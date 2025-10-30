Last month, the small Balkan nation of Albania introduced the world’s first digital minister powered completely by artificial intelligence. Prime Minister Edi Rama said the AI Minister is called Diella, which means sunshine in Albanian, and will be set in charge of the country’s public procurement.

Politico reported:

At the Socialist Party assembly in Tirana on Thursday, where Rama announced which ministers would get the chop and which would stay on for another mandate, he also introduced Diella, the only non-human member of the government. “Diella is the first member not physically present, but virtually created by artificial intelligence,” he told party members. Rama stated that decisions on tenders would be taken “out of the ministries” and placed in the hands of Diella, who is “the servant of public procurement.” He said the process will be “step-by-step,” but Albania will be a country where public tenders are “100 percent incorruptible and where every public fund that goes through the tender procedure is 100 percent legible.” “This is not science fiction, but the duty of Diella,” he said. Diella has already been introduced to Albanian citizens as she powers the country’s e-Albania platform, which allows citizens to access almost all government services digitally. She even has an avatar, appearing as a young woman dressed in traditional Albanian clothing. Diella will evaluate tenders and have the right to “hire talents here from all over the world,” while breaking down “the fear of prejudice and rigidity of the administration.”

Upon her debut a week after Rama’s initial announcement, Diella addressed the members of the Albanian Parliament.

Techloy reveals the avatar was created in collaboration with Microsoft and is powered by a Large-Language Model (LLM) similar to ChatGPT.

Not everyone was impressed as members of Parliament threw papers at Ramas and others in disgust.

But if this was groundbreaking enough as is, PM Rama made the bizarre claim that Diella is “pregnant” with 82 virtual children, and those children will become individual assistants to an MP.

“Diella is pregnant and expecting 83 children, one for each member of our parliament and who will serve as assistants to them, who will participate in parliamentary sessions and take notes on everything that happens and who will inform and suggest to the members of parliament regarding their reactions. These children will have their mother’s knowledge regarding [European Union] legislation. “If you go for coffee and forget to come back to work, this child will say what was said when you were not in the room and if your name was mentioned, and if you have to counterattack someone who mentioned you for the wrong reasons.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The nuts are running the nuthouse!

Let’s call it for what it is: it’s technomancy (necromancy + technology).

Deuteronomy 18:10 There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch, [11] Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. [12] For all that do these things are an abomination unto the LORD: and because of these abominations the LORD thy God doth drive them out from before thee. Isaiah 8:19 And when they shall say unto you, Seek unto them that have familiar spirits, and unto wizards that peep, and that mutter: should not a people seek unto their God? for the living to the dead? [20] To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them. Zechariah 10:2 For the idols have spoken vanity, and the diviners have seen a lie, and have told false dreams; they comfort in vain: therefore they went their way as a flock, they were troubled, because there was no shepherd.

And, apparently, this AI is “pregnant” with children. My goodness, we’ve done lost the plot. These types of goofy and invasive things are always trialed in small countries before becoming normalized around the world in much larger populations. Albania is being used as a testing ground for this, to get people to become used to treating AI avatars as if they are real people. They are not and never will be.

It is digital sorcery, plain and simple.

Don’t blame me, says the politician, blame the AI for crashing the economy, falsely arresting citizens, and turning the drones on you to have you killed. Whoops, Diella “hallucinated” again.

