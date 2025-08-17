The following report is from CNBC (excerpts):

Artificial intelligence startups have minted dozens of new billionaires this year, adding to an AI boom that’s quickly becoming the largest wealth creation spree in recent history.

Blockbuster fundraising rounds this year for Anthropic, Safe Superintelligence, OpenAI, Anysphere and other startups have created vast new paper fortunes and propelled valuations to record levels. There are now 498 AI “unicorns,” or private AI companies with valuations of $1 billion or more, with a combined value of $2.7 trillion, according to CB Insights. Fully 100 of them were founded since 2023. There are more than 1,300 AI startups with valuations of over $100 million, the firm said.

Combined with the soaring stock prices of Nvidia, Meta, Microsoft and other publicly traded AI-related firms, along with the infrastructure companies that are building data centers and computing power and the huge payouts for AI engineers, AI is creating personal wealth on a scale that makes the past two tech waves look like warmups.

“Going back over 100 years of data, we have never seen wealth created at this size and speed,” said Andrew McAfee, principal researcher at MIT. “It’s unprecedented.”

A new crop of billionaires is rising with sky-rocketing valuations. In March, Bloomberg estimated that four of the largest private AI companies had created at least 15 billionaires with a combined net worth of $38 billion. More than a dozen unicorns have been crowned since then.

Granted, most of the AI wealth creation is in private companies, making it difficult for equity holders and founders to cash out. Unlike the dot-com boom of the late 1990s, when a flood of companies went public, today’s AI startups can stay private for longer given the constant investment from venture capital funds, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and other tech investors.

At the same time, the rapid growth of secondary markets is allowing equity owners of private companies to sell their shares to other investors and provide liquidity. Structured secondary sales or tender offers are becoming widespread. Many founders can also borrow against their equity.

More homes sold above $20 million in San Francisco last year than in any other year in history, according to Sotheby’s International Realty. Rising rents, home prices and demand in the city, attributed in large part to AI, mark a sharp turnaround for a city facing a “doom loop” just a few years ago.

“It’s astonishing how geographically concentrated this AI wave is,” said McAfee, who is also co-director of MIT’s Initiative on the Digital Economy. “The people who know how to found and fund and grow tech companies are there. I’ve heard people say for 25 years ‘This is the end of the Silicon Valley’ or some other place is ‘the new Silicon Valley.’ But Silicon Valley is still Silicon Valley.”

With time, and initial public offerings, many of today’s private AI fortunes will eventually become more liquid, providing a historic opportunity for wealth management firms. All of the major private banks, wirehouses, independent advisors and boutique firms are cozying up to the AI elite in hopes of winning their business, according to tech advisors.

Eventually, those fortunes will become liquid and prized by wealth management firms. Krinsky said the AI wealthy are likely to follow similar client patterns as the newly rich dot-commers of the 1990s. Initially, the dot-commers used their excess liquidity and assets to invest in similar tech companies they knew through their networks, colleagues or shared investors. He said the same is likely true for the AI wealthy.

“Everybody turned around and invested with their friends in the same kind of companies that created their own wealth,” he said.

After discovering the perils of having all their wealth concentrated in one highly volatile and speculative industry, the dot-commers turned to wealth management. And being born disruptors, many turned their capital and skills toward reinventing the wealth management industry in their image. Netscape founder Jim Clark, for instance, helped launch MyCFO, a response to his dislike of bankers and the industry.\

Meanwhile, millions are primed around the world to get laid-off because some CEO determined he can cut costs by replacing his staff with ChatGPT, AI agents and chatbots, and floor shop bots.

However, if you read the language CNBC used, they referred to the Dot.com era in the 90s. Well, what happened at the end of the decade? The Dot.com Bust.

I have alluded to this before and I’ll talk more about this in future reports, but here in the U.S. tech sector is in a massive bubble. The sector is so overvalued, China is eating America’s lunch, and Mag-7 tech companies are not doing anything highly innovative yet so many investors poured all this money into the sector. The U.S. may have been the first, but China has perfected the technology is dogging the U.S. The release of Deep Seek earlier this year proved that as tech stocks took a dive.

Needless to say, a tech bubble burst is coming most likely, I think, that will be similar to the Dot.com bust in 1999… which means another bailout (or really a public bail-in more likely) will be the response.

There are a lot of millionaires and billionaires on paper and digits on a screen, but a lot more of this fake rich class in the U.S. will find out very soon that they were never rich.

Jeremiah 17:11 As the partridge sitteth on eggs, and hatcheth them not; so he that getteth riches, and not by right, shall leave them in the midst of his days, and at his end shall be a fool.

