The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
15m

“In 2015, Levandowski established a religious organisation called Way of the Future with the stated intention of creating a god with "Christian morals" through artificial intelligence.[35] He dissolved the organization in 2021.”

Anthony Levandowski - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anthony_Levandowski

20 Jan 2021

Trump pardons Anthony Levandowski on the advice of Peter Thiel | Vox

https://www.vox.com/recode/2021/1/20/22240187/anthony-levandowski-donald-trump-pardon-uber-google-peter-thiel

19 Jan 2021

Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski among list of last-minute Trump pardons | TechCrunch

https://techcrunch.com/2021/01/19/former-google-engineer-anthony-levandowski-among-list-of-last-minute-trump-pardons/

Aug 2020

Anthony Levandowski sentenced to 18 months in prison as new $4B lawsuit against Uber is filed | TechCrunch

https://techcrunch.com/2020/08/04/anthony-levandowski-sentenced-to-18-months-in-prison-as-new-4b-lawsuit-against-uber-is-filed/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
18m

...googled... "Diella is a girl's name of French origin. It's a variant of the name Dielle, which most likely derives from the French word dieu, meaning “God.” Therefore, it's been said to mean “worships God.” If you're hoping to pass your faith on to baby, this rare and beautiful name could be a lovely choice."...🙏➕🙏...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture