Yesterday, President Donald Trump appeared to have finally dropped the charade that the heavy military presence and destruction of speedboats was about stopping narcoterrorism. Trump declared in a post on Truth Social that Venezuela’s oil belongs to the U.S. and has ordered a blockade of the country - without congressional approval.

Trump wrote:

“Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America. It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before — Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us. “The illegitimate Maduro Regime is using Oil from these stolen Oil Fields to finance themselves, Drug Terrorism, Human Trafficking, Murder, and Kidnapping. For the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking, the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. “Therefore, today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela. The Illegal Aliens and Criminals that the Maduro Regime has sent into the United States during the weak and inept Biden Administration, are being returned to Venezuela at a rapid pace. America will not allow Criminals, Terrorists, or other Countries, to rob, threaten, or harm our Nation and, likewise, will not allow a Hostile Regime to take our Oil, Land, or any other Assets, all of which must be returned to the United States, IMMEDIATELY. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, however, admitted that for Trump to go to war he would need congressional approval. “If he were to authorize some activity on land, then it’s war, then (we’d need) Congress,” she said. This contradicts what Trump claimed a month ago saying, “We don’t have to get their approval. But I think letting them know is good.”

The WinePress has reported a number of times last year and this year that the U.S. has had long ambitions to destabilize Venezuela and seize control of its oil; with Trump lamenting in 2023 over his administration’s failed coup attempt that would have allowed the U.S. access to Venezuela’s crude oil.

“When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse. We would have taken it over; we would have gotten to all that oil; it would have been right next door. “But now we’re buying oil from Venezuela. So we’re making a dictator very rich. Can you believe this? Nobody can believe it.”

Venezuela’s vice minister for North America, Carlos Ron, said at the time, “What further evidence do we need? Here’s Trump confessing that his aim, all along, was to take over Venezuela’s oil. The Biden [administration] keeps his illegal sanctions policy still in place. Venezuela has and will continue to prevail!”

In a rare admission of truth, the British division of Sky News recently detailed in a segment explaining that while the U.S. is a world leader in oil production, it still needs imports of heavy crude (the thick, goopy black tar kind) to be refined. The U.S. has become increasingly dependent upon heavy crude imports, and Venezuela is the world leader in heavy crude oil.

Though Trump appears to have finally acknowledged the true intents of America’s latest soon-to-be war in Venezuela, the administration is still very much trying to sell this new "War on Drugs” rhetoric.

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order designating fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction” (WMD).

The manufacture and distribution of fentanyl, primarily performed by organized criminal networks, threatens our national security and fuels lawlessness in our hemisphere and at our borders. The production and sale of fentanyl by Foreign Terrorist Organizations and cartels fund these entities’ operations — which include assassinations, terrorist acts, and insurgencies around the world — and allow these entities to erode our domestic security and the well-being of our Nation. The two cartels that are predominantly responsible for the distribution of fentanyl in the United States engage in armed conflict over territory and to protect their operations, resulting in large-scale violence and death that go beyond the immediate threat of fentanyl itself. Further, the potential for fentanyl to be weaponized for concentrated, large-scale terror attacks by organized adversaries is a serious threat to the United States. As President of the United States, my highest duty is the defense of the country and its citizens. Accordingly, I hereby designate illicit fentanyl and its core precursor chemicals as Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD).

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It’s quite amazing that in less than one year Trump and the administration has managed to meltdown his entire base, save for a still decently sized chunk of spiritually dispossessed fools who will follow their pied piper off of the cliff and into the ravine no matter what he says or does.

Hey look everyone, it's George W. Trump, “The Peacemaker!”

As if we’ve learned nothing from our endless incursions into the Middle East, but nope, we’re about to repeat the same thing all over again; though this time we will face, I suspect, some serious blowback from Mexicans, Latin and South Americans dwelling in this country as a way to retaliate, on top of the economic issues this will cause.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows. Psalm 140:1 Deliver me, O LORD, from the evil man: preserve me from the violent man; [2] Which imagine mischiefs in their heart; continually are they gathered together for war. [3] They have sharpened their tongues like a serpent; adders’ poison is under their lips. Selah.

Two-time Medal of Honor recipient and Major General Smedley Butler famously said:

“I spent 33 years and four months in active military service and during that period I spent most of my time as a high class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested. Looking back on it, I might have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents.”

Nothing has changed.

But don’t worry guys, we’re the ‘good guys’ spreading freedom and democracy abroad, setting the captives free and opening the world up to our fair and just constitutional republic (sarcasm).

Trump is set to address the nation today.

House Speaker Karoline Leavitt said Trump would be “be addressing the country about all of his historic accomplishments over the past year, and maybe teasing some policy that will be coming in the new year, as well.”

Perhaps he will attempt to explain away why the U.S. is about to start another war. That, and the economy is fried, so Trump has to bloviate about a bunch of made-up accomplishments. The unemployment numbers came out this week and they are the worst in four years (and these are the fudged government numbers, so we know the real numbers are somewhere in no man’s land).

He came out recently claiming that we brought in $18 trillion in tariff revenue - a completely asinine lie that he made up out of thin air. It’s literally impossible for that to be the case. The federal government collected $236 billion in tariffs and duties. That figure comes straight from the Treasury Department’s monthly reports. Even conservative outlets like The Washington Examiner are calling him out for his tariff lies and failures.

