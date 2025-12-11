The WinePress News

SK
1h

The only up-side to all of it, is that we are being given a clear and unambiguous look at how evil operates. I have been fascinated by this since COVID, that we are living in times when the masks and curtains are being disposed of...the offer of 'freedom' in exchange for manipulated compliance etc. American 'christianity' selling out for the offer of power in the Trump admin, etc.

Those who hate evil are revolted by what they see, and those who love evil are revelling in it; the line in this sense is becoming clearer. AI is turning people's dreams into visuals. Social media is giving the power to anyone with the will. And all will in the end be self-condemned.

People now have the power to reveal their deepest, darkest imaginations, and governments are acting out theirs. We only need the barest 'taste' which is unavoidable living in this world to discern it.

Jim V.
1h

AL, AL,AL, all we do hear this all the time which is annoying.

