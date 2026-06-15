Courtesy: Ramon from Flymen/ANP

The following report is from the NL Times:

A ban on public advertisements for meat, flying vacations, gas contracts, and fossil-fuel-powered cars officially began in Amsterdam on May 1, but the city will not enforce it or issue fines until 2027, Het Parool reports.

Alderman Melanie van der Horst informed the council in a letter that the three-month gap between the January approval and the May 1 start date is too short for operators and advertisers to adapt.

She had already warned the council in January that a rapid rollout would clash with existing contracts and be difficult to enforce. As a result, the coming months serve as a transition period during which banned ads will remain visible on billboards and bus shelters.

Van der Horst expects the advertising mix to change gradually, step by step, this year as companies that sell and buy ad space begin reducing banned content ahead of full enforcement.

The municipality will also hold talks with operators about the financial impact of the ban on ongoing contracts. Complaints about violating ads will receive enforcement decisions with deadlines extending into early 2027.

The prohibition was incorporated into the city’s General Local Ordinance (APV). It received majority support in January from Partij voor de Dieren, GroenLinks, and the PvdA (now part of Pro Amsterdam), among others.

Initiators’ council members Jenneke van Pijpen (GroenLinks) and Anke Bakker (Partij voor de Dieren) explained the measure in the AT5 program, “Stemming op de Stopera.”

“It is necessary because we have a climate crisis,” Bakker said. “And there we have made global agreements with each other: that we as governments must do everything to limit greenhouse gases and to become more sustainable.” Van Pijpen added that such advertising unconsciously “manipulates” people.

Partij voor de Dieren noted the delay was not entirely unexpected, as Van der Horst had previously indicated that enforcement would follow later and that fine regulations still needed to be finalized.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I’ve written many times on the absolutely insane and draconian policies that have been pushed and implemented in The Netherlands, and the plight of the many farmers there who refuse to allow the government to steal their land, cull their livestock and take away their livelihoods, to meet these fictitious and arbitrary climate goals.

This is not the first city in The Netherlands to implement such a measure banning meat ads, but Amsterdam is of course the largest city and the capital. These demented loons in The NL and in the EU will not rest until these Noahdic Laws prohibiting eating meat are implemented completely.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer. [6] If thou put the brethren in remembrance of these things, thou shalt be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished up in the words of faith and of good doctrine, whereunto thou hast attained.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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