Following the cryptic assassination event surrounding Charlie Kirk, the direction of the organization that he founded, Turning Point USA, has gone in an interesting direction. Charlie’s widow Erika Kirk has taken a more prominent role at TPUSA, and recently disclosed the organization is working to get Vice President JD Vance elected in 2028.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly in November, Erika told the conservative podcaster that she and TPUSA are “in the works” to prop-up Vance for President.

“That was the thing that my husband was very direct about, it was, interestingly enough, one of the last few conversations we had was how intentional he was about supporting JD for ‘28. “Let’s start with the midterms before we start jumping to ’28. And let’s enjoy the fact that we do have Donald Trump in office, and we worked really hard to make that happen, my husband did. “So I just want to enjoy that for a minute before we start jumping ahead.”

ABC News added:

It should not come as a surprise, though, that the Turning Point organization is working behind the scenes to support a possible Vance presidential run. The vice president has spoken at length about how Charlie Kirk advocated for his selection as Trump’s running mate.

Although Vance has not made any significant movement toward a 2028 presidential run, he told Fox News in a recent interview that he’s currently focused on his job as vice president and the 2026 midterm elections but will sit down with President Trump to discuss the possibility of a run following next year’s election.

“​​We will win the midterms, to everything we can, and then after that I’m going to sit down with the president and talk to him about it,” Vance said earlier this month.

CNN noted: In August, Trump acknowledged that Vance is “most likely” the heir of his MAGA movement. But then he quickly also name checked Secretary of State Marco Rubio and mused that Vance and Rubio could appear together on a future, hypothetical ticket.

Following the shooting of Charlie in September, Vance hosted the first episode the next week after the shooting, hosted at the White House, featuring a number of White House officials and other friends and colleagues of Charlie’s.

@vp Vice President JD Vance on Instagram: "Vice President Vance hos…

Of course, there has been plenty of controversy surrounding TPUSA ever since the assassination, the blatant coverup of evidence and perpetrators involved by the Trump administration, Kirk’s colleagues allies and all their constant infighting, and how Erika has behaved.

In a subsequent episode of TPUSA, executive producer Andrew Kolvet, Tucker Carlson was quick to also use the platform to push for JD Vance.

But things get even stranger with how Erika has interacted with Vance.

On October 29th, Vance spoke at a TPUSA rally where he and Erika caused a lot of buzz online. When greeted on stage, Vance and Erika, wearing tight leather pants, caressed each other in what a lot of people on social media thought was really odd.

But if the embrace wasn’t enough it was what she said that made things even stranger.

“No one will ever replace Charlie….but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD… Vice President JD Vance.”

Adding to the already very suspicious manner in which Charlie supposedly died, her comments have made things even more suspicious.

Erika has since addressed the viral hug. People reported: Erika later shared her own defense of the hug at a Megyn Kelly Live event on Saturday, Nov. 22.

“My love language is touch, if you will,” she said, adding, “So I will give you a play-by-play: They just played the emotional video. I’m walking over, [JD] is walking over. I’m starting to cry. “He says, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ And I say, ‘God bless you,’ and I touch the back of his head,” she continued, referring to the vice president. “Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, ‘God bless you.’ “ Kelly laughed, replying, “They were acting like you touched the back of his ass!” to which Erika agreed, saying, “I feel like I wouldn’t get as much hate if I did that!”

Others speculated this is the setup for an eventual divorce between Vance and his wife Usha, an Indian and practicing Hindu, while JD professes that he is Christian.

Addressing the rumors, Vance told NBC last week:

“I think that we kind of get a kick out of it,” JD said in response to headlines about Usha attending public events without her wedding ring. “With anything in life, you take the good with the bad,” he added. “You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role.” JD shared another moment in which his wife realized she wasn’t wearing her ring on her way to the White House after she took it off to take a shower. “She was like, ‘Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media,’ “ the vice president told NBC. “And I was like, let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny.”

As previously noted by The WinePress and many others, Vance is a Manchurian Candidate and was/is heavily funded by Peter Thiel. Forbes, for a mainstream magazine, gave a pretty good synopsis of Vance’s and Thiel’s longtime ties, writing:

Vance and Thiel’s relationship dates back to 2011, when the senator met Thiel following a talk the venture capitalist gave at Yale Law School that Vance has characterized as “the most significant moment of my time” at the institution, according to a blog post he wrote for Catholic magazine The Lamp.

