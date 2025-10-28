Courtesy: Amazon

The U.S. job market suffered another blow this week after tech and commerce giant Amazon announced it would be laying-off 14,000 employees over the next several months, citing AI and advancements in robotics as the reason why, though some reports say the real number is actually going to be around 30,000 instead.

In a blog post published this morning, Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, wrote (excerpts):

Last year, [CEO] Andy [Jessy] posted a note about strengthening our culture and teams – explaining how we want to operate like the world’s largest startup, the importance of having the right structure to drive that level of speed and ownership, and the need to be set up to invent, collaborate, be connected, and deliver the absolute best for customers. Many of you have put significant effort into that work of strengthening your organizations by reducing layers, increasing ownership, and helping reduce bureaucracy. We’re already seeing the results, with teams moving faster and many Amazonians feeling more ownership, and the S-team and I appreciate all the work you’ve done. The reductions we’re sharing today are a continuation of this work to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers’ current and future needs. While this will include reducing in some areas and hiring in others, it will mean an overall reduction in our corporate workforce of approximately 14,000 roles. We’re working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted, including offering most employees 90 days to look for a new role internally (the timing will vary some based on local laws), and our recruiting teams will prioritize internal candidates to help as many people as possible find new roles within Amazon. For our teammates who are unable to find a new role at Amazon or who choose not to look for one, we’ll offer them transition support including severance pay, outplacement services, health insurance benefits, and more. […] Some may ask why we’re reducing roles when the company is performing well. Across our businesses, we’re delivering great customer experiences every day, innovating at a rapid rate, and producing strong business results. What we need to remember is that the world is changing quickly. This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before (in existing market segments and altogether new ones). We’re convinced that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business. I don’t know of any other company with the breadth of Amazon, the number of exciting bold bets we’re making, and all the ways we can make customers lives better and easier around the world. I’m inspired by what I see across the company every day, and the S-team and I appreciate all that you do.

However, internal reports suggest the number of layoffs will be much higher than 14,000.

Reuters exclusively reported on this, noting that this is part of a larger trend of layoffs in corporate tech sectors:

Amazon is planning to cut as many as 30,000 corporate jobs beginning on Tuesday, as the company pares expenses and compensates for overhiring during the peak demand of the pandemic, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The figure represents a small percentage of Amazon’s 1.55 million total employees, but nearly 10% of its roughly 350,000 corporate employees. This would mark Amazon’s largest job cut since late 2022, when it started to eliminate around 27,000 positions.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

Layoffs.fyi, a website tracking tech job cuts, estimated that about 98,000 jobs have been lost so far this year among 216 companies. For all of 2024, the figure was 153,000.

But this is just the beginning.

Before this announcement, last week it was revealed that Amazon intends layoff upwards of 600,000 jobs because of AI and automation by 2033, according to a report by The New York Times. The paper revealed:

Amazon’s U.S. work force has more than tripled since 2018 to almost 1.2 million. But Amazon’s automation team expects the company can avoid hiring more than 160,000 people in the United States it would otherwise need by 2027. That would save about 30 cents on each item that Amazon picks, packs and delivers to customers. Executives told Amazon’s board last year that they hoped robotic automation would allow the company to continue to avoid adding to its U.S. work force in the coming years, even though they expect to sell twice as many products by 2033. That would translate to more than 600,000 people whom Amazon didn’t need to hire. At facilities designed for superfast deliveries, Amazon is trying to create warehouses that employ few humans at all. And documents show that Amazon’s robotics team has an ultimate goal to automate 75 percent of its operations. Amazon is so convinced this automated future is around the corner that it has started developing plans to mitigate the fallout in communities that may lose jobs. Documents show the company has considered building an image as a “good corporate citizen” through greater participation in community events such as parades and Toys for Tots. The documents contemplate avoiding using terms like “automation” and “A.I.” when discussing robotics, and instead use terms like “advanced technology” or replace the word “robot” with “cobot,” which implies collaboration with humans. Amazon said in a statement that the documents viewed by The Times were incomplete and did not represent the company’s overall hiring strategy. Kelly Nantel, a spokeswoman for Amazon, noted that the company planned to hire 250,000 people for the coming holiday season, though the company declined to say how many of those roles would be permanent. […] “With this major milestone now in sight, we are confident in our ability to flatten Amazon’s hiring curve over the next 10 years,” the robotics team wrote in its strategy plan for 2025.

The day after the NYT published its report, Amazon published several blog posts showcasing its many robots taking over its warehouses and distribution centers, lauding that the company has “deployed more than 1 million robots across its operations network since 2012.”

Amazon has 10 different robots they showcase:

But it doesn’t stop there. In a separate blog post, Amazon highlighted how some delivery workers have been given smart glasses to scan packages and provide proof-of-delivery, and providing virtual reality training for drivers before they hit the road.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This is right out of the World Economic Forum, globalist playbook.

Actions taken by Amazon are helping to fulfill the Agenda 2030 goals, where the masses will “own nothing and be happy.” According to an essay published by the World Economic Forum on life by 2030, the author wrote:

“When AI and robots took over so much of our work, we suddenly had time to eat well, sleep well and spend time with other people. The concept of rush hour makes no sense anymore, since the work that we do can be done at any time. I don’t really know if I would call it work anymore. It is more like thinking-time, creation-time and development-time. “For a while, everything was turned into entertainment and people did not want to bother themselves with difficult issues. It was only at the last minute that we found out how to use all these new technologies for better purposes than just killing time.”

Amazon’s press release admitted as much and confirmed what the WEF prophesied would occur. When the third-most employing business in the country, behind the federal government and Walmart, says, “We’re convinced that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business” - yeah, they mean “more ownership” and a consolidation of wealth for themselves; and they will own it all, and you will own nothing and be happy living in a rented shack or tent, receiving tokenized universal basic income and welfare payments via people’s digital ID wallets.

All of this, they say, to save 30 cents per item. Hundreds of thousands will now lose their jobs so these fat cats can save pennies, while they go hungry.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

If you’ve been following The WinePress, we’ve been warning about these massive layoffs because of AI.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admitted in December of last year that AI will obviously displace workers, maybe not rapidly overnight tomorrow at first, but eventually the transition will come hard and fast. Deadline reported:

CEO of ChatGPT parent OpenAI Sam Altman said he expects the economic disruption caused by artificial intelligence “to take a little longer than people think but then be more intense than people think,” hitting a slightly ominous note at the New York Times DealBook conference.

He’s talking about “superintelligence,” which is on the way and is the idea that “you could give an AI system a … task you could give a smart human. That is the kind of thing I would expect.”

“The societal issues” will come he said at the annual NYC gathering. To make it safe, “there are gong to have to be some policy issues and global coordination to a degree that we will rise to the occasion, I hope.”

The threat is real. Most white-collar work is going away because AI agents, algorithms and robots will replace those jobs. The WEF has said that by 2027, 83 million jobs will have been affected and replaced by AI. The IMF said in January that 60% of jobs will be affected or replaced by AI. I’ve been warning that skills such as coding were fleeting fast, and sure enough in October Google revealed that a quarter of all new code written was done by AI. Even fields such as accounting are becoming outmoded by AI, and replacing certain aspects of that job and similar skills. The list goes on. The ladder has been pulled up and most will be left grasping to hold on.

Ecclesiastes 5:13 There is a sore evil which I have seen under the sun, namely, riches kept for the owners thereof to their hurt. [14] But those riches perish by evil travail: and he begetteth a son, and there is nothing in his hand. [15] As he came forth of his mother’s womb, naked shall he return to go as he came, and shall take nothing of his labour, which he may carry away in his hand.

