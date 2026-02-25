Courtesy: Amazon

A recent Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage that lasted 13 hours was reportedly caused by one of its own AI tools, according to reporting by Financial Times. This happened in December after engineers deployed the Kiro AI coding tool to make certain changes, say four people familiar with the matter.

Kiro is an agentic tool, meaning it can take autonomous actions on behalf of users. In this case, the bot reportedly determined that it needed to “delete and recreate the environment.” This is what allegedly led to the lengthy outage that primarily impacted China.

Amazon says it was merely a “coincidence that AI tools were involved” and that “the same issue could occur with any developer tool or manual action.” The company blamed the outage on “user error, not AI error.” It said that by default the Kiro tool “requests authorization before taking any action” but that the staffer involved in the December incident had “broader permissions than expected — a user access control issue, not an AI autonomy issue.”

Multiple Amazon employees spoke to Financial Times and noted that this was “at least” the second occasion in recent months in which the company’s AI tools were at the center of a service disruption. “The outages were small but entirely foreseeable,” said one senior AWS employee.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Psalm 33:10 The LORD bringeth the counsel of the heathen to nought: he maketh the devices of the people of none effect.

Who saw this coming? (sarcasm).

All this money wasted on these devices and datacenters, the materials and land and natural resources required, all the hype and hoopla that AI is all that and a bag of chips, and that same AI is now turning off the systems needed to operate.

How much longer before AI turns off the internet, and the ants of our society scurry in panic?

How much longer before we have a massive, prolonged outage and the media and government blames it on “cyber attacks” caused by Iran, Russia and China?

