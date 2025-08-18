Google

The following report is from Quartz:

Data centers are growing faster and bigger than ever as artificial intelligence drives demand for computing facilities that can consume as much power as entire cities, but America's electrical grid is struggling to keep pace with the breakneck expansion.

Power constraints have emerged as the single biggest bottleneck to building our AI future, according to a new report by JLL that found data center vacancy rates have plummeted to a record low 2.3%. The surge in demand has created an unprecedented mismatch between what companies need and what's actually available.

The scale of demand has exploded beyond what the industry has ever seen. Just a few years ago, most data centers needed 200 to 300 megawatts on roughly 300 acres. Now, Andy Cvengros, the executive managing director and co-lead of JLL's US data center markets team, said hyperscalers are requesting sites with 1,000 acres and multiple gigawatts of power.

"The amount of power being requested is like all of New York's power in one single site," Cvengros said.

The surge is creating chaos in utility planning, with speculative developers flooding the system with requests they hope to flip for profit. In Chicago alone, utilities are seeing 40 gigawatts of power requests, roughly 40 times the city's entire existing data center capacity. Cvengros estimates that 90% of those requests aren't real, but the flood of applications is overwhelming utility systems and creating years-long backlogs for legitimate projects.

Where real demand does exist, it's heavily concentrated. The report shows that 50% of new demand in the first half of 2025 was concentrated in just two markets: Northern Virginia and Dallas. With so little space available, companies are now forced to reserve capacity in data centers that haven't even been built yet, sometimes waiting over a year for construction to finish before they can actually use the space.

The financial stakes are enormous. JLL estimates that North America could see $1 trillion in data center development between 2025 and 2030, with more than 100 gigawatts of capacity potentially breaking ground. The construction pipeline of 8 gigawatts is already 73% preleased, a rate that JLL says signals that vacancy will remain restrictive for years.

But the power crunch is driving up costs and forcing companies to get creative. U.S. commercial electricity rates have increased nearly 30% over the last five years as utilities address aging infrastructure and record demand. In response, 75% of development activity is now concentrated in low-cost electricity markets.

The report also shows companies are increasingly turning to alternative energy solutions, including natural gas turbines on-site and partnerships with fuel cell companies. Critical equipment like transformers now have four-to-five-year lead times, creating another bottleneck in an already constrained system.

Meanwhile, the demand side keeps growing. Traditional enterprise customers like banks, trading firms, and healthcare companies are also launching their own AI programs, adding pressure to the grid and data center market in every direction.

"You're squeezing the toothpaste from both ends," Cvengros said.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Adding to this, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has previously admitted that telling ChatGPT basic conversation words such as ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ costs the company tens of millions of dollars more worth of computing power, not to mention the additional strain on the grid.

Proverbs 16:22 Understanding is a wellspring of life unto him that hath it: but the instruction of fools is folly.

We have also covered the environmental effects these datacenters have, siphoning so much water to keep the facilities cool, resulting in aquifers and waterways drying up.

Get ready to have even more of them because of Trump’s AI Action Plan that demands more of them be built all over the country, as the President’s executive action strips states the power to regulate AI, while allowing the federal government to sanction (steal) more land to build these datacenters and other AI-related enterprises.

According to the plan, “By stabilizing the grid of today, optimizing existing grid resources, and growing the grid for the future, the United States can rise to the challenge of winning the AI race while also delivering a reliable and affordable power grid for all Americans.”

When the AI Action Plan was announced last month, it was accompanied with an executive order, Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure. The order says:

“My Administration has inaugurated a golden age for American manufacturing and technological dominance. We will pursue bold, large-scale industrial plans to vault the United States further into the lead on critical manufacturing processes and technologies that are essential to national security, economic prosperity, and scientific leadership. “These plans include artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and infrastructure that powers them, including high‑voltage transmission lines and other equipment. It will be a priority of my Administration to facilitate the rapid and efficient buildout of this infrastructure by easing Federal regulatory burdens. “In addition, my Administration will utilize federally owned land and resources for the expeditious and orderly development of data centers. This usage will be done in a manner consistent with the land’s intended purpose — to be used in service of the prosperity and security of the American people.”

Yet, all we heard from GOP and conservative media for the previous four years under the Biden administration was that his and the Democrats’ energy policies were going to overload our grid, the fear of rolling blackouts and power outages during the summers, lack of natural gas and oil, and so forth. But here we are now, not even a year into Trump 2.0, and the grid is about ready to get overworked even more than it already was, and you and I get to pay higher energy costs to fund the demise of the American workforce. It’s a revolving door: each proceeding administration builds on the folly of the last.

It is not imagined that Americans’ energy bills are climbing: people are taking to social media to prove their bills are going up drastically as these datacenters are being built in all 50 states.

What will the excuse be when the Trump administration is faced with these spiraling costs? Is it Biden’s fault? Is it China’s fault? Is it Jerome Powell’s fault because he won’t cut rates? And what will the diehard MAGA people say then as their bills skyrocket?

Revelation 11:18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.

