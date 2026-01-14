Last month, The WinePress reported on a fake AI Christian soul music artist, Solomon Ray, topped the Billboard and iTunes charts; and the majority of people who listened to it at first did not know Ray was unreal.

Well, it happened again this week.

The latest AI musician, “Sienna Ray,” is a faux R&B singer that had three songs reach the Spotify Top 50.

The AI artist’s popularity was propelled with the help of pop singer Selena Gomez ahead of the Golden Globes awards.

SOURCