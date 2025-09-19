Earlier this month, Vietnam made the controversial move to delete over 86 million bank accounts that were not linked to nationally mandated biometric fingerprint and facial recognition digital IDs. The country has mandated VNeID, a digital ID that both residents and foreign visitors must sign-up for, which covers biometric data, passports, spending habits, criminal history, medical records and more are stored on the IDs.

The WinePress reported last year that the country’s edict to mandate its digital ID connected to banking. Saigon News reported at the time: “From July 1, 2024 onwards, when citizens apply for an ID card, iris biometric information will be collected at the public security agency along with fingerprints and facial images.”

Lieutenant Colonel Tran Duy Hien, Deputy Director of the Population Data Centre, said:

“The national population database was created with the goal of being a major information system, the ‘root’ database for all Vietnamese citizens […], a tool to connect with, serve citizens, and maximise the value of the National Database.”

In June, the State Bank of Vietnam announced its plans to remove these non-compliant bank accounts during the bank’s “Cashless Day 2025” event, which promoted “the digital transformation and developing a digital economy, with the most outstanding event being a cashless festival called ‘Ting Ting Day.’”

Director of the Payment Department, Pham Anh Tuan, said in a statement at the time:

“This is a data-cleansing revolution. While the total number of bank accounts remains 200 million, by September 2025, once the legal framework is complete, all accounts without biometric data will be closed to prevent scams and fraud. After seven years of promoting non-cash payments, we are moving toward real efficiency.”

The Vietnam News Service also noted:

“Nearly 86 million accounts are inactive, likely due to them being unregistered, forgotten or even created by malicious parties to facilitate fraudulent activities. The SBV stated that the deletion of over 86 million bank accounts was considered a system cleanup measure. “It aims to prevent common fraud schemes recently, such as fake accounts for receiving money, withdrawals from accounts without proper ownership, or money laundering via digital banking channels. “It is expected that the deletion will be carried out by commercial banks starting September 1.”

A user on Reddit expressed the hassle of having to link their biometrics to their accounts. The user was abroad when the biometrics rule was instigated and so could not be there in person to comply. He attempted to sign-up remotely but faced complications, so it seems the only real option left is for him to fly back to Vietnam to register directly, and all of his money stored in that previous account has been erased.

Vietnam’s digital ID integration has been swift as it aims to make its VNeID into an all-in-one super app.

Interestingly, Tuoi Tre News revealed the government designed the app in 2019, curated by the Ministry of Public Security’s National Center for Population Database “to check health and travel declarations amid the COVID-19 outbreaks,” the paper says. The outlet lists the app’s capabilities:

Under Scheme 06, approved by the prime minister in 2022, which focuses on leveraging population data, identification, and electronic authentication for national digital transformation during 2022–2025, with a vision toward 2030, the VNeID app will be further developed.

Planned features include non-cash payments, e-wallet integration, electricity and water bill payments, stock transactions, and pension and unemployment payments, among others.

VNeID not only benefits residents, but also plays a key role in state governance. The app enables state agencies to accurately and promptly collect personal information, streamlining administrative procedures for officials.

VNeID also minimizes waste and errors associated with traditional paperwork, while reducing costs and saving time for both citizens and the state.

“[…] Residents can use their VNeID accounts for permanent residence, temporary residence, and temporary absence registrations.

Moreover, the app includes a feature allowing residents to report crimes with strict confidentiality for whistleblowers.

On top of this, the country’s digital IDs are set to be used for mandatory biometric checks at its airports by December. Biometric Update noted:

“Starting December 1, biometric check-in will be mandatory at all airports across Vietnam, with exceptions for passengers with checked luggage and special assistance needs. The government promises “full-process biometric authentication using the VNeID platform at 100 percent of the nation’s airports by the end of October,” and the same for Hanoi’s railway station, and vehicle parking lots in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.”

Notwithstanding, however, a rapid uptick in app registration has caused outages, after the government in August announced a 100,000 Vietnamese Dong (US$3.79) National Day gift for each user in the VNeID app.

Biometric Update added: “To receive the payment, citizens must hold a level-2 VNeID account and have a bank account linked to the Social Security benefits section within the app. The State Treasury announced on August 31 that VND 5,687 trillion ($215.3 million) had been distributed to 1,929 communes — 58.5 percent of the total — as cash gifts of VND 100,000 per citizen.”

Vietnam is very much adamant about ushering in a cashless society. During the Cashless Day event, Director Tuan said, per Vietnam Net, that “digital payments are more than just a transaction method - they are a strategic foundation connecting all sectors of the digital economy.” The paper added, “Cashless payments, he said, form the core of a seamless and evolving digital ecosystem, helping Vietnam move toward a modern, transparent, and inclusive economy.”

In May, the SBV launched the Digital Transformation of the Banking Sector in 2025 event with the theme of “Smart Digital Ecosystem in the New Era.”

SBV Governor Nguyen Thi Hong said in her opening dialogue:

“The theme (of this year’s event) reflects the banking sector’s determination in realizing the objectives of the Party and the Government in creating breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and the national digital transformation, as mentioned in the National Digital Transformation Program by 2025, Vision to 2030, and the Scheme on Promoting Non-Cash Payment for the 2021-2025 period. The ultimate goal is to build an inter-connected digital ecosystem that is linked with other economic sectors, serving as a driving force for promoting the digital economy.”

In July, Vietnam also introduced a three-tiered blockchain network that interlopes with its digital ID called NDAChain. “NDAChain acts as a protective layer for the nation’s live data, critical to our digital society and economy,” said Nguyen Huy, head of technology at the National Data Association.

Duong Global Business Consulting Group, a group based in Ho Chi Minh City, exposed the country’s ‘power grab’ and rapid move to submit itself to Agenda 2030 and Agenda 2045 goals as laid out by the World Economic Forum and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), per Vietnam’s Project 06.

Attorney Ken Duong warns that if this is happening now in Vietnam, countries such as the United States are not too far behind.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Duong is exactly right. If you have been following my reports on the Trump administration’s moves with tokenization and digital ID, you know that identical language is being used. The only difference being the U.S. is going the techno-fascist route as it uses private corporations to work with the Treasury and the Federal Reserve to facilitate their slave system.

Moreover, as seen in what Vietnam is currently doing, I have warned about the many tricks the government, crypto companies and banks will use to get people ‘on-chain’ and accept digital dollars.

On top of this, Duong also exposed last month that the country fired 245,000 public employees all at once in the name of “efficiency,” as businesses and districts get consolidated. Efficiency, you say? Hmmm… where have we heard this before? Could it be that the Trump administration is doing the exact same thing as Vietnam is enacting the same globalist agendas with their own flavor to it?? No, no, it can't be: Trump is draining the swamp and fighting the globalists; Trump and MAGA media told me so!

Psalm 2:2 The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, saying, [3] Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.

Vietnam is a strategic partner with BRICS, not a full-blown member just yet, but the alliance is significant as it further demonstrates that BRICS and the Global South are just as equally apart of the Great Reset as is everyone else. There is this Hegelian Dialectic propaganda being fomented online that tries to pretend as if BRICS, ASEAN, and other nations are these poor, innocent nations that are beacons for freedom and prosperity, but are being subjugated by the United States. It’s nonsense; all these nations are part of this Great Reset; don’t let anyone tell you differently.

It’s all an illusion: the wars, the famines, the scamdemics, economic policies that erase the middle class - all designed to usher in their endgame. We are not there yet, and still have more ways to go, but we are rapidly approaching the ‘final solution.’

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

