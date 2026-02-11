The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Commissioner777's avatar
Commissioner777
1h

It’s awful

Reply
Share
Char's avatar
Char
44m

Even though this is horrible, and they will pay the price for their murders, in reality those babies are better off with Jesus than to be here wit neglectful lousy parents.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture