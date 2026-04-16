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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
4h

These fiends that think they're gods. First they brought us into cities to work in their factories, leaving behind all we knew about living off the land. Now they take away these same jobs and plan to plug us into their system. It's frustrating to watch.

Thank you

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NEYOH WHEATLE's avatar
NEYOH WHEATLE
3h

The masses are too blind to see.

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