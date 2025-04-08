Shopping is now becoming less and less hands-on, as the commerce giant Amazon is testing what they call the Buy for Me tool that autonomously purchases items for you on your behalf based on selected preferences. This trend is part of an emerging subset of the AI revolution known as AI agents, which are “a software program that can interact with its environment, collect data, and use the data to perform self-determined tasks to meet predetermined goals.”

Amazon explained the process in a blog post on April 3rd, noting:

If a customer decides to proceed with a Buy for Me purchase, they tap on the Buy for Me button on the product detail page to request Amazon make the purchase from the brand retailer’s website on their behalf. Customers are taken to an Amazon checkout page where they confirm order details, including preferred delivery address, applicable taxes and shipping fees, and payment method. Using agentic AI capabilities, Amazon makes the purchase by securely providing the customer’s encrypted name, address, and payment details to complete the checkout process on the brand’s website. Amazon cannot see customers’ previous or separate orders from other brands’ sites.

Buy for Me is enabled by AI. The experience runs on Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models. Amazon Nova and Anthropic’s Claude models support the Amazon Shopping app’s agentic capabilities to complete the purchase from start to finish on a customer’s behalf.

Agentic AI is capable of performing specific tasks with minimal human intervention at the direction of and on behalf of a customer. Earning trust is a cornerstone for the success of AI agents, and we've designed this experience to operate transparently in its interactions with customers and brand stores. The customer is in control of the AI agent acting on their behalf, and brands have the choice if they want to participate and benefit from the increased brand visibility, customer engagement, and sales.

“We’re always working to invent new ways to make shopping even more convenient, and we’ve created Buy For Me to help customers quickly and easily find and buy products from other brand stores if we don’t currently sell those items in our store,” said Oliver Messenger, shopping director, Amazon. “This new feature uses agentic AI to help customers seamlessly purchase from other brands within the familiar Amazon Shopping app, while also giving brands increased exposure and seamless conversion.”

In a statement to Engadget, Amazon says they are not making a commission from buying third-party items, but did not say if they will get a small revenue share from items sold in the future.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I mention this because this is the early formation of what the World Economic Forum prophesized would happen by 2030, where the AI will do the shopping for us because it will already know our preferences.

“Shopping? I can’t really remember what that is. For most of us, it has been turned into choosing things to use. Sometimes I find this fun, and sometimes I just want the algorithm to do it for me. It knows my taste better than I do by now,” the WEF wrote in an essay.

This latest iteration by Amazon is just the beginning of that.

As if people weren’t covetous enough already…

Luke 12:15 And he said unto them, Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man's life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.

