People from Generation Z continue to fall deeper and deeper into depression and woe, according to an accomplished anesthesiologist who regularly puts younger patients under anesthesia.

The WinePress has covered some of these surface level issues that have and are continuing to plague Gen-Z and the next generation proceeding, Generation Alpha (AA), which have culminated into a tsunami wave of depression.

Dr. Anthony Kaveh, MD, who has studied at Harvard, UC Berkley, Stanford and more; and operates a practice in San Francisco, California, where he works to treat people’s depression.

Dr. Kaveh published a live stream on May 22nd where he claims Gen Z, those born around 1995 or a little thereafter to around 2010 or a little thereafter, are facing a “loneliness epidemic.” And while loneliness and depression have been shown to be on the rise across all generations, Dr. Kaveh says from firsthand accounts that Gen-Z has it the worst.

“The coping mechanisms Generation Z employs to manage loneliness are diverse, yet not all of them are constructive. We delve into the phenomenon of increased sleep aid use among Gen Z, a concerning response to insomnia often linked to depression and anxiety. This trend, combined with escalating reports of substance use disorder, provides a sobering look at the severity of the loneliness epidemic in this age group,” Kaveh said in the description of his video, also noting how the last several years of The Covid War drastically impacted them as well.

One of the first things the doctor noted was how depression treatment, especially amongst the younger population, has changed radically in the last 10 years. 10 years ago, he says, when treating patients they would often say something like, ‘I’m on Prozac, but I’m trying to get my depression under control.’ Fast forward a decade to now and Dr. Kaveh noticed a subtle change in the language: many patients now say, ‘Oh yeah, I take Prozac for my depression.’

“Notice how different it is. It’s like depression is a part of them. “Depression has almost become normalized; and in the Gen-Z population they are subject to so many more pressures that make them lonely – up to 50% of Gen-Z’ers appear to be lonely, “And when they come into the operating room, it just blossoms because of the vulnerability, the stresses, and so much more that surgery is bringing up in these young individuals, who don’t yet have the coping mechanisms to be able to be resilient in light of these acute stressors.”

Dr. Kaveh went on to note that this adds to the general stigmas that Gen-Z is ever-increasingly feeling “left out, poorly understood, lacking companionship,” and more, all of which comes out when his patients go under. He further explained that Gen-Zers are more prone to reach for sleep aids when dealing with insomnia. Other substance and marijuana use used as a coping mechanism also shows up when patients are put under anesthesia. Therefore the dosage of gas and sedatives needed to put them under has to be significantly cranked higher.

He also mentioned how “this broken healthcare system” inhibits this malpractice and bad behavior that allows the patient’s “suffering to go unrecognized.”

The doctor referenced a new and abnormal behavior in many of his patients, that while he is performing nerve blocks — similar to numbing up the jaw and gums when doing dental work, but on muscles instead — the patients are still using their phones as a distraction.

“The smart phone is the distraction. […] But the distraction sometimes replaces searching for the root cause of the suffering. “The sleep aid, the pot, the cellphone, are all distractions that potentially sabotage Gen-Z’ers from looking at what is the underlying reason for why I am feeling a certain way.”

Kaveh has observed that when Gen-Z’ers are still on their phones up until the last minute before surgery as a distraction, when he begins to apply the mask the patients go into a breakdown, because he says these people are not trying to face their problems head-on but instead look for a “distraction.”

“So I hope that you all appreciate that Gen-Z’ers have a lot of stresses placed on them that past generations did not have, the pandemic, etc… “They are so entrenched in the fight, flight, or freeze, often the flight because flight is distracting. This is hurting Gen-Z and the consequences — we’re going to see them more as they get older […], this is going to progress with their age, and I do fear there’s going to be serious side effects that will be apparent even outside of anesthesia. “So if you know someone whose a Gen-Z’er out there please reach your hand out. You might be older, you might be wiser, but engage them with curiosity.”

The effects of the Covid War on the youth continue to be felt and get worse. Children’s mental health by the end of 2021 was well in the gutter. More and more children nowadays refuse to go to school due to all the stress associated with it; while an alarming number who do go to class are now physically assaulting their teachers, some as early as Kindergarten.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 4:1 So I returned, and considered all the oppressions that are done under the sun: and behold the tears of such as were oppressed, and they had no comforter; and on the side of their oppressors there was power; but they had no comforter. [2] Wherefore I praised the dead which are already dead more than the living which are yet alive. [3] Yea, better is he than both they, which hath not yet been, who hath not seen the evil work that is done under the sun.

While I am not here to promote anesthesia or the modern medical field, I mention this because it once again shows how absolutely broken and destroyed people are, and Gen-Z none more so. It’s out of control and it’s only gotten worse.

I am not asking older generations to condone wickedness and mischief, no one should, but there are plenty of Zoomers that are greatly hurting emotionally, mentally, spiritually, physically and financially, many of them do not know how to cope with it — so what I am saying is to have some mercy and sympathy for them.

This whole callous ‘rub some dirt on it’ fake tough guy attitude we have in society has destroyed us; a country full of man babies with big trucks, big guns, and espeically big mouths, all to compensate and to make themselves look tough and manly when they are not.

I saw a clip of a Navy SEAL Six team leader actually giving some praise to Gen Z for once, saying they are more willing to speak out against authority, though he did note that they do not handle failure well, and I think that is a pretty good assessment.

I am pretty good at handling stress, but many Zoomers don’t know how to endure it. Certainly doubling down on wickedness and sin is not the answer. It’s sensory overload for everyone these days, but none more so than Gen-Z and many of them cannot handle it or have anyone to intimately express those concerns and fears with.

Ecclesiastes 8:8 There is no man that hath power over the spirit to retain the spirit; neither hath he power in the day of death: and there is no discharge in that war; neither shall wickedness deliver those that are given to it.

So please, take it easy on some of these people. Try to help them if you see them hurting. Give them the gospel.

