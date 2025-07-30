Lost in the echo once again due to the on-going Jeffrey Epstein coverup, last week President Donald Trump signed several new executive orders furthering the advancement of domestic artificial intelligence, along with an official AI Action Plan detailing what the United States is going to do moving forward. The latest push to bolster American AI, according to the President, is to become the world hegemon for AI.

This action builds on executive action he took on day two of his second administration with the launch of Project Stargate, allocating $500 billion over the next four years to SoftBank, Sam Altman’s Open AI, and Larry Ellison’s Oracle, to build AI infrastructure across the United States. The President said at the time Stargate will build the infrastructure to power the “next generation of AI and this will include data centers. Massive facilities…These are big beautiful buildings.” “This is to me a very big deal. It could lead to something that could be the biggest of all.”

At the end of May, the New York Times published a shock report that disclosed a contractual agreement between the White House and Palantir to collect Americans’ private data, building off a previous executive order that deregulated data sharing among federal departments.

“Whatever It Takes”

The New York Times more recently reported the Action Plan “signals that the Trump administration has embraced AI and the tech industry’s arguments that it must be allowed to work with few guardrails for America to dominate a new era defined by the technology.”

Biometric Update also said that “the plan lays out a future where AI permeates every dimension of American life, but its safeguards hinge on voluntary compliance, fragmented oversight, and an ideological litmus test framed as neutrality.”

During the signing event on July 23rd, Trump Trump declared: “So from this day forward, it'll be a policy of the United States to do whatever it takes to lead the world in artificial intelligence.”

He asserted that the U.S. will win the “AI race” and beat China.

“America is the country that started the AI race. And as President of the United States, I'm here today to declare that America is going to win it. We're going to work hard, we're going to win it. Because we will not allow any foreign nation to beat us, our children will not live in a planet controlled by the algorithms, the adversaries-advancing values and interests contrary to our own. We don't want to have contrary interests. We want to get along. “[…] Under my administration, we will maintain necessary protections for our national security, but we will never forget that the greatest threat of all is to forfeit the race and force our partners into rival technology. We're not going to do that. We're not going to do that. Not going to let that happen. That could be the end.”

Trump also revealed that AI companies will effectively be allowed to plagiarize and siphon existing materials and other data to train the latest AI models.

“You can't be expected to have a successful AI program when every single article, book, or anything else that you've read or studied, you're supposed to pay for. Gee, I read a book, I'm supposed to pay somebody. And we appreciate that, but you just can't do it because it's not doable. And if you're going to try and do that, you're not going to have a successful program. “I think most of the people in the room know what I mean. When a person reads a book or an article, you've gained great knowledge. That does not mean that you're violating copyright laws or have to make deals with every content provider. “So when you have something, when you read something and when it goes into this vast intelligence machine, we'll call it, you cannot expect to every time, every single time say, "Oh, let's pay this one that much. Let's pay this one." It just doesn't work that way. Of course, you can't copy or plagiarize an article, but if you read an article and learn from it, we have to allow AI to use that pool of knowledge without going through the complexity of contract negotiations, of which there would be thousands for every time we use AI.”

Trump also revealed that this federalized approach is going to override state law instead allowing the state to have different ways of regulating it. Trump acknowledged that this does not sound favorable to the average person, but insisted this has to be done regardless.

“We also have to have a single federal standard, not 50 different states regulating this industry of the future. And some people would say, "Gee, that's an unpopular thing to say." I was told before I got up here, this is an unpopular thing because some people, they don't want that. But I want you to be successful. “And you can't have one state holding you up. You can't have three or four states holding you up. You can't have a state with standards that are so high that it's going to hold you up. You have to have a federal rule and regulation. Hopefully, you'll have the right guy at this position that's going to supplant the states. “If you are operating under 50 different sets of state laws, the most restrictive state of all will be the one that rules. So you could have a state run by a crazy governor, a governor that hates you, a governor that's not smart or maybe a governor that's very smart but decides that he doesn't like the industry and he can put you out of business because you're going to have to go to that lowest common denominator. We need one common sense federal standard that supersedes all states, supersedes everybody so you don't end up in litigation with 43 states at one time. You got to go litigation-free. It's the only way.”

