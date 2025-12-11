Today, OpenAI announced a new partnership with Disney to license its content and allow Sora users to produce AI videos with its deep catalogue of characters.

In October, OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, launched its Sora 2 video AI generator which allows users to make very realistic videos. While a discerning eye can see that the videos are fake, there are many who are not as prudent and many others who knowingly propagate fake AI content. Videos generated with Sora are watermarked, but it has not taken long for some to figure out how to remove it.

It was evident upon Sora 2’s release that OpenAI had committed plenty of plagiarism by training the AI on intellectual property rights not directly licensed to them.

But purloining, according to the Trump administration, per the President’s remarks in July when he debuted the White House AI Action Plan, detailing how the U.S. was going to swiftly integrate AI into everything and make it a national priority.

“You can’t be expected to have a successful AI program when every single article, book, or anything else that you’ve read or studied, you’re supposed to pay for. Gee, I read a book, I’m supposed to pay somebody. And we appreciate that, but you just can’t do it because it’s not doable. And if you’re going to try and do that, you’re not going to have a successful program. “I think most of the people in the room know what I mean. When a person reads a book or an article, you’ve gained great knowledge. That does not mean that you’re violating copyright laws or have to make deals with every content provider. “So when you have something, when you read something and when it goes into this vast intelligence machine, we’ll call it, you cannot expect to every time, every single time say, “Oh, let’s pay this one that much. Let’s pay this one.” It just doesn’t work that way. Of course, you can’t copy or plagiarize an article, but if you read an article and learn from it, we have to allow AI to use that pool of knowledge without going through the complexity of contract negotiations, of which there would be thousands for every time we use AI.”

But Disney is now helping to further usher in and normalize AI media consumption with its new partnership with OpenAI.

Per the press release:

The Walt Disney Company and OpenAI have reached an agreement for Disney to become the first major content licensing partner on Sora, OpenAI’s short-form generative AI video platform, bringing these leaders in creativity and innovation together to unlock new possibilities in imaginative storytelling.

As part of this new, three-year licensing agreement, Sora will be able to generate short, user-prompted social videos that can be viewed and shared by fans, drawing from a set of more than 200 animated, masked and creature characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, including costumes, props, vehicles, and iconic environments. In addition, ChatGPT Images will be able to turn a few words by the user into fully generated images in seconds, drawing from the same intellectual property. The agreement does not include any talent likenesses or voices.

Alongside the licensing agreement, Disney will become a major customer of OpenAI, using its APIs to build new products, tools, and experiences, including for Disney+, and deploying ChatGPT for its employees.

As part of the agreement, Disney will make a $1 billion equity investment in OpenAI, and receive warrants to purchase additional equity.

“Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world,” said Robert A. Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company. “The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works. Bringing together Disney’s iconic stories and characters with OpenAI’s groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we’ve never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love.” “Disney is the global gold standard for storytelling, and we’re excited to partner to allow Sora and ChatGPT Images to expand the way people create and experience great content,” said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. “This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences.”

Not everyone is fans of AI media, however.

Recently McDonald’s came under fire after it aired an AI-generated commercial in The Netherlands called “It’s the Most Terrible Time of The Year.” It was so widely hated internationally McDonald’s had to retract it.

Sweetshop, the company contracted by TBWA\Neboko to create the commercial, issued a rebuke to those hating on their work. The CEO wrote:

“For seven weeks, we hardly slept, with up to 10 of our in-house AI and post specialists at The Gardening Club [our in-house AI engine] working in lockstep with the directors “We generated what felt like dailies — thousands of takes — then shaped them in the edit just as we would on any high-craft production,” they said. “This wasn’t an AI trick. It was a film. “I don’t see this spot as a novelty or a cute seasonal experiment. To me, it’s evidence of something much bigger: that when craft and technology meet with intention, they can create work that feels genuinely cinematic. So no – AI didn’t make this film. We did.”

Corporations are increasingly turning to AI instead of filming a professional commercial. Last year Coca-Cola published its “Holidays Are Coming” AI ad.

Despite pushback, and unlike McDonald’s, Coca-Cola decided to make another AI ad with the same theme for this year.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Gee whiz, I wonder why McDonald’s got slammed for its terrible ad? Maybe it’s because everyone is already feeling down for a plethora of reasons, and then a monopoly slaps them with fake AI slop with depressing colors, telling them that it is the “most terrible time of the year,” but McDonald’s is what will put a smile on their face. Not Jesus Christ the Savior, Emmanuel the Son of God, oh no, but golden arches and a crappy burger is what is to be celebrated.

This is a spiritual thing, whether intentional or not, to make people feel as low and depressed as they can be.

Ephesians 2:1 And you hath he quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins; [2] Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience: [3] Among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others. Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

As for Sora and Disney, it was inevitable. This is the way of media moving forward. As AI gets even better, Hollywood will phase out real actors and film crews all together for large parts of the movie/show if not eventually all of it - though you shouldn’t be supporting Hollywood anyways. Besides that, people will already be able to generate their own AI slop to suit their own pleasures; “but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened” (Romans 1:21).

Isaiah 8:19 And when they shall say unto you, Seek unto them that have familiar spirits, and unto wizards that peep, and that mutter: should not a people seek unto their God? for the living to the dead?

