2025 for the seventh consecutive year in a row, topping over 73 million babies killed, tabulated by Worldometers.

The website cites statistics from a World Health Organization (WHO) 2024 fact sheet. “Around 73 million induced abortions take place worldwide each year. Six out of 10 (61%) of all unintended pregnancies, and 3 out of 10 (29%) of all pregnancies, end in induced abortion,” the WHO says.

To put this into perspective, according to Life News,

“This 73 million estimate reflects about 39 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–49 globally (with uncertainty intervals around 34–46). It corresponds to 61% of unintended pregnancies (121 million annually) ending in abortion. Older estimates (e.g., 56 million babies killed in abortions for 2010–2014) have been updated upward due to population growth and improved data on usage of the dangerous abortion pill as well as illegal abortion estimates.”

The U.S. leads the charge in abortions.

“In the USA, where nearly 30% of pregnancies are unintended and 40% of these are terminated by abortion, there are between 1,500 to 2,500 abortions per day. Nearly 20% of all pregnancies in the USA (excluding miscarriages) end in abortion. Guttmacher Institute reports 930,160 abortions performed in 2020 in the United States, with a rate of 14.4 per 1,000 women,” Worldometers noted.

The U.S. continues to fund Planned Parenthood and the GOP has still allowed money to flow to abortion centers.

Last month, it was reported that the United Kingdom set a new national record for abortions in a year, as it continues to import more immigrants to the country.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Psalm 43:1 Judge me, O God, and plead my cause against an ungodly nation: O deliver me from the deceitful and unjust man.

What else is new? Do we expect anything less?

Hypocrisy abounds as the evil hypocrites cry and shout about genocide and pedophilia, as they throw their murdered children into a garbage can and use those fetal tissues to act as cell cultures for live attenuated vaccines.

But as Jesus said,

Luke 17:26 And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. [27] They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. [28] Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded; [29] But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. [30] Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

