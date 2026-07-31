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TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
2m

They've been removing thousands of books from NZ libraries under the cover of 'renovations' of libraries in some cases. I've been retaining copies of important books for ages now knowing this would come. They also want to destroy our histories. Once digitised they can change the contents at a whim.

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
16m

Have seen some at Goodwill going thorough EVERY book and scan maybe the original cover price scan (not the Goodwill price label) and put books back on the shelf. It has been ofd to see. It is like they are in speed mode doing it and usually males appearing be be ages 20-25ish.

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