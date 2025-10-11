Ken Cedeno | Reuters

Not long after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave his big spiel to America’s hundreds of generals last month about strengthening and refocusing the armed forces, yesterday Hegseth made the surprising announcement that Qatar will be allowed to build an Air Force base in Idaho - marking this as the first-ever foreign military base in the U.S.

Because of the ongoing government shutdown, the Pentagon has not updated its official public news releases since September 30th.

The facility will be built at the Mountain Home Air Force Base.

During a signing event with Qatari Defense Minister Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Hegseth stated:

“The location will host a contingent of Qatari F-15’s and pilots to enhance our combined training, increase lethality, interoperability, it’s just another example of our partnership. And I hope you know, your excellency, that you can count on us. “You have been a core part of what has unfolded in Gaza, a historic moment. We’re grateful for the strong partnership that we have, the way you support our troops at Al Udeid, Your Excellency, the line of communication we’ve had together.”

In response, Al Thani told Hegseth, “Our nation[s] share a deep defense relationship grounded in a mutual respect and a common vision for peace and stability in the Middle East.”

An anonymous U.S. official told Newsweek in a statement:

“Facilities Construction and Operational Support for Qatari F-15 Aircraft at Mountain Home Air Force Base was executed via foreign military sales, will enable the construction and operational integration of an enduring location for Qatari F-15 aircraft at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. The establishment of this facility will provide advanced training opportunities and foster combined operational readiness. “The establishment of an enduring location for Qatari F-15 aircraft at Mountain Home Air Force Base provides Qatar with strategic flexibility to operate and sustain their advanced fighter aircraft. It will enable combined training opportunities between Qatar and the United States, fostering stronger defense partnerships and enhancing joint operational capabilities. This effort will increase the lethality of our warfighters and improve interoperability among allied and partner nations.”

Later that evening, after criticism of the signing began to circulate on social media, Hegseth issued a clarifying statement. “To be clear, Qatar will not have their own base in the United States—nor anything like a base.”

However, this is not entirely accurate, as this latest deal builds on previous partnerships with Qatar that would allocate additional space for the Qataris to train at the location, not just simply training their military on an already established American base.

On March 25th, 2022, Col. Ernesto M. Divittorio, Commander, 366th Fighter Wing, signed and dated a proposal to allocate 50 acres for new hangars, simulators, housing, and support buildings.

Stars & Stripes reported in January 2022, before the plan was signed:

New housing units and a dormitory would be built on the base for the Qatari forces. Yule says the buildings would likely include a two-story dormitory and 90 single-family units. Some Qatari trainees would be able to bring their families to live on base.

The training program would last 10 years with the possibility of Qatar extending it, according to the contract. And it wouldn’t be cheap: The costs have not been set yet, but Yule said officials are “currently talking in the hundreds of millions of dollars.”

“It’s a large project, between all the different projects that have to happen: building them a new operations facility, a new hangar and maintenance facility, obviously the housing, and then just to expand the footprint,” Lt. Col. Peter Yule said. “There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes for taking care of those airplanes and just about every manner of that — between metals work, an engine shop, you name it — all of those have to expand. So we’re kind of still in the process of getting a monetary value.”

Evidently the plan, or some semblance of it, has been in place for a while.

Hegseth’s announcement caused a stir on both sides of the political aisle. Prominent MAGA supporter Laura Loomer said she feels betrayed by the GOP and by Trump, citing a 2017 clip of when Trump referred to the Qataris as “funders of terrorism,” and said she will probably not vote in 2026.

Conservative commentator Amy Malek wrote in an X post:

“Qatar has spent $100 billion buying influence in the U.S., and it’s paying off. I am in shock that Washington would approve a deal letting Qatar, Hamas’s #1 financier, open a Qatari Air Force facility on U.S. soil at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. Qatar bankrolls Hamas, ISIS, the Taliban, al-Nusra, and the Muslim Brotherhood. It plays both sides - the arsonist and the firefighter - funding jihad, then posing as a ‘mediator.’ This isn’t ‘shared defense goals.’ It’s a shared delusion. We’re not building peace. We’re building a launchpad for the Islamic disaster.”

Fox News and radio host Mark Levin wrote: “I never dreamed of anything like this. We’ve not only agreed to go to war for Qatar but they’re now building an air force facility in our country. Shocking.”

Ken Martin, chair of the Democratic National Committee, said in a post: “An economic bailout for Argentina. An air force base for Qatar. This guy is doing everything but putting America first.”

As noted by the AP via Military.com: “The announcement comes just days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order vowing to use all measures, including U.S. military action, to defend Qatar, which hosts the biggest U.S. military base in the Middle East.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 20:17 Bread of deceit is sweet to a man; but afterwards his mouth shall be filled with gravel.

Well, this is what you get when you get bribed and paid-off by that Islamic oil money and desert tycoons.

CNBC reported:

In September, after Israel executed an airstrike on senior leaders of the Hamas terror group in Doha, Trump signed an executive order “assuring the security of the state of Qatar.”

Earlier this year, the U.S accepted a Boeing 747 jet as a gift from the Qatari royal family. Trump has said he wants that jet, valued at $400 million, converted for use as Air Force One, the presidential aircraft.

NBC News has reported that the jet is expected to be handed over to Trump’s future presidential library after he leaves the White House in January 2029.

A Pentagon spokesperson told CNBC that Hegseth accepted the luxury plane “in accordance with all federal rules and regulations.”

The gift drew criticism from Democrats and others who said the jet looked like a bribe to Trump.

Trump’s family business has also been expanding its footprint in the Middle East -- including a golf resort in Doha with Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund’s real estate arm, as well as a Trump International Hotel & Tower in Dubai, a Trump Tower located in Jeddah, and a hotel that is under construction in Muscat.

Proverbs 18:16 A man’s gift maketh room for him, and bringeth him before great men. Proverbs 29:4 The king by judgment establisheth the land: but he that receiveth gifts overthroweth it.

This is the CLOWN SHOW administration, an absolute gong show!

Oh yeah, this is what “winning” looks like: Islamic terrorists (by Trump’s own words) getting their own base on U.S. soil.

I said last month, commenting on Hegseth’s and Trump’s remarks during that highly touted generals meeting, that these liars do a LOT of bloviating and blubbering to sound tough. And so, weeks later, we get this news.

Moreover, I warned that this government shutdown would allow for a “data blackout” so the administration would not have to disclose economic data, publish new press releases and speeches and contracts. Never let a good crisis go to waste: now this administration can really accomplish some dirty dealings.

This country is a joke.

