The WinePress News

Bob
4h

Sometimes I wonder if we could wake up with no internet and society would not collapse

I have always looked at computers and the internet as a double edge sword

It seems like the internet is becoming more of a sideshow nowadays

I like it for all the information at your fingertips

And I still read real books

I always think of the movie Idiocracy, seems that is where we are headed

Waitingfortheblessedhope
2hEdited

I'm shocked and dismayed.........just kidding. AI, as I have said before, is illiterate. I would not want some illiterate entity pumping out computer code. AI only knew it went rogue because some human told it so. It probably did not know the meaning of the word "explicit".

Giving itself a score of 96 out of 100 for this debacle is precious.....not bad for wiping out all the company's database.

I've experienced the precursor to all this garbage about 20 years ago at my last job before retirement working for a technology freak that thought every office gadget would make things run faster and more proficiently without taking into account there's a learning curve with these devices that takes some time. I wonder if that person ever saw the light. It was bad enough that I just walked off the job and didn't even collect my last paycheck from that self-absorbed little monster who was impossible to work around. Life became better after leaving that particular circle of Hell.

