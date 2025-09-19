The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim V.'s avatar
Jim V.
36m

It's coming faster and faster. The elites are prepared for the Antichrist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Char's avatar
Char
2h

Yikes, that's pretty harsh to just delete their accounts. I hope that doesn't happen here (or anywhere else, for that matter). Next week is the Feast of Trumpets, hopefully we will be going Up, Up and away, but if not, we wait and watch and be ready.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture