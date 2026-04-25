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Kim's avatar
Kim
4m

First the forests, then the humans. Although suffice it to say that humans are already completely digitized and mapped. They just don't want us to know it yet.

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
5m

Rosa Koire highlights inventory.

Rosa Koire on Sustainable Debt Slavery - 2 min

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyM4HxlLSQg

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