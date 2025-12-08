Today, President Donald Trump signaled that he is going to soon sign an executive order that would create a unified set of federal regulations for tech and AI companies, allowing all these groups to bypass individual regulations in all 50 states, and will backstop these tech firms with approvals whenever and whatever they so desire.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post:

There must be only One Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in AI. We are beating ALL COUNTRIES at this point in the race, but that won’t last long if we are going to have 50 States, many of them bad actors, involved in RULES and the APPROVAL PROCESS. THERE CAN BE NO DOUBT ABOUT THIS! AI WILL BE DESTROYED IN ITS INFANCY! I will be doing a ONE RULE Executive Order this week. You can’t expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something. THAT WILL NEVER WORK!

Trump hinted at a federal standard in another post he made in November.

“Some States are even trying to embed DEI ideology into AI models, producing ‘Woke AI’ (Remember Black George Washington?). We MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes. “If we don’t, then China will easily catch us in the AI race. Put it in the NDAA, or pass a separate Bill, and nobody will ever be able to compete with America.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who has become a close Trump ally, recently articulated that there needed to be some sort of federal standard as well.

“State-by-state AI regulation would drag this industry into a halt and it would create a national security concern, as we need to make sure that the United States advances AI technology as quickly as possible. “A federal AI regulation is the wisest.”

In July, the President debuted the White House AI Action Plan, which lays out the administration’s plans for deploying and implementing AI into seemingly every facet of Americans’ lives. During his speech to tech titans and financial oligarchs, Trump said that national regulation overriding state law was coming.

Trump acknowledged that this does not sound favorable to the average person, but insisted this has to be done regardless.

“We also have to have a single federal standard, not 50 different states regulating this industry of the future. And some people would say, “Gee, that’s an unpopular thing to say.” I was told before I got up here, this is an unpopular thing because some people, they don’t want that. But I want you to be successful. “And you can’t have one state holding you up. You can’t have three or four states holding you up. You can’t have a state with standards that are so high that it’s going to hold you up. You have to have a federal rule and regulation. Hopefully, you’ll have the right guy at this position that’s going to supplant the states. “If you are operating under 50 different sets of state laws, the most restrictive state of all will be the one that rules. So you could have a state run by a crazy governor, a governor that hates you, a governor that’s not smart or maybe a governor that’s very smart but decides that he doesn’t like the industry and he can put you out of business because you’re going to have to go to that lowest common denominator. We need one common sense federal standard that supersedes all states, supersedes everybody so you don’t end up in litigation with 43 states at one time. You got to go litigation-free. It’s the only way.”

In the first passing of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, there was originally a provision that allowed for a 10-year moratorium that prevented states from regulating AI. That provision was reportedly removed from the final bill that Trump signed, but it would seem the President is trying to ensure the tech sector can do what they will unmolested.

Moreover, the President signed an executive order called the “Genesis Mission,” headed by the Department of Energy (DoE), comparing the ambitions to the Manhattan Project, in a purported attempt to “dramatically accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen national security, secure energy dominance, enhance workforce productivity, and multiply the return on taxpayer investment into research and development, thereby furthering America’s technological dominance and global strategic leadership.”

On top of this, administration officials recently disclosed that it is turning its attention to humanoid robotics and automation, “bringing critical production back to the United States.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 28:15 As a roaring lion, and a ranging bear; so is a wicked ruler over the poor people.

“You can’t expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something.”

Constitution and state sovereignty be darned!

“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” - Amendment X

Trump has shown repeatedly that he does not care what the Constitution says, nor does he understand what is written.

It’s right in front of your face that he is going full-on authoritarian and is following the script laid-out by the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the Bank for International Settlements, BlackRock, and so on. It’s the WEF’s, Klaus Schwab’s, 4th Industrial Revolution, hidden under the guise of defeating China. It’s all nonsense and lies, as he is helping to further the AI control grid, tokenization slave state.

But we warned that Trump was going to do this heading into this year. Trump posted almost a year ago to the day today:

“Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals. GET READY TO ROCK!!!”

He was already greasing the skids to let the corporate oligarchs and foreign investment do what they want.

So all those datacenters that are siphoning the water tables and straining the grid, while increasing your energy and utilities bills tenfold, well, under Trumpian law these companies can do whatever they want and Trump will bankroll them. If Tesla and others want to build fleets of robots to take over whatever is left of our jobs, that’s fine with him. If fintechs want to tokenize every and all assets, including us, go right ahead. Hooray for the “free markets!”

Trump has essentially acknowledged that people and states on both sides of the aisle don’t want these datacenters, as some local cities have been able to shoot them down in recent months - well, Trump can’t have that, that is antithetical to the “Great Reset.”

Psalm 73:8 They are corrupt, and speak wickedly concerning oppression: they speak loftily.

What shall this executive order be called? The Big Tech Bailout? Because that’s essentially what he’s saying without saying it.

It’s becoming more clear to the average American that we are in a massive AI bubble, and unprovoked spending will inflate the bubble even more.

Just recently OpenAI CEO Sam Altman issued a “code red” to his employees and demanded that they make ChatGPT much more efficient.

There have also been plenty of rumors that they are going to need a bailout very soon. OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar said the company sought “The backstop, the guarantee, that allows the financing to happen, that can really drop the cost of the financing but also increase the loan-to-value, so the amount of debt that you can take on top of an equity portion,” she said at a Wall Street Journal event. She had to walk it back after the comments went viral.

So when Trump says, “You can’t expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something,” he’s also referring to bailouts, because AI in this country is an unmitigated disaster.

As I have said, I don’t think people here in the U.S. realize just how far behind we are compared to the so-called Global South, particularly China, who is eating our lunch in technology and AI. Their tech is more efficient and much cheaper, and America cannot keep up. The race has already been lost; but I am not enthusiastic about running any race that catapults us further into digital serfdom, destruction and degeneracy.

We are in a massive AI bubble and the signs of an impending ‘pop’ are all around. It’s a gigantic pyramid scheme with all these big-tech companies investing in one another and making affinity with the Trump administration.

The Economist recently commented on this in its predictions for 2026, noting that the bubble could very well burst. It cited a viral study published in July from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) “uncovers a surprising result in that 95% of organizations are getting zero return. The outcomes are so starkly divided across both buyers (enterprises, mid-market, SMBs) and builders (startups, vendors, consultancies) that we call it the GenAI Divide. Just 5% of integrated AI pilots are extracting millions in value, while the vast majority remain stuck with no measurable P&L impact.”

Most of these companies are, in my view, simply siphoning what liquidity is left, driving up their stock valuations so they can amass greater wealth, and then cash out right before the market tanks; and the public will bail them out, as always. It’s a repeat of the Dot.Com Bust, but much worse.

Again, just very recently Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg finally pulled the plug on the utter embarrassment and failure that is the metaverse. It was comically stupid, nobody wanted it (for good reason), but that means investors are out billions and billions of dollars.

The tech bros are finally getting out. They are lying and saving face. Look no further than Palantir, Alex Karp and higher-ups all dumping their stock after decrying that their stock is not overvalued.

Yet there will be people that will defend this, that Trump is “winning” and everything is awesome.

Having said all of this, I suspect this executive order will get shot down by the courts. If they don’t, then we know that got paid-off (again); but assuming they do, it will offer up yet another pretext to create another right vs. left debate, and when the bubble bursts Trump can use this to pass the buck on to Dems; but when that happens I don’t think people are going to care as they watch their finances get obliterated (again), and Trump signs a big, beautiful bailout to rescue the “too-big-to-fails.”

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE