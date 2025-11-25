Courtesy: Amazon

Amazon yesterday said it is ready to commit nearly $50 billion into new AI and supercomputing infrastructure across the spectrum of government agencies, as the Trump administration continues to retrofit and consolidate the government to accommodate this new dawn into AI.

Amazon, in its press release, acknowledged that its latest investment is a commitment to the Administration’s AI Action Plan, which was published in July.

The plan states: “The Plan identifies over 90 Federal policy actions across three pillars – Accelerating Innovation, Building American AI Infrastructure, and Leading in International Diplomacy and Security – that the Trump Administration will take in the coming weeks and months.”

That same day, Trump signed several AI-related executive orders, one of those being “Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure”. The order states (emphasis mine):

“My Administration has inaugurated a golden age for American manufacturing and technological dominance. We will pursue bold, large-scale industrial plans to vault the United States further into the lead on critical manufacturing processes and technologies that are essential to national security, economic prosperity, and scientific leadership. “These plans include artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and infrastructure that powers them, including high‑voltage transmission lines and other equipment. It will be a priority of my Administration to facilitate the rapid and efficient buildout of this infrastructure by easing Federal regulatory burdens. “In addition, my Administration will utilize federally owned land and resources for the expeditious and orderly development of data centers. This usage will be done in a manner consistent with the land’s intended purpose — to be used in service of the prosperity and security of the American people.”

When Trump unveiled the AI Action Plan and signed three related AI executive orders, a large number of big-tech executives were present at the summit, including representatives from Amazon. The company said at the time: “We look forward to continued collaboration to fully realize AI’s potential in driving economic growth & tech advancement.”

Amazon is now building on the Trump administration’s rapid plans.

Amazon wrote in a press release yesterday:

Today, Amazon announced an investment of up to $50 billion to expand AI and supercomputing capabilities for Amazon Web Services (AWS) U.S. government customers. This investment, set to break ground in 2026, will add nearly 1.3 gigawatts of AI and supercomputing capacity across AWS Top Secret, AWS Secret, and AWS GovCloud (US) Regions by building data centers with advanced compute and networking technologies.

Federal agencies will gain expanded access to AWS‘s comprehensive AI services, including Amazon SageMaker AI for model training and customization, Amazon Bedrock for model and agent deployment, Amazon Nova, Anthropic Claude, and leading open-weights foundation models, and AWS Trainium AI chips, as well as NVIDIA AI infrastructure, equipping agencies to develop custom AI solutions, optimize massive datasets, and enhance workforce productivity.

These new capabilities will be available to existing and future U.S. government customers across AWS Top Secret, AWS Secret, and GovCloud (US) Regions, strengthening America’s AI leadership and giving federal agencies the secure, scalable infrastructure they need for the next era of innovation.

This investment will enable government agencies to accelerate discovery and decision-making across government missions. By integrating simulation and modeling data with AI, agencies can achieve in hours what once took weeks or months through autonomous experimental steering and real-time feedback loops.

Research teams can process decades of global security data across hundreds of variables in real-time, transforming complex pattern analysis into instantly actionable insights while dramatically reducing massive datasets. Advanced computing can turn formerly fragmented supply chain, infrastructure, and environmental data into a unified picture. Defense and intelligence workflows that once required weeks of manual analysis can automatically detect threats and generate response plans by processing satellite imagery, sensor data, and historical patterns at unprecedented scale. This integration of AI with modeling and simulation positions America to tackle its most complex challenges with unprecedented speed and precision.

The investment will transform critical U.S. government and industrial base missions ranging from national security to scientific research and innovation—including autonomous systems development, cybersecurity, energy innovation, and healthcare research—positioning America to lead in the next generation of computational discovery.

Amazon’s investment directly supports the priorities outlined in the Administration’s AI Action Plan, as well as other advanced computing initiatives deployed on secure, U.S.-based AI and cloud infrastructure.

“Our investment in purpose-built government AI and cloud infrastructure will fundamentally transform how federal agencies leverage supercomputing,” said AWS CEO Matt Garman. “We’re giving agencies expanded access to advanced AI capabilities that will enable them to accelerate critical missions from cybersecurity to drug discovery. This investment removes the technology barriers that have held government back and further positions America to lead in the AI era.”