Big-tech companies will of course make out handsomely, the President promised investors and tech leaders at the event, if they invest in America.

“And every company will be given the right to build their own power plant. So when you build, you can build your power plant with it, and you are essentially going to become your own utility. It's a utility to yourselves. And as I said, any excess energy, you're going to sell back to the grid and make plenty of money doing it. As a result of these pro-American policies, since my election, we're seeing trillions and trillions of dollars in new investments.”

Earlier this month, President Trump signed his highly touted “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” - which adds roughly $5.5 trillion to the national debt - has a provision that levies a moratorium on state AI regulation for 10 years, effectively granting big-tech open season on AI innovation and infrastructure. This provision was removed in the Senate version of the bill that passed. That appears to no longer matter, as Trump was essentially able to get that moratorium in place via executive order.

AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks - co-founder of PayPal, and a major investor and big-wig in Silicon Valley - said in a statement on Trump’s AI Action Plan initiative that this framework will avert “Orwellian uses of AI.”

“Artificial intelligence is a revolutionary technology with the potential to transform the global economy and alter the balance of power in the world. To remain the leading economic and military power, the United States must win the AI race. “Recognizing this, President Trump directed us to produce this Action Plan. To win the AI race, the U.S. must lead in innovation, infrastructure, and global partnerships. At the same time, we must center American workers and avoid Orwellian uses of AI. This Action Plan provides a roadmap for doing that.”

Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio also remarked “Winning the AI Race is non-negotiable” and this Action Plan “sets the technological gold standard worldwide.”

Dozens of other big tech corporations celebrated the White House’s moves to dramatically bolster AI infrastructure. Amazon said: “We look forward to continued collaboration to fully realize AI’s potential in driving economic growth & tech advancement.” Palantir commented: “AI is the birthright of the country that harnessed the atom and put a man on the moon. With today’s AI Action Plan, the Trump Administration has written the source code for the next American century. Palantir is proud to support it.” Elon Musk’s xAI replied: “Today’s announcement by the White House is a positive step toward removing regulatory barriers and enabling even faster innovation for the benefit of Americans and for humanity as a whole. We are pleased to see the White House prioritize AI innovation.”

The Orders

The Trump administration has officially created Ai.gov that lists everything the administration is doing with AI, linking to all of the executive orders, articles, and AI Action Plan.

On the 23rd, Trump signed three executive orders at the AI Summit.

The first is Promoting the Export of the American AI Technology Stack. “This order establishes a coordinated national effort to support the American AI industry by promoting the export of full-stack American AI technology packages,” the text reads.

Part of the order establishes and implements the American AI Exports Program (Program), and then directs the Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick - Jeffrey Epstein’s next door neighbor - to “issue a public call for proposals from industry-led consortia for inclusion in the Program. The public call shall require that each proposal must:”

(i) include a full-stack AI technology package, which encompasses: (A) AI-optimized computer hardware (e.g., chips, servers, and accelerators), data center storage, cloud services, and networking, as well as a description of whether and to what extent such items are manufactured in the United States; (B) data pipelines and labeling systems; (C) AI models and systems; (D) measures to ensure the security and cybersecurity of AI models and systems; and (E) AI applications for specific use cases (e.g., software engineering, education, healthcare, agriculture, or transportation);



The second order is Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure. The order says:

“My Administration has inaugurated a golden age for American manufacturing and technological dominance. We will pursue bold, large-scale industrial plans to vault the United States further into the lead on critical manufacturing processes and technologies that are essential to national security, economic prosperity, and scientific leadership.

“These plans include artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and infrastructure that powers them, including high‑voltage transmission lines and other equipment. It will be a priority of my Administration to facilitate the rapid and efficient buildout of this infrastructure by easing Federal regulatory burdens.

“In addition, my Administration will utilize federally owned land and resources for the expeditious and orderly development of data centers. This usage will be done in a manner consistent with the land’s intended purpose — to be used in service of the prosperity and security of the American people.”

