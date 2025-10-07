The WinePress News

It is a strange world

Video AI is nothing but dangerous

ChatGpt I was wanting to use it as a scheduler, give it a list of things and let it tell me how to squeeze everything into a day

It is weird using it, it never really contradicts what you think, it just has a way of moving your train of thought in another direction

I told my wife it was like talking to a friend who never disagrees with you.

It is just a weird feeling I get when I was using it

I dont use it anymore

Sad thing is AI is everywhere, and it appears the majority of people are embracing it

If you go on X, you see everybody is using Grok as a fact checker lol lol lol

We are doomed as the society we once knew

Idiocracy 2025

But, but, but… he did not mandate.

