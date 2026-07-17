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John M. McGuire's avatar
John M. McGuire
6h

Both IBM & Intel were already scorched before PEDU$☆ became involved. Maybe he/it can help them with bankruptcy proceedings.

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
2h

So glad we got the lesser than.

Donny is doing a stupendous job.

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