Sec. Lutnick and the OSTP “shall launch an initiative to provide financial support for Qualifying Projects, which could include loans and loan guarantees, grants, tax incentives, and offtake agreements.”

Notably, Trump’s One, Big, Beautiful Bill also contains a provision that allows for federal eminent domain of farmland for energy pipelines - which is what this latest AI executive order allows for in order to build datacenters. Though it remains to be seen, the feds very well could use this justification in the OBBB to accomplish construction of these datacenters, among other things.

The final executive order signed last week is Preventing Woke AI in the Federal Government. The bill does not define what “woke” legally means, but it does specify that these AI models mustn’t have ideological bias. Part of the order reads:

“One of the most pervasive and destructive of these ideologies is so-called “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI). In the AI context, DEI includes the suppression or distortion of factual information about race or sex; manipulation of racial or sexual representation in model outputs; incorporation of concepts like critical race theory, transgenderism, unconscious bias, intersectionality, and systemic racism; and discrimination on the basis of race or sex.

“While the Federal Government should be hesitant to regulate the functionality of AI models in the private marketplace, in the context of Federal procurement, it has the obligation not to procure models that sacrifice truthfulness and accuracy to ideological agendas.”

The order demands that Large-Language Models (LLMs) must be “Truth-seeking.” “LLMs shall prioritize historical accuracy, scientific inquiry, and objectivity, and shall acknowledge uncertainty where reliable information is incomplete or contradictory.”

The order creates “agency heads” that will act as “the highest-ranking official or officials of an agency, such as the Secretary, Administrator, Chairman, Director, Commissioners, or Board of Directors.” In other words, in combination with the other two orders, each department will have officers that will procure and deploy AI agents and algorithms.

Trump’s other executive orders regarding AI signed earlier this year rescind tighter regulation on AI that the Biden administration implemented.

Another executive order Trump signed in April advances AI in education. The President defunded the Department of Education near the start of his second term. In its place is greater procurement of AI in the classroom. That order is called Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth.

The order created a department-wide taskforce consisting of:

(i) the Secretary of Agriculture;

(ii) the Secretary of Labor;

(iii) the Secretary of Energy;

(iv) the Secretary of Education;

(v) the Director of the National Science Foundation (NSF);

(vi) the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy;

(vii) the Special Advisor for AI & Crypto;

(viii) the Assistant to the President for Policy; and

(ix) the heads of other such executive departments and agencies (agencies) and offices that the Chair may designate or invite to participate.

More specifically, the order focuses on educating children as young as Kindergarten with AI tools and retraining teachers.

The order issues “resources for K-12 AI education, agencies represented on the Task Force shall seek to establish public-private partnerships with leading AI industry organizations, academic institutions, nonprofit entities, and other organizations with expertise in AI and computer science education to collaboratively develop online resources focused on teaching K-12 students foundational AI literacy and critical thinking skills.”

The AI Action Plan

Accompanying the three latest executive orders is the 28-page AI Action Plan that details the direction the United States is headed with AI. Per a White House fact sheet: “The Plan identifies over 90 Federal policy actions across three pillars – Accelerating Innovation, Building American AI Infrastructure, and Leading in International Diplomacy and Security – that the Trump Administration will take in the coming weeks and months.”

The introduction to the Plan warns that whoever wins the AI race will then be able to dictate those standards on the rest of the world, and thus the U.S. and its allies must win the race, the White House says. “Whoever has the largest AI ecosystem will set global AI standards and reap broad economic and military benefits,” the document reads.

Winning the AI race will usher in a new golden age of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people. AI will enable Americans to discover new materials, synthesize new chemicals, manufacture new drugs, and develop new methods to harness energy—an industrial revolution. It will enable radically new forms of education, media, and communication—an information revolution. And it will enable altogether new intellectual achievements: unraveling ancient scrolls once thought unreadable, making breakthroughs in scientific and mathematical theory, and creating new kinds of digital and physical art—a renaissance. An industrial revolution, an information revolution, and a renaissance—all at once. This is the potential that AI presents. The opportunity that stands before us is both inspiring and humbling. And it is ours to seize, or to lose. […] Simply put, we need to “Build, Baby, Build!” And the breakthroughs in medicine, manufacturing, and many other fields that AI will make possible will increase the standard of living for all Americans. AI will improve the lives of Americans by complementing their work—not replacing it.