Amazon’s investment underscores the strategic importance of AI and supercomputing in maintaining technological superiority, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and driving industrial innovation. Federal customers and the supporting industrial base share a vision of AI and HPC convergence. This includes orchestrating expert AI models, agents, and natural language interfaces to enable researchers and engineers to explore complex problems through conversational interaction. This represents a fundamental shift from traditional HPC workflows to AI-accelerated discovery, where scientists can specify challenges and receive AI-driven recommendations backed by high-fidelity simulations and analysis.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 7:29 Lo, this only have I found, that God hath made man upright; but they have sought out many inventions.

Not included in the press release - my local news today revealed that Amazon announced plans for a new $15 billion datacenter project in northern Indiana.

This one is separate from the one being built in New Carlisle, near South Bend, which is not too far from where I live. Now Amazon is building another one near me, apparently!

Per the press release:

This new project, which will add 2.4 gigawatts of data center capacity in the region, builds on AWS’s strong track record of innovation, scale, and engineering excellence—bringing the same advanced infrastructure that powers Project Rainier, the world’s largest AI supercomputer. This landmark investment is expected to create more than 1,100 new high-skilled jobs while supporting thousands of other jobs in the data center supply chain. New high-skilled jobs will range from data center engineers and network specialists, to engineering operations managers, security specialists, and many more technical roles. In addition to these direct positions, this planned investment is expected to support thousands of local electricians, construction workers, and fiber-optic technicians, and other jobs within the local community. […] Through its newly created subsidiary, NIPSCO Generation LLC (GenCo), Amazon will pay fees to use existing power lines and cover the costs for any new power plants, power lines, or equipment needed to serve the data center project—without additional cost to local residents and businesses. This is just one way Amazon is structuring new energy deals to ensure communities aren’t impacted. “This is a massive win for Hoosier ratepayers. This agreement will ensure a surplus in new energy development that will deliver real savings to Hoosier ratepayers,” said Indiana Governor Mike Braun. “Amazon’s historic investment shows that Indiana’s business-friendly climate continues to attract world-class employers and drive growth in our state. This project will create more than a thousand jobs while supporting thousands more across the region, further strengthening Indiana’s position in energy dominance and economic leadership.”

Braun, fly a kite!

We’ve already documented the severe drain these AI datacenters are having on the grid, drawing so much electricity and draining water tables, all while dramatically driving up the cost of utilities at a time especially when families are already getting stretched beyond their limits.

SEE:

Who cares if the water is contaminated and the water tables are drained? These are poor people's problems. But just wait, I’m sure we’ll be directed to buy the MAHA-approved patriot water with no microplastics in it (because Bobby and Oz told me it’s safe). Who cares if this pushes the grid to the breaking point?

In August, as Americans began to notice their bills going to the moon, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and Trump were given their marching orders and attempted to gaslight the country into believing that wind turbines and solar panels are what’s straining the grid and driving energy costs higher, as the administration announced an end to subsidies for those related projects. She said in a statement:

“Our prime farmland should not be wasted and replaced with green new deal subsidized solar panels. It has been disheartening to see our beautiful farmland displaced by solar projects, especially in rural areas that have strong agricultural heritage. One of the largest barriers of entry for new and young farmers is access to land. Subsidized solar farms have made it more difficult for farmers to access farmland by making it more expensive and less available.”

This is a load of nonsense. This techno-fascist-feudalist government has no problem sequestering hundreds, nay, thousands of acres of land for datacenters, battery plants and automated distribution centers - the One, Big, Beautiful Bill allows for eminent domain of private lands, and the AI Action Plan strips away the state’s ability to regulate AI. Oh, but solar panels and wind turbines are the new problem. Right…

Revelation 11:18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.

Meanwhile, a massive AI bubble that eclipses the Dot Com bust is brewing. The Ponzi is getting more and more stupid. OpenAI invests in Oracle, Oracle invests in Nvidia, Nvidia invests in OpenAI… What a nice little scam they’ve got running. They’ll cash out before the rubber meets the road.

