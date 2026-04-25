Courtesy: Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser, a timber company that owns roughly 10,400,000 acres of American forest land and 14,000,000 acres of timberland in Canada, is mapping every inch of their land with AI, creating a detailed database containing every tree the company has mapped out. The company claims this increases efficiency and hopes to double its profits by 2030.

The Wall Street Journal published a recent focus piece covering this process.

The article begins with how every tree in their woodlands is being individually mapped.

Autonomous skidders that drag felled trees around logging sites. A database detailing each tree in the forest. A screen that shows loggers which trees to cut and which to leave standing to maximize financial returns decades down the line. “We’ve been growing forests for 125 years. We probably have as much information and data about how forests grow as any organization on the planet,” Chief Executive Devin Stockfish said in an interview. “The opportunity set here is really leveraging this new transformational technology to take all of that information and data and make everything we do better.”

John Scumniotales, a tenured tech executive who formerly worked Amazon’s Alexa AI assistant device, was brought on by the company to help deploy this new digitalization process. WSJ noted:

Among the initiatives he oversees is the creation of a digital twin of Weyerhaeuser’s timberlands using satellite imagery, drone photography and lidar, a laser-based sensor technology that self-driving cars use to map their surroundings. It will let Weyerhaeuser know the size and species of each tree, and how far it is from others.

According to computing giant IBM, a digital twin is “a virtual representation of an object or system designed to reflect a physical object accurately. It spans the object’s lifecycle, is updated from real-time data and uses simulation, machine learning and reasoning to help make decisions.”

IBM said regarding the future use of digital twins:

A fundamental change to existing operating models is happening. A digital reinvention is occurring in asset-intensive industries that are changing operating models in a disruptive way, requiring an integrated physical plus digital view of assets, equipment, facilities and processes. Digital twins are a vital part of that realignment. The future of digital twins is nearly limitless because increasing amounts of cognitive power are constantly being devoted to their use. So, digital twins are constantly learning new skills and capabilities, which means they can continue to generate the insights needed to make products better and processes more efficient.

CEO Devin Stockfish noted, “You don’t have to have someone out walking on steep slopes,” Stockfish said. “But you get better data, quicker data, cheaper data.”

The WSJ says “Weyerhaeuser trained an AI model to pore over drone footage and calculate seedling survival rates, which are typically obtained by sending foresters to count twiggy young trees in rugged or sweltering terrain.”

This AI mapping allows the company to also pilot and deploy autonomous skidders and logging machines with AI-assisted navigation and terrain mapping technology courtesy of Kodama Systems. “It improves efficiency and could result in one operator operating multiple skidders,” said Travis Keatley, senior vice president of timberlands. “This puts us on a path to full autonomy.”

Other firms and researchers around the world are deploying similar technology, such as AI-assisted robodogs to map-out the terrain of forests.

Doing this allows researchers, conservationists and businesses alike to monitor the health of a forest, how fast trees are growing, and other disruptions that may occur in these woodlands.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This is what the World Economic Forum is talking about in what they describe as “nature’s ledger” and commodifying all soil, water and air, and putting that data on blockchain ledgers. Eventually, that data will be tokenized, and so companies, central banks, governments, AI firms and all will have a datapoint on most everything they can possibly accomplish.

Everything is tracked, everything is surveilled, everything is monitored, everything is owned and we are ownerless. If they had it their way, transgressing into “their” forest just might cost you some good boy points from your social credit score, if their sinister plans come fully into fruition.

Ecclesiastes 10:9 Whoso removeth stones shall be hurt therewith; and he that cleaveth wood shall be endangered thereby.

Nothing I am saying is hyperbole. When these “elite” talk about tokenizing everything, they mean it: just read my report on a tokenized trivergeance and you’ll get the picture.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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