When announcing Project Stargate, Larry Ellison’s Oracle described how this investment in AI will create new mRNA vaccines tailored to the unique person and individual cancers.

This was alluded to in the Plan at the end of the document. “AI will unlock nearly limitless potential in biology: cures for new diseases, novel industrial use cases, and more. At the same time, it could create new pathways for malicious actors to synthesize harmful pathogens and other biomolecules.”

There are many other things described in the Plan that the Trump administration hopes to achieve.

The Plan supports Next-Generation Manufacturing which includes: “autonomous drones, selfdriving cars, robotics, and other inventions for which terminology does not yet exist.”

Though alluded to earlier, the Plan reveals that more government services and departments will be streamlined with AI. “With AI tools in use, the Federal government can serve the public with far greater efficiency and effectiveness. Use cases include accelerating slow and often manual internal processes, streamlining public interactions, and many others. Taken together, transformative use of AI can help deliver the highly responsive government the American people expect and deserve.”

The same applies to the Pentagon and the Department of Defense. The country “must aggressively adopt AI within its Armed Forces if it is to maintain its global military preeminence,” says the report.

The Plan also builds on the TAKE IT DOWN Act signed earlier this year, inspired by Trump’s wife Melania, which seeks to flag and remove deep-fake pornography. However, The WinePress noted of the privacy concerns the bill introduces because it is vaguely worded and could seep into forms of online content. After all, Trump once joked that he would use the Act to remove content that mocked and criticized him.

The Action Plan admits it plans to leverage that bill even further, saying “additional action is needed.” It adds, “In particular, AI-generated media may present novel challenges to the legal system. For example, fake evidence could be used to attempt to deny justice to both plaintiffs and defendants. The Administration must give the courts and law enforcement the tools they need to overcome these new challenges.

Datacenters and other energy hubs needed to power AI systems will need an overhauled grid and electrical system, without disrupting current power supplies. “By stabilizing the grid of today, optimizing existing grid resources, and growing the grid for the future, the United States can rise to the challenge of winning the AI race while also delivering a reliable and affordable power grid for all Americans.”

The Action Plan says it supports the United Nations, G20, and other globalist bodies for setting a standard for AI, but takes a swipe at China.

“A large number of international bodies, including the United Nations, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, G7, G20, International Telecommunication Union, Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, and others have proposed AI governance frameworks and AI development strategies. The United States supports likeminded nations working together to encourage the development of AI in line with our shared values. But too many of these efforts have advocated for burdensome regulations, vague “codes of conduct” that promote cultural agendas that do not align with American values, or have been influenced by Chinese companies attempting to shape standards for facial recognition and surveillance.”

BRICS+, of which China is founding member - recently held its annual summit meeting in Brazil; and AI governance was one of the centerpieces of discussion. The member nations declared and settled upon necessary AI regulation that too aligns, verbatim, with the United Nations and the G20.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Before I get into the dystopian nature of this Action Plan, let’s just get this out of the way first: the U.S. has already lost the race for AI.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who was acknowledged at last week’s AI Summit, has already admitted the U.S. is not strategically beating China. The mainstream and government narrative is that we are blowing away China. When questioned by CNBC in April how far away China is from us, Huang said “China is not behind.” This is the politically correct way of saying, China is eating our lunch.

China’s DeepSeek proved this earlier this year, which caused the “Mag-7” tech stocks to snap back to reality from their insane overvaluation. DeepSeek is not only a superior model, it was basically a side project that was much cheaper and required less chips to operate. And apparently China just debuted another one that is even cheaper.

Then you see how China is building an entire factory city the size of San Francisco just for their EV production. The U.S. does not have that and cannot even build that if it wanted to; and frankly I don’t want that here anyway.

Having said that, I have warned before that the world is racing towards its demise. This is not a race we should be trying to win, let alone even compete. Of course, most people will not see it that way and will think that this convenience is awesome.

America is not going to win. But this administration is going to get large portions of his fanbase to cheer for it because “we can’t let China win.” It’s a smokescreen as the digital prison walls are built and we are chained-up inside.

Winning is not the point: getting the infrastructure established is. While many of these goals are lofty and shrouded in typical nationalist hubris and arrogance, the Trump admin is making it very clear where things are headed moving forward. This is why Musk and DOGE started initiating all the mass-layoffs in federal departments under the guise of “woke” and “DEI:” AI is going to replace their jobs as the government and entire private sectors are consolidated. Again, not cuts, bur consolidation.

From that last week moving forward - when no one was paying attention, again, just as people are dutifully unaware of the federalized CBDCs in the form of Stablecoins Trump has introduced - it is AI everything.

We covered in my initial report on the GENIUS Act that the control grid was not being built fast enough, and now it is clear this administration is racing as fast as it can to get it built; and the fact that it references these globalist bodies as the standard tells you all you need to know. Wait, I thought Trump was not on the side of the globalists? Well, once again, here is another shining example that he isn’t…

This has Agenda 2030 written all over it. Don’t get bogged down with the Americana nonsense: all that matters is that smart 15-minute-city-style control grid, where AI monitors and micromanages everything is being built rapidly.

In my most viewed post to date on winepressnews.com, the World Economic Forum published an essay describing what life would be like by 2030:

Shopping? I can’t really remember what that is. For most of us, it has been turned into choosing things to use. Sometimes I find this fun, and sometimes I just want the algorithm to do it for me. It knows my taste better than I do by now. When AI and robots took over so much of our work, we suddenly had time to eat well, sleep well and spend time with other people. The concept of rush hour makes no sense anymore, since the work that we do can be done at any time. I don’t really know if I would call it work anymore. It is more like thinking-time, creation-time and development-time. For a while, everything was turned into entertainment and people did not want to bother themselves with difficult issues. It was only at the last minute that we found out how to use all these new technologies for better purposes than just killing time. […] Once in awhile I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. No where I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me.

Go back and read Larry Ellison’s dystopian statements about AI, and collecting everyone’s biometric and DNA data, and constant spying even when using the bathroom, with AI turning us into a “house cat,” in the words of Ellison and Musk.

These tech people are lunatics and are trying to play God. Just look at what they say they are building:

And remember how the MAHA Report described “AI Surveillance” as a major goal for the movement and health of the country? Everything will be tracked and traced… Make sure you get the MAHA-approved wearable (and eventually implantable)!

As far as “new jobs” are concerned, this will be more imported labor and H-1Bs, and those who build the factories and datacenters, and then those who repair and preform maintenance.

Jeremiah 22:17 But thine eyes and thine heart are not but for thy covetousness, and for to shed innocent blood, and for oppression, and for violence, to do it.

This is full-on techno-fascism, neo-feudalism, Dengism wrapped in stars & stripes. Trump is not even hiding the fact that states will not be able to act on their own, individual rights don’t matter.

Jobs will be destroyed and replaced forever, land will be sequestered and stripped, everything will become a service, everything will tracked and traced and leveraged against you, you will be censored and shadow banned like never before, you and our children will be dumbed-down even further. And we KNOW how these AI models regularly screw-up: God only knows what catastrophes are going to be had moving forward.

Proverbs 21:28 A false witness shall perish: but the man that heareth speaketh constantly.

But where is the outrage, where is the outcry? Instead of speaking up and resisting this tyranny, they swallow the lies whole without even chewing. No one cares until it directly affects them first, but by the time it affects the Average Joe it is far too late.

This has got to be one of, if not the bleakest Julys in the country’s history. We got the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, the promise of more amnesty for illegals, the federalization of covert CBDCs and tokenization in the form of stablecoins, and then we get the AI Action Plan. Dreary, to say the least. I said July 18th would go down in quiet infamy; so too will July 23rd.

Revelation 22:20 He which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