Vance began planning for a career pivot outside of law following the talk, noting Thiel was “possibly the smartest person” he ever met and that Thiel’s Christian faith “defied the social template I had constructed—that dumb people were Christians and smart ones atheists,” according to the post.

Thiel later became a “pretty good mentor” to Vance, according to The Washington Post, with Vance making the switch to venture capital and joining the Thiel-co-founded Mithril Capital in 2015 as a partner, according to Politico.

Vance published “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” in 2016 while still working for Mithril Capital, thrusting the venture capitalist into the limelight as he began pondering a potential run for office in the future, according to the Post.

Vance left Mithril Capital in 2017 and joined Washington D.C.-based investment firm Revolution as a managing director to invest in startups outside of major hubs like Silicon Valley and New York City.

Vance launched his own venture capital firm in 2019 under the name Narya Capital, which sought to invest in startups in overlooked cities and reportedly received backing from Thiel and other billionaire investors like venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Axios reported.

Thiel also reportedly brought Vance, who had established himself as a critic of Trump, to Mar-a-Lago in 2021 to smooth over his relationship with the former president, according to The New York Times.

Following the meeting, Vance became more sympathetic to Trump and his policies, downplaying the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and securing an endorsement from the former president in his 2022 Senate run just weeks before Election Day.

Vance garnered more support from Thiel during his successful Senate run in 2022, receiving record-breaking donations of about $15 million from Thiel, which marked the largest amount of money donated to a single Senate candidate ever.

Most of Vance’s campaign advertising was outsourced to the Protect Ohio Values super PAC that Thiel donated to, Politico reported, noting Thiel helped recruit about 10 major donors for Vance including venture capitalist David Sacks, who donated $1 million.

In December 2024, Donald Trump Jr. joined the board for venture capitalist firm 1789 Capital, which was co-founded by JD Vance, with Tucker Carlson investing into the firm. Reuters reported:

The idea for 1789 Capital began at a meeting of secretive conservative donor group Rockbridge Network, which was co-founded by Buskirk and Vice President-elect JD Vance, Reuters has also reported. 1789 Capital’s investments include $15 million in conservative TV personality Tucker Carlson’s newly formed company “Last Country Inc.”

As comedian George Carlin once said, “You don’t need a formal conspiracy when interests converge.”

The WP also pointed out that Kirk was a member and promoter of the Thiel Foundation, a program that provided grant money to ambitious young adults to forgo college and pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

At that same aforementioned TPUSA event in October, Vance was asked about his connections to Palantir and if he condones its practices of spying, surveilling, and data harvesting on Americans. Vance said he doesn’t, and he derided the claims that he is in bed with the company, but defended some of its actions as well as a necessity. According to him, Palantir is a “private company” that provides “useful services” even if they sometimes do things “we don’t like.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The stage is being set for a Gavin Newsom (or some other loathsome Democrat clown) vs. JD Vance-Marco Rubio ticket for 2028 - I think we already understand that - or it could be Vance and Erika, the way they are acting, and it would provide a great excuse to con all the covert feminists and “girl bosses” and the Jezebels cosplaying “strong, traditional Christian women.” Time will tell, assuming we even have another [s]election by 2028, not that that would make much of a difference if it all, though it will surely be hyped-up like all the rest.

As for Erika…

Proverbs 30:18 There be three things which are too wonderful for me, yea, four which I know not: [19] The way of an eagle in the air; the way of a serpent upon a rock; the way of a ship in the midst of the sea; and the way of a man with a maid. [20] Such is the way of an adulterous woman; she eateth, and wipeth her mouth, and saith, I have done no wickedness.

Erika Kirk’s behavior screams of an adulterous woman and bad actor. She goes from fake crying, not a single tear has been shed, but she is sure to pat away those figment tears with her tissue in hand; painting her face just like Jezebel (2 Kings 9:30), wearing provocative attire, getting very loosey goosey with her comments about JD and how they touched, and her and Kelly joking about JD’s butt; and then going on podcasts smiling and laughing ear-to-ear. It’s fake, it’s all fake, and some really bad acting.

She’s a Jesuit honeypot, she was Miss Arizona in 2012 back when Trump still managed those competitions, and she probably made all the necessary connections then.

Proverbs 7:4 Say unto wisdom, Thou art my sister; and call understanding thy kinswoman: [5] That they may keep thee from the strange woman, from the stranger which flattereth with her words.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE