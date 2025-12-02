A soul musician recently topped the charts for its music: the problem is the artist is soulless, it’s all artificial intelligence.

Solomon Ray, the so-called “Mississippi-made soul singer,” rocketed to #1 on the gospel charts for both iTunes and Billboard. But after the faux artist reached the top, it was quickly revealed that Ray is not real and all the songs were made entirely with AI.

The songs, accompanied by AI-generated music videos, can be found on YouTube and TikTok, among other platforms.

Here are some examples:

In an Instagram post, the person behind Solomon Ray celebrated topping the charts, while also acknowledging the haters.

“Last week, we celebrated making history on the iTunes Christian charts. This week, the blessings multiplied. Most Billboard placements for any AI artist. Higher peaks. More souls reached.



”And yes — the opposition grew too. But the grace of God outgrew it. Every obstacle only confirmed the assignment. Every critique only pushed the message further.



”The future of gospel music has a new chapter… and Solomon Ray is right in the middle of it.”

A number of real musicians in the Christian Contemporary Music (CCM) scene spoke out against the rise of “Ray’s” music.

Forrest Frank said: “At minimum, AI does not have the Holy Spirit inside of it. So I think that’s really weird to be opening up your spirit to something that has no spirit.”

Phil Wickham: “It’s difficult to envision a future where we look back and think creating AI was a net positive for our world. At most it should be a tool for humans, not a replacement for them.”

Colton Dixon: “I’m honestly still wrestling with the whole ai music thing. Can it be a tool to speed up a rather long tedious process - yes. But can it also be used as a crutch instead of finding inspiration and direction from Holy Spirit - also yes. Regardless - I’m believing God will be magnified regardless.”

After criticism arose, the creator behind the AI artist, Christopher Jermaine Townsend, came forward to defend himself, calling Forrest Frank a “gatekeeper.”

“It’s really more of a preference. You cannot tell somebodies feelings and impact from music if it’s authentic or fake/fraudulent. Who am I to say what God will or won’t use to get the message His people need to them?”

@tophertownmusic Topher on Instagram: "Thanks for opening the discussion @hiforr …

With advancements in AI technology, it is becoming more difficult to tell if the artist is real or not.

A recent poll conducted by Deezer/Ipsos last month found that an astounding “97% of people can’t tell the difference between fully AI-generated and human made music.” 9000 people in 8 countries – United States, Canada, Brazil, UK, France, Netherlands, Germany and Japan - were polled. The results also found:

97% couldn’t tell the difference between fully AI-generated music and human-made music in a blind test with two AI songs and one real song

More than half (52%) felt uncomfortable with not being able to tell the difference between AI and human-made music

66% of music streaming users say they would listen to 100% AI-generated music at least once, out of curiosity

45% of music streaming users would like to filter out 100% AI-generated music from their music streaming platform

40% of music streaming users say that they would skip without listening to 100% AI-music if they came across it

AI music is now taking over and it is becoming more and more mainstream - and it is not hard to make.

Rick Beato, a popular record producer and musician, demonstrated for CBS that he could create a fake artist and fake songs that sound real in a matter of minutes. In a matter of minutes he created a fake singer and avatar with AI, asked it to generate lyrics about a bad breakup, and then put the lyrics into a song generator and then parsed the song to an AI-generated music video.

“She” is called "Sadie Winters.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Lamentations 5:14 The elders have ceased from the gate, the young men from their musick. [15] The joy of our heart is ceased; our dance is turned into mourning.

What a godless mess we live in. Everything is just soulless and dead.

And it’s not as if these effeminate losers in these mega churches, who look more worldly than the world itself, are any better. I have zero pity for them. CCM is just abominable, let’s be real.

I saw another one of these loser bands recently, Skillet, turn a beautiful and timeless hymn, “O’ Come, O’ Come, Emmanuel,” into a heavy metal piece of trash. “Yea, they overpass the deeds of the wicked […] (Jeremiah 5:28).

Absolutely no shame, no fear of God.

Ecclesiastes 9:3 This is an evil among all things that are done under the sun, that there is one event unto all: yea, also the heart of the sons of men is full of evil, and madness is in their heart while they live, and after that they go to the dead.

But as for this AI - only after it was revealed that “Solomon Ray” is fake, then do these hypocrites complain, though there still are many who like listening to AI slop songs. Then again, most music for a while has relied heavily on autotune and AI enhancers, fake instruments and synthesizers and auto tracks.

It’s a sign of the times; dead music for dead people.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE