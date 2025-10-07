Last week, OpenAI debuted it’s text-to-video generator Sora 2, bringing to the masses the most detailed video generator to date. While it is still not perfect and a trained eye can see that the clips are fake, the detail and now voice accurate dialogue is becoming harder and harder to discern from actual real life.

Here is the official trailer:

OpenAI explained its capabilities in a blog post on September 30th:

With Sora 2, we are jumping straight to what we think may be the GPT‑3.5 moment for video. Sora 2 can do things that are exceptionally difficult—and in some instances outright impossible—for prior video generation models: Olympic gymnastics routines, backflips on a paddleboard that accurately model the dynamics of buoyancy and rigidity, and triple axels while a cat holds on for dear life.

Prior video models are overoptimistic—they will morph objects and deform reality to successfully execute upon a text prompt. For example, if a basketball player misses a shot, the ball may spontaneously teleport to the hoop. In Sora 2, if a basketball player misses a shot, it will rebound off the backboard. Interestingly, “mistakes” the model makes frequently appear to be mistakes of the internal agent that Sora 2 is implicitly modeling; though still imperfect, it is better about obeying the laws of physics compared to prior systems. This is an extremely important capability for any useful world simulator—you must be able to model failure, not just success.

The model is also a big leap forward in controllability, able to follow intricate instructions spanning multiple shots while accurately persisting world state. It excels at realistic, cinematic, and anime styles.

As a general purpose video-audio generation system, it is capable of creating sophisticated background soundscapes, speech, and sound effects with a high degree of realism.

You can also directly inject elements of the real world into Sora 2. For example, by observing a video of one of our teammates, the model can insert them into any Sora-generated environment with an accurate portrayal of appearance and voice. This capability is very general, and works for any human, animal or object.

The model is far from perfect and makes plenty of mistakes, but it is validation that further scaling up neural networks on video data will bring us closer to simulating reality.

The videos are watermarked with the Sora logo on them.

On top of this, OpenAI has launched a Sora app that allows users to post their creations in TikTok-style format, and then recreate new videos inspired by other creations.

Videos created using the app are now flooding the internet, unsurprisingly shared on multiple platforms beyond the intended app.

Notably, Sora has demonstrated to accurately emulate movie and cartoon character’s voices and mannerisms, indicating that OpenAI has, once again, shamelessly and discreetly are training their AI models with copyrighted intellectual property.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Creativity is dead; plagiarism, libel, slander, and defamation of character are legal now; jobs will be lost; and you can thank Sam Altman and the rest of the fruitcakes from Silicon Valley.

The man is a demoniac. Just read his remarks about what he thinks of us common folk and how he wants to replace us.

James 3:15 This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish. [16] For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work.

The videos are not perfect, but we are really blurring the lines between fake and reality. Next year we might just get to the point where it is next to impossible to tell that the videos are fake.

Most elders online couldn’t even distinguish the obvious AI pictures, videos, and articles beforehand: they’re cooked now, they’ll never be able to tell the difference, especially when advertising companies inevitably use Sora, and any other models to come here in the U.S. or China, to produce commercials.

Last November, I reported on how Coca-Cola published an AI-generated commercial. It was noticeably AI, but now it’s going to get much more elaborate.

AI replacement is real, it’s here, it’s now.

Plus, judging by how Sora is able to fairly believable bodycam footage, you know people are going to be framed and slandered for crimes that they did not commit.

Be very careful and use heightened discernment when consuming content online. We have reached the point where nothing can be trusted at all; and before too long the dead internet theory will truly no longer be a theory but fact, where everything is fake, everything is generated.

Psalm 101:3 I will set no wicked thing before mine eyes: I hate the work of them that turn aside; it shall not cleave to me. Proverbs 3:21 My son, let not them depart from thine eyes: keep sound wisdom and discretion: [22] So shall they be life unto thy soul, and grace to thy neck.

