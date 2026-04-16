AI Robots And Humanoids Continue To Flood Blue-Collar And High-Risk Workspaces In China And In The US
The great replacement is accelerating...
Advanced robotics are rapidly being deployed in so-called “high-risk” work areas and other labor, ultimately replacing more physical labor positions, for better or for worse depending on who you ask.
Cited by Interesting Engineering, Chinese state media CGTN reported “its first embodied intelligent humanoid robot into operation for high-risk industrial tasks, marking a new step in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to real-world scenarios.”
The article adds:
The robot, developed for use in hazardous environments, is capable of performing tasks such as welding, inspection and rust removal, replacing human workers in dangerous conditions.
At a construction site for a large chemical storage tank, the robot demonstrated its ability to operate on vertical metal surfaces. Equipped with a wheeled and magnetic chassis, it can move steadily along walls while carrying out complex operations.
The robot features a humanoid upper body with 15 degrees of freedom, allowing flexible movement and precise control. Its dual arms enable it to perform multiple tasks simultaneously, such as grinding with one hand while welding with the other.
Weighing around 90 kilograms, the robot uses electromagnetic adhesion to remain attached to metal surfaces. Developers say the system is strong enough to support additional weight without affecting mobility.
Unlike traditional wall-climbing robots designed for single functions, the new system is multi-purpose. By switching end-effectors, it can quickly adapt to different tasks, including non-destructive testing, coating and surface treatment.
This week, CCTV, another state-funded media outlet, showcased small grain leveling robots that have been deployed at grain silos and farms, reportedly speeding-up physical labor that would normally take three days to complete.
Moreover, CGTN “showcased the world’s first embodied AI-powered precision manufacturing line for 3C electronics” in Shanghai. “Working as full-fledged employees, the robots independently performed precision loading and unloading and collaborated with humans on high-speed assembly lines, demonstrating real-world deployment effectiveness.”
Furthermore, next week, China will debut a robot-run marathon: humanoids competing in a full-length marathon, sponsored by Unitree.
Earlier this year, China also introduced a humanoid robot called Moya, designed to look and move like a female. ‘She’ is designed to be used in healthcare and other service positions.
The WinePress has reported on instances of China’s rapid advanced AI-robotics development.
Meanwhile, humanoid robots continue to increasingly flood factories in the United States.
Last month, First Lady Melania Trump claimed that humanoid robots can replace teachers and social care workers, among other things. “The future of AI is ‘personified’ – it will be formed in the shape of humans,” she said.
Techno-Fascism: Trump Forms Council On Science And Technology, Features Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg And Others. Melania Says Robots Can Replace Teachers
The WP also reported on the Trump administration's moves to prioritize and replace American workers with AI and robotics.
Great Replacement: Trump Admin Turns To Humanoid Robots To Bring ‘Critical Production Back To The United States,’ As Lutnick Admits New Factories Will Be Automated
Great Replacement: Trump Doubles Down On Replacing American Workers With Robots, ‘We’re Gonna Need The Help Of Robots, We’re Gonna Be Employing A Lot Of Artificial Things’
Great Replacement: Boston Dynamics’ Autonomous Robots Have Completely Taken Over A Hyundai Factory, As The Trump Admin Is Using Robots To Prop-Up The Failing Economy
Great Replacement: Trump Boasts Robots Will Replace Jobs Gaps At Ford Auto Plant. Ford CEO Claims Nobody Wants To Work, But Mechanics Disagree
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AUTHOR COMMENTARY
These are many more examples of the World Economic Forum’s 4th Industrial Revolution taking shape, completely phasing-out physical labor. Sure, there might be a time and a place for some of these robots and machines that could genuinely be helpful, and be much safer since, for example, people will be required less to climb very high buildings;
But clearly this is also a great replacement where jobs, in time, will be reduced down to a hobby.
Elon Musk Says 'Work Will Be Optional, Money Will Stop Being Relevant' In The Next 10-20 Years Because Of AI, Promotes Universal Basic Income As A Solution
Ecclesiastes 7:29 Lo, this only have I found, that God hath made man upright; but they have sought out many inventions.
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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).
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These fiends that think they're gods. First they brought us into cities to work in their factories, leaving behind all we knew about living off the land. Now they take away these same jobs and plan to plug us into their system. It's frustrating to watch.
Thank you
The masses are too blind to see.