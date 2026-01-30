Yesterday, I wrote a long piece about Trump and his administration’s blatant remarks against the Second Amendment, complaining and lamenting that Alex Pretti had a gun on him when he was tackled and subsequently killed; sparking outrage and confusion online, and dividing the 2A community for either siding with the administration or defending the right to legally have a weapon when on the sidewalk or even at a protest.

Naturally, people from all sides are waxing hot at the administration right now and Trump is not popular at all.

However, right before I published my article, a new piece of evidence dropped that alleged to be new footage of Alex Pretti aggressively interacting with ICE agents, cursing at them, spitting, and then kicking out a taillight from one of their vans, prompting agents to get out of the vehicle and attempt to unsuccessfully subdue him. His gun could be seen sticking out of the back of his pants.

The new video was immediately picked up by all the conservative and MAGA outlets and accounts.

Initially I had said:

But the lying has gotten so bad that there are now “conservative” channels online that are boosting an AI-generated video of Alex Pretti brandishing his gun at ICE agents, spitting on and kicking out the taillight of an ICE vehicle, with a commentary claiming the BBC verified it - claiming it was filmed on January 13th. Problem is there is no original source from the BBC; and if Pretti really did do that, then he would have been shot on the spot, no questions asked. It’s pathetic, but there is no low these people and the government will stoop to.

Well, I was able to finally find the BBC talking about it… though I find it really odd that the BBC’s original broadcast clip was not the one going viral, but that’s just me.

The narrator in the first clip (see above) said:

“This is a moment The News Movement filmed on January 13th in Minneapolis, showing a man who appears to be Alex Pretti, interacting with federal immigration agents 11 days before Border Patrol shot and killed him.

“Our footage was analyzed by the BBC, whose facial recognition technology confirmed his identity to a 97% degree of accuracy.

“On the morning of January 13th, our team received a tip that federal agents were blocking a street at the corner of East 36th and Park Avenue in Minneapolis. We arrived around 10:15 a.m.”

Here is the BBC version:

The BBC said in their report:

“Footage shared with the BBC by the news movement appears to show Alex Pretty and other protesters in a confrontation with federal agents in the days after Renee Good's death. It's unclear exactly what the agents were doing.

“This man has the same coat, facial hair, and gait as Alex Pretti, and a facial recognition tool suggests a 97% match. We see him shouting abuse at the agents. He also motions to spit at a federal agent in a car and then kicks the rear light of the car twice.

“Agents then wrestle him to the ground. He's then allowed to get up and as he does, a gun can be seen in his waistband. It's in the same position as the gun Alex Pretti was carrying on the day he was killed.”

This new clip is now being shared and reported by all the major news agencies.

This is where things get interesting.

I was able to find a video of the raw uncut footage from an adjacent angle of the day that this happened, on January 13th. You can see the man claiming to be Pretti jogging into frame at 16:45.

Now, remember, The News Movement claimed that this was their footage they captured after they were tipped off to ICE blocking a street corner, and the BBC verified it, both outlets said.

What’s strange is that this raw video was filmed with much clearer camera lenses, compared to the videos now being spread in the mainstream; but besides that, the thumbnail is apparently of Pretti, the channel it was uploaded to disabled the comments, and it curiously is the only video on the channel.

A lot of people I saw were quick to say that the new footage we got was AI-generated, myself included.

Now, I could be totally wrong, and perhaps I am (that’s why I am doing this follow-up, because I believe in integrity, and I am not always right), but the whole thing smells fishy to me.

Why now, over two weeks later are we just now seeing this footage? If you notice in the video, there were plenty of people there filming on their phones, and others with professional cameras. In this day and age, you are telling me no one posted their footage and pictures online the day that it happened? Not to mention the very convenient timing of this when Trump’s popularity is circling the drain, and then this footage drops.

The footage of Renee Nicole Good came out pretty quickly, where was this new footage of Pretti at?

Furthermore, why was Pretti, if this was him and he actually kicked-out a car light, then why was he not arrested right then and there; and, “logically” speaking, wouldn’t we expect to see ICE shoot back then?

Also, seeing as we live in a Palantir-Oracle pre-crime surveillance panopticon now, how come this was not detected much sooner, if this indeed did happen on January 13th?

What I am getting at here is, are we witnessing a strategic AI-planted evidence? Problem, reaction, solution — create a ruckus, film a murder at the hands of the government; then flip the script and get the mainstream media to defend the Second Amendment, when they NEVER do, and have MAGA tread on the 2A and have the Trump worshippers throw out their own beliefs in sacrifice for allegiance to Trump; only to then insert this new piece of evidence days later to vilify Pretti, and have the “right” side say, ‘See, we told you he was an agitator and an assassin; all of you who fell for the leftist and MSM lie should never be taken serious ever again.’

Are we witnessing an AI “Mandela Effect?”

I saw some people comment that this could be planted evidence, YouTube keeps the original date of the upload even after it has been altered or upscaled, or how all these right wing accounts were ready to go to publish the same talking points.

Is that the case? I don’t know, but it sure does make one wonder.

Also, we have to remember that so much of what we see is faked anyways and has been for a very long time. For example, remember this with Joe Biden and his green screen fail?

Or this one during Biden’s Inauguration, when the camera would change angles and the people in the seats were different or completely missing.

Mainstream media has already photoshopped pictures of Pretti to make him look more handsome.

As I said earlier this month, it’s all fake and gay in 2026.

None of this changes my other previous statements that I have made in regard to the second amendment, and many of the insidious things ICE is doing that mainstream or alternative media will NOT talk about.

Integrity matters to me, and so that is why I wanted to make sure I addressed this new evidence.

Is it real, is it fake? Was the whole thing staged? I have no idea, and have no energy or desire to get any more involved in this three-ring circus psyop.

As I have pointed out before, what I believe we are witnessing and experiencing is 6th Generation Warfare, which emphasizes cyber war and very strategic information campaigns. It is the battlefield for the mind; it is mass-psychosis, it is mental sadism on our minds.

Never forget:

James 3:13 Who is a wise man and endued with knowledge among you? let him shew out of a good conversation his works with meekness of wisdom. [14] But if ye have bitter envying and strife in your hearts, glory not, and lie not against the truth. [15] This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish. [16] For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work. [17] But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy. [18] And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace of them that make peace.

This is why after the Charlie Kirk killing event I was quick to say that I was not concerned with the exact specifics because we’ll never know how he died (or some say he is still alive), I don’t know, I don’t care: I am concerned about the outcomes.

The outcome here with Trump, Waltz, Minnesota, ICE, is more militarization on the streets, more draconian overreach, more violence, more surveillance, a continued reintroduction of the Operation Warp Speed Covid lockdown edicts, and more distractions from a collapsing economy and a new one birthed from it.

This will probably all be forgotten about soon enough with the latest distraction. War in Iran seems to be the next circus act. We don’t even talk about Venezuela anymore…

Leave your thoughts below.

I’m going outside and touching some grass.

Psalm 26:1 A Psalm of David. Judge me, O LORD; for I have walked in mine integrity: I have trusted also in the LORD; therefore I shall not slide. [2] Examine me, O LORD, and prove me; try my reins and my heart. [3] For thy lovingkindness is before mine eyes: and I have walked in thy truth. [4] I have not sat with vain persons, neither will I go in with dissemblers. [5] I have hated the congregation of evil doers; and will not sit with the wicked. [6] I will wash mine hands in innocency: so will I compass thine altar, O LORD: [7] That I may publish with the voice of thanksgiving, and tell of all thy wondrous works. [8] LORD, I have loved the habitation of thy house, and the place where thine honour dwelleth. [9] Gather not my soul with sinners, nor my life with bloody men: [10] In whose hands is mischief, and their right hand is full of bribes. [11] But as for me, I will walk in mine integrity: redeem me, and be merciful unto me. [12] My foot standeth in an even place: in the congregations will I bless the LORD.

