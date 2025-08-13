AI chatbots are not as smart as you might think. Large-Language Models (LLMs) - OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude, Microsoft’s Copilot, Meta’s Llama, xAI’s Grok, and others - have become very popular in a short amount of time and are quickly replacing traditional browser searching for a number of things.

Elon University’s Imagining the Digital Future Center, published in March, found that 53% of households earning less than $50,000 have used an LLM. “Those who work full-time (62%) and part-time (55%) are relatively likely to use LLMs,” the school found. “Yet, it is also true that 41% who are not employed – such as retirees, homemakers and those with disabilities – use the models.”

People are using LLMs for all kinds of things. When it comes to specialized usage, Elon University listed the top reasons why people use these AI applications:

80% of LLM users have tried special models that help them do research.

75% have tried special models that help them write.

67% have tried special models that help them with tutoring and learning.

66% have tried special models that help them pursue lifestyle and hobby activities.

59% have tried special models that help them design creations.

42% have tried special models that help them with computer coding.

However, LLMs might not be the wisest thing to use when gathering information.

Statista recently revealed that these LLMs are quoting information scraped from large social media platforms and other popular websites. The report is based on 150,000 citations from 5,000 randomly selected keywords in the month of June.

The top website was Reddit - the leading social news aggregation and forum social media platform - at a whopping 40%. This was followed by Wikipedia at 26.3% - a website that allows for users to edit information and manipulate citations about any topic, and receives funding from different groups to promote and remove information they might not want proliferated.

The rest of the top ten includes YouTube, Google, Yelp, Facebook, Amazon, Trip Advisor, Mapbox and Open Street Map.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

My goodness, talk about brain rot! You have got to be kidding me as to how stupid this is.

Proverbs 14:8 The wisdom of the prudent is to understand his way: but the folly of fools is deceit.

Friend, we already knew that these LLMs were not ‘intelligent’; they are just compiling existing information to create answers and logic in a more convenient form. Now we find out that an outstanding 40% of the information collected and then spit out into an answer comes from stink’n Reddit; a giant forum where people post utter nonsense on! I shouldn’t be all that surprised, but it is just utterly embarrassing.

We also have Wikipedia in second. Wiki, as we all know, is user-submitted information and special interests who want certain narratives pushed or removed. This information can change frequently all the time. Then it all just goes down from there…

Then it gets even worse when you realize the U.S. government just inked a contract with OpenAI to retrofit agencies with ChatGPT, to “modernize” the government, increase “efficiency,” and replace staffers with these chatbots.

Corporations as well are laying people off to be replaced by an LLM that apparently can do the job better and save the company money. And people are not just using these LLMs for research, work and schooling, but people are getting intimate with these stupid things acting as if they are real people. I suppose that’s why these LLMs are siphoning off from places such as Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, etc. because it is to replicate human interaction.

Proverbs 10:21 The lips of the righteous feed many: but fools die for want of wisdom. Proverbs 15:14 The heart of him that hath understanding seeketh knowledge: but the mouth of fools feedeth on foolishness.

That’s LLMs in a nutshell: those proverbs sum that up nicely. It’s all nonsense; people’s IQs dropping by the second, no longer critically thinking whatsoever, consulting their new techno god to feed them useless garbage; a trashy AI that “hallucinates” and spits out blatant nonsense on a regular basis. And the tech dorks and futurists call this “progress” and “evolution.”

1 Corinthians 3:18 Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise. [19] For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness. [20] And again, The Lord knoweth the thoughts of the wise, that they are vain.

