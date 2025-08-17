The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
3h

2020 on steroids, a few profited massively while the plebs get crumbs, common denominator, DJT.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture