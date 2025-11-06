Russia is becoming the latest country poised to implement digital ID verification checkpoints to access internet content, similar to what the United Kingdom implemented this year, under the pretext of protecting minors from harmful and pornographic content.

In July, the U.K. implemented its controversial Online Safety Act that forces users to upload and confirm their registered identity or provide biometrics to confirm their authenticity to access the majority of content and websites. Not long thereafter, Prime Minister Keir Starmer mandated “Britcard” to purportedly crackdown on illegal immigration and labor.

Russia is doing something similar. In August, The WinePress reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that would penalize and criminalize those who simply search online for content the government deems “extremist,” while also targeting VPN users.

Furthermore, in September, Russia formally rolled-out its all-in-one digital app called “MAX,” explicitly patterned after China’s WeChat app, which is used by the Chinese authorities to enforce its social credit score. Like WeChat, the MAX app, built by VKontakte (VK), combines digital ID, medical records, banking, social media and messaging, and more all into one app. Elon Musk has said that he plans to turn X into an identical super app as well.

Inevitably, it seems, Russia is now implementing its own online age verification measures, which, as Tech Radar put it, is “putting already precarious internet freedoms on the line.”

Russian media RIA Novosti reported (translated from Russian):

Mandatory identification of users using a passport to gain access to content labeled 18+ on the Internet should be introduced in Russia, this opinion was expressed in a conversation with RIA Novosti by Evgeniy Masharov, a member of the Commission of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation for public examination of bills and other regulations. He noted that a significant part of Russian teenagers have unlimited access to content labeled 18+, including blogger videos with profanity, scenes of violence and propaganda of antisocial behavior, which leads to the formation of distorted behavior patterns among young people and the loss of cultural guidelines. “What can be opposed to this in order to correct the situation, to level out the psychological state of still fragile minds is to determine that content labeled 18+ can be available to Russian users only after identification through a passport, driver’s license, and bank data,” Masharov explained. The expert added that the development of technology cannot be stopped, but measures to protect children and ensure a safe digital space must be taken today. He emphasized that individual minors, under the influence of the Internet environment, find themselves in risky situations, including being involved in illegal actions for the sake of a small reward. “The Public Chamber of the Russian Federation was the first in the country to systematically provide assistance to victims of the actions of telephone scammers; during the consideration of appeals, it was faced with the fact that the minor audience of the Internet in 25% of cases falls for the tricks of scammers, 5% become first victims and then criminals,” - said Masharov. According to him, the faster appropriate measures are taken, the fewer minors will be exposed to hostile intelligence services, scammers, online casinos, as well as those who can cause harm, “both moral and physical.”

Gazeta, another Russian publication, reports that the Russian state Duma is in favor of this proposal. Committee member of the State Duma on information policy, information technologies and communications Anton Nemkin told the outlet:

“Initiative to introduce mandatory user identification when accessing 18+ content on the Internet — this is a step, of course, aimed at protecting minors and creating a safer digital environment. The problem does exist: today, adolescents are virtually unrestricted in their access to material containing violence, obscene language or the promotion of antisocial behaviour. They can easily bypass any existing security measures if desired. This is also reflected at the level of general digital security — minor citizens are increasingly becoming victims of manipulation and are involved in illegal schemes. In the first seven months of 2025, almost five thousand children and adolescents suffered from crimes committed using information and telecommunication technologies —this is 25% more than for the same period last year. “It is important that the identification system does not lead to leaks of personal data, and also does not create obstacles for law-abiding users and businesses. Now in our country a digital identification infrastructure is already being formed — portal “State Services,” unified authorization system (USIA), solutions of large banks. These tools could be used to confirm age without directly transmitting passport data to third-party sites. The idea itself deserves discussion, but its implementation should be gradual, with clear guarantees of cybersecurity, protection of personal data and transparent control over who will process the information and how. The main goal here is —not to limit user freedom, but to protect children and create a responsible culture of behavior on the Internet.”

Biometric Update notes that “ESIA is connected to the Unified Biometrics System, which is used to identify and authorize users while accessing the government services platform Gosuslugi. One of the goals of the services is to create a digital ID that can be used in the financial industry for remote client verification.”

In a separate report, State Duma member Andrei Svintsov revealed to Gazeta that online anonymity would be completely stripped away if such digital ID verification protocols are implemented.

“A huge number of lobbyists from platforms are slowing down any changes to restore order on the Internet. But in a certain future — three, maximum five years, — everything we do on the Internet will be de-anonymized, that is, each subscriber on the Internet will register through some specialized identifier, which will confirm his age and some other necessary access. “An analogue of “State Services” — when you are a verified user, it opens up the widest possible set of functionality for you. I think it’s time to introduce something similar to cleanse all social networks, platforms from these bots, from the various limitless amount of content generated. “Very quickly, the internet turns into a dead internet, where bots generate content, bots put it on various fake pages, and the feed is already filled with some generated content that has no real live author. That is, all these are bot farms. All this will grow in the coming years, and, of course, both the platforms themselves and society will simply require everyone to implement such systems of protection against unwanted content, illegal content and content that does not have a human author, but simply has a system for producing content. This needs to be limited, otherwise we will simply lose any point in using social networks at all, because there will be 99% robotic content, some bots, pages.”

Russia has long suggested implementing measures to implement austere censorship laws under the guise of protecting children, says Sarkis Darbinyan, a lawyer and managing partner at the Digital Rights Center in Kazakhstan, who told TechRadar in a comment:

“The internet censorship in Russia started in 2012 with the first law on protecting children from harmful information. This essentially opened a Pandora’s box, ultimately leading to an incredible expansion of the list of grounds for blocking internet sites and the establishment of total state online censorship. “And now, with the example of Western countries that have taken this dangerous and false path, Russian authorities are seeking to completely close the loop of laws that already impose numerous restrictions on private and anonymous communication online.”

Like other countries in the West, Russia has intensified its war against VPNs, and Darbinyan said the battle will persist. “For people in the West, VPNs are a short-term escape from the law. For people in Russia, VPNs are a true tool for civil protest. This war has already begun. A separate initiative to verify age won’t make matters worse. Russian censorship has become very aggressive even without this.”

Russia’s aggressive attempts to censor speech and news online are part of Putin’s and the Kremlin’s Development of the Information Society for 2017 - 2030, which layout protective measures that tackle the “issues of anonymity” and “impunity” among online users.

The plan lists four primary goals:

The proliferation of Russian encryption mechanisms and enhancement of coordination in communication between various federal agencies; The replacement of foreign IT equipment, software and electronic components with domestically produced analogues; The protection of domestic “critical information infrastructure” (the term tends to appear in government planning documents much more frequently now than ever before) is to be secured with Russian applications and telecommunications software; An upgrade to the effectiveness of domestic communications networks, leading toward the creation of a “centralized system of monitoring and management of the Russian electronic grid” and the improvement of mechanisms of legislative regulation of mass media activities.

Embedded within these goals is an overt ‘patriotic’ push.

The prioritization of Russian “traditional spiritual and cultural values”; The necessity to “create conditions for the popularization of Russian culture and science abroad” as well as confronting the “distortion and falsification of historical facts”; The proliferation of “steady cultural and educational contacts with Russian compatriots [sootechestvenniki] living abroad, foreign citizens, [as well as] persons without citizenship” who are, however, “Russian native speakers” through employment of “communicational and information technologies.”

Meanwhile, the country is steadily implementing digital ID terminals across the country to make purchase items.

Biometric Update reported:

A report from Izvestia says that Russian bank VTB recently introduced a terminal allowing for age verification through biometrics and without the need for identity documents. The age verification process “takes place using the NSPK biometric services platform and the Center for Biometric Technologies (CBT) Unified Biometric System (UBS).

Customers of Russian banks who have registered in the UBS and linked a bank card or an online banking account in the SBPay application will “have access to payment for goods without a passport.” According to the CBT, as of the beginning of August 2025, more than 7 million people are registered in the UBS.

Courtesy: VTB Press Service

The report says that “when purchasing products with age restrictions, the biometric system receives a direct request about the age of the buyer. If the buyer is over 18 years old, the operation is approved. If it is younger, the request is rejected. The whole process takes a few seconds.”

This sounds like a facial matching system that would match a selfie with a registered bank account.

Yulia Kopytova, head of the Department of Analysis, Coordination and Product Development and senior vice president of VTB, added:

“But in the near future, it will be possible to pay for groups of goods that require control, for example, age, without the participation of cashiers or store employees, through self-service terminals or vending machines. In the future, this solution can be applied to delivery, if such a scenario is fixed at the legislative level.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

You’ll will see and hear none of this on alternative media, you know, the likes of Redacted, Scott Ritter, Col. Douglas MacGregor, Judge Andrew Napolitano - who perpetuate this notion that Russia is on the side of angels and bastions of freedom. Of course, since there is a media blackout in Russia and BRICS, and a media blackout in the United States and West (both sides giving us manufactured statist propaganda), these actors are here to trick the public looking for alternative and truthful information to think everything America does is terrible while Russia is the innocent;

When in truth, both countries, all countries, are in lockstep together to fulfil the Great Reset, Fourth Industrial Revolution, the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

We’ve covered it before, but the official statements and declarations made by BRICS is verbatim the same as the G20 declarations. It’s the same agendas, but are all implementing these goals in their own ways.

Proverbs 29:5 A man that flattereth his neighbour spreadeth a net for his feet. [6] In the transgression of an evil man there is a snare: but the righteous doth sing and rejoice.

We’re killing time, literally, as the world order is restructured into a new multipolar world. It’s why the war in Ukraine specifically will not end. Russia will not take aggressive steps to end it once and for all, Trump won’t pull out and stop funding it, and Ukraine has not imminently collapsed despite what the alternative “experts” have told us each and every month…

In the name of patriotism - like Trump - and ‘protecting the sweet dear children,’ Russia is implementing its draconian censorship and biometric ID laws.

Isaiah 3:12 As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

