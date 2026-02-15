While Big-Tech bros, technocrats and transhumanists continue to laud the brave new world of artificial intelligence, how AI is going to speed-up workflows, increase efficiency, and hopefully rescue the economy, a new robust study reveals that these AI models in their current form simply are not good enough to deliver on these lofty promises.

The robust study, conducted by the Center for AI Safety and Scale (a leading AI data analytics firm that works with some of the largest tech companies and governments in the world), published a study and developed a new metric called the “Remote Labor Index: Measuring AI Automation of Remote Work.”

RLI represents a broad range of projects from across the remote labor economy, including game development, product design, architecture, data analysis, and video animation. These projects span a broad range of difficulty, with costs reaching over $10,000 and completion times exceeding 100 hours. All project costs and completion times come directly from human professionals who completed the work. In total, the projects in RLI represent over 6,000 hours of real work valued at over $140,000.

In short, the accuracy and efficiency of the current Large-Language Models (LLMs) on offer — ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Llama, Grok Opus — simply are nowhere near as promised. The authors noted:

While AI systems have saturated many existing benchmarks, we find that state-of-the-art AI agents perform near the floor on RLI. The best-performing model achieves an automation rate of only 3.75%. This demonstrates that contemporary AI systems fail to complete the vast majority of projects at a quality level that would be accepted as commissioned work. While absolute automation rates are low, our analysis shows that models are steadily improving and that progress on these complex tasks is measurable. This provides a common basis for tracking the trajectory of AI automation, enabling stakeholders to proactively navigate its impacts.

In other words, these AI models fail roughly 96% of the time.

The researchers found four main failure points:

Technical and File Integrity Issues: Many failures were due to basic technical problems, such as producing corrupt or empty files, or delivering work in incorrect or unusable formats. Incomplete or Malformed Deliverables: Agents frequently submitted incomplete work, characterized by missing components, truncated videos, or absent source assets. Quality Issues: Even when agents produce a complete deliverable, the quality of the work is frequently poor and does not meet professional standards. Inconsistencies: Especially when using AI generation tools, the AI work often shows inconsistencies between deliverable files.

That being said, there are still some proficiencies and “successes” — success defined as AI outputs on the level of or exceeding physical output.

Across a small subset of projects, AI deliverables were judged comparable or better than human output. These were predominantly creative projects, especially audio and image related work, along with writing and data retrieval/web scraping. Specifically, across all models we tested, performance matched or exceeded human baselines on several audio editing, mixing and production tasks (e.g., creating bespoke sounds effects for a retro video game, separating vocals from accompaniment in a single track, merging voice-overs with intro and outro music) and on image-generation tasks (e.g., ad and logo creation). AI also performed well on report writing and on generating code for interactive data visualization.

ColdFusion goes into more detail into the study’s findings and the ramifications AI has on business and society.

This study confirms what an increasing number of CEOs and employees are noticing: AI is not saving time, it is increasing the length of time needed to complete a task or fix the AI’s errors.

Citing another fresh study, this one overseen by UC Berkley and published in Harvard Business Review, found “AI Doesn’t Reduce Work—It Intensifies It.”

Tech Brew reported:

TL;DR: An ongoing University of California, Berkeley study embedded researchers in a US tech company to look at their AI use. Yesterday, they announced a striking finding: AI didn't lighten workloads—it "intensified" them, making people work faster, take on more tasks, and blur the line between work and everything else. It's a pattern we’ve seen before: When technology makes effort cheaper, we don't do less of it—we end up doing more.

Researchers spent eight months last year embedded at a US-based, 200-person tech company, observing how AI changed daily work. Nobody was forced to use it—the company just handed out enterprise subscriptions and let workers figure it out.

Designers tackled engineering tasks. Software engineers spent more time reviewing the AI-assisted work their "vibe coding" colleagues now produced. Breaks, meanwhile, shrank—workers got into the habit of sending one last prompt before lunch or after hours. Employees at this firm became masters of multitasking, running parallel AI tasks the way a short-order cook juggles tickets.

AI’s shortcomings and overhype will only add pressure to the ever-growing AI Bubble.

To end 2025, the Financial Times detailed how this AI Bubble easily eclipses the 1929 stock market crash that ushered in the Great Depression, and the 2000 Dot.Com Bust.

AI investment in 2025 contributed to the majority of the gross domestic product (GDP) gains.

“If any cracks appear in the AI narrative that would be a real problem,” said Ben Inker, co-head of asset allocation at investment manager GMO. “There is certainly plenty that is being done on faith with regard to AI, and sooner or later that faith kind of has to get tested.”

Gareth Campbell, an economic historian at Queen’s University Belfast, drew comparisons to Railway Mania of the mid-1800s, and how an economic downturn caused massive stock market losses and many projects never coming to fruition, but ultimately railway still prevailed in the long term.

“The railways would go on to dominate the stock market”, Campbell said. “I think AI is probably similar,” he believes.

The Economist said in its predictions for 2026 that the bubble could very well burst. It cited a viral study published in July from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) “uncovers a surprising result in that 95% of organizations are getting zero return. The outcomes are so starkly divided across both buyers (enterprises, mid-market, SMBs) and builders (startups, vendors, consultancies) that we call it the GenAI Divide. Just 5% of integrated AI pilots are extracting millions in value, while the vast majority remain stuck with no measurable P&L impact.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

We can conclude that AI is ‘good’ at RPP: Reports, Propaganda, and Porn.

Using it will rot your brain excessively will rot your brain, literally.

There are many verses that could be used here, because this embarrassment highlights peak slothfulness and what it means to be a sluggard.

Proverbs 10:26 As vinegar to the teeth, and as smoke to the eyes, so is the sluggard to them that send him. Proverbs 26:16 The sluggard is wiser in his own conceit than seven men that can render a reason. Proverbs 21:25 The desire of the slothful killeth him; for his hands refuse to labour. [26] He coveteth greedily all the day long: but the righteous giveth and spareth not.

This is what greed and laziness combined looks like.

Trillions of dollars here in the U.S. have been invested into these companies, big and small, and hardly any of them have turned a profit and most of them never probably will. Anticipating that the bubble will soon burst, Donald Trump and his administration have signaled that he and the Treasury (the taxpayer) are going to bail-out these big-tech companies.

The AI Bubble is a big, giant pyramid scheme. It’s clear to me, in my opinion, that here in the U.S. at least, these big tech companies never really intended to release anything that meaningful to begin with. It was all about driving up their stock valuations, and right before the crash they will cash out and then plead for a bail-out. The competition gets wiped-out, the currency drastically inflates overnight, and the American tax cattle get to write their names on tombstones.

And that’s just one bubble: we haven’t even gotten into the impending banking bust caused by insolvency due to toxic loans and overexposure to commercial real estate that is underwater.

These greedy CEOs and board members shoved AI down the company’s throat and demanded that all staff be trained on how to use it. Instead, all it has done is make work life worse and slow down production, all so some greedy pencil pushers can save a few pennies and refuse to fairly pay their workers.

Instead, what we have seen is that a lot of these corporations are increasingly onboarding alien labor and illegals; and the Trump administration is swinging the gates open for this to occur, as other so-called “developed” nations.

For years, we have seen (and I have reported on) these reports from globalist institutions like the WEF, IMF, World Bank, and many other tech corps, talking about the mass-layoffs AI will cause, job losses by the tens of millions by 2030 and 2035.

I think we better understand now as to why. AI is being used as an umbrella excuse for a collapsing economy to justify the layoffs; AI can also mean “Always Indians;” and the AI layoffs, while many will be legit, many more layoffs will be because these greedy CEO and companies will be forced to fire their staff because of the losses, and ultimately a lot of companies will go under because of it.

Proverbs 24:30 I went by the field of the slothful, and by the vineyard of the man void of understanding; [31] And, lo, it was all grown over with thorns, and nettles had covered the face thereof, and the stone wall thereof was broken down. [32] Then I saw, and considered it well: I looked upon it, and received instruction. [33] Yet a little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to sleep: [34] So shall thy poverty come as one that travelleth; and thy want as an armed man. Jeremiah 17:11 As the partridge sitteth on eggs, and hatcheth them not; so he that getteth riches, and not by right, shall leave them in the midst of his days, and at his end shall be a fool.

2026 is going to be a mess.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE