Albert Pike, the infamous 33rd Degree Master Freemason, Grand Master of a Luciferian group known as the Order of the Palladium (or Sovereign Council of Wisdom), and publisher of the Masonic handbook known as the Morals and Dogma of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, predicted the three world wars, two of which have already come to pass and one that is unfolding before our eyes.

In the handbook, Pike wrote:

“Masonry, like all the Religions, all the Mysteries, Hermeticism and Alchemy, conceals its secrets from all except the Adepts and Sages, or the Elect, and uses false explanations and misinterpretations of its symbols to mislead those who deserve only to be misled; to conceal the Truth, which it calls Light, from them, and to draw them away from it. Truth is not for those who are unworthy or unable to receive it, or would pervert it....

“The truth must be kept secret, and the masses need a teaching proportioned to their imperfect reason… every man’s conception of God must be proportioned to his mental cultivation and intellectual powers, and moral excellence. God is, as man conceives Him, the reflected image of man himself...”

He goes on to define Lucifer as the model entity to revere.

“The true name of Satan, the Kabalists say, is that of Yahveh reversed; for Satan is not a black god but the negation of God. The Devil is the personification of Atheism or Idolatry.

“Lucifer, the Light Bearer! Strange and mysterious name to give to the Spirit of Darkness! Lucifer, the Son of the Morning! Is it he who bears the Light and with its splendors intolerable blinds feeble, sensual or selfish Souls?

“Doubt it not!”

Of course, Lucifer in scripture is defined as Satan (Isaiah 14 — cf. 2 Corinthians 4:4, 11:13-15; Ezekiel 28:13-17; Luke 10:18; Job 41).

Pike wrote a letter in 1871 that predicted three major world wars. Two have already passed, and the third one is beginning to pan out right now. Pike wrote to Italian revolutionary Giuseppe Mazzini, who was also another 33rd who founded the Mafia in 1860, and who was selected to head the Illuminati internationally in 1834.

The letter was presented at the British National Museum in London until it was eventually removed, and now its authenticity and existence is questioned, labeled as a forgery and a lie.

Extracted from the letter — download here — Pike had this to say on the three world wars:

“The First World War must be brought about in order to permit the Illuminati to overthrow the power of the Czars in Russia and of making that country a fortress of atheistic Communism. The divergences caused by the "agentur" (agents) of the Illuminati between the British and Germanic Empires will be used to foment this war. At the end of the war, Communism will be built and used in order to destroy the other governments and in order to weaken the religions." "The Second World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences between the Fascists and the political Zionists. This war must be brought about so that Nazism is destroyed and that the political Zionism be strong enough to institute a sovereign state of Israel in Palestine. During the Second World War, International Communism must become strong enough in order to balance Christendom, which would be then restrained and held in check until the time when we would need it for the final social cataclysm." "The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the "agentur" of the "Illuminati" between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism (the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other. “Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion… We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil. “Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view. “This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time."

It’s happening.

People can label this letter as fraudulent, but far too much of what we are seeing and experiencing with the Third World War is hard to ignore. The first two happened just as Pike described, and we are experiencing the early throngs of the third. It’s been building for quite some time —

The Covid War and the Great Reset were unleashed in 2020; the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022 and ongoing, truly ushering in the start of the new multipolar world divide, fracturing economies and collapsing supply chains; Israel’s genocide in Gaza began in 2023, along with its expansion in the region;

Now the United States and Israel have attacked Iran, and now the world is spiraling even further out of control due to critical supply chain and energy disruptions that will only get worse.

Neither side is going to relent. Israel isn’t. Iran isn’t. The U.S. and other nations have to do what they are told, as directed by the radical Zionists, the Jesuits, the papacy, the central banks, etc. And thus, as Pike predicted, nations will be forced to choose sides and the nations will be forced to drain their resources fighting each other, while hatred towards Israel and Zionism blossoms, by design.

Matthew 24:4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. [5] For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many. [6] And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. [7] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. [8] All these are the beginning of sorrows. [9] Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake. [10] And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another. […] [23] Then if any man shall say unto you, Lo, here is Christ, or there; believe it not. [24] For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.

Furthermore, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just made this recent admission publicly: “We will make it to the return of the Messiah, but this will not happen next Thursday.”

Unfortunately, their Messiah, the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, already came and offered himself as their Messiah. They rejected him and had him crucified; and to this present day — Romans 11:7 What then? Israel hath not obtained that which he seeketh for; but the election hath obtained it, and the rest were blinded [8] (According as it is written, God hath given them the spirit of slumber, eyes that they should not see, and ears that they should not hear;) unto this day.

Read the rest of Romans 11 for further context.

Instead, those that run Israel and pull the strings around the world are working to bring in their false messiah by force; but instead will be the “idol shepherd,” what we know to be the antichrist (Zechariah 11:15-17; Revelation 13); “Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God” (2 Thessalonians 2:4).

Daniel 8:23 And in the latter time of their kingdom, when the transgressors are come to the full, a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. [24] And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise, and shall destroy the mighty and the holy people. [25] And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand. Daniel 11:21 And in his estate shall stand up a vile person, to whom they shall not give the honour of the kingdom: but he shall come in peaceably, and obtain the kingdom by flatteries.

Moreover, recently it was Lindsey Graham who stated:

“The wars of the future are being planned here in Israel, because if you’re not one step ahead of the enemy, you suffer. “The most clever creative military forces on the planet are here in Israel because they have to be [able] to survive. “So what we’re looking at is that Israel is advancing down the road to new weaponry far beyond us. And it would be nice to have a process where we could be partners.”

He wasn’t wrong, he actually told the truth (see that report for the additional scripture references).

As for the rest of Pike’s remarks, we see it playing out now. People are and have become nihilistic, and are fed up with Christianity as a whole, for its compromise, worldliness, hypocrisy, and for this blind allegiance to false Zionism that insists Christians and Gentiles must be subservient to Jews and Israel at all costs no matter what. But at the same time secularism, atheism and agnosticism will be and is being used as another scapegoat. Atheistic communism and Marxism is a death cult, and people will be pushed into and be desperate for a return to some sort of faith. We are seeing some shades of that now in the West in the younger generations that are rejecting progressivism, atheism and globalism. All of this fuels back into the desire and calls for an end to it all.

1 Thessalonians 5:3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.

The Lord, however, has a way of taking Satan’s plans and making them his own to fulfill his glory (1 Corinthians 3:18-21):

Zephaniah 3:8 Therefore wait ye upon me, saith the LORD, until the day that I rise up to the prey: for my determination is to gather the nations, that I may assemble the kingdoms, to pour upon them mine indignation, even all my fierce anger: for all the earth shall be devoured with the fire of my jealousy.

There is more I could say about Pike’s remarks, but this is sufficient for now.

Understand this, however: what we are witnessing is not a mistake or a comedy of errors. It is a very concerted and orchestrated game being played around the world in tight coordination, closer than people realize.

Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience: Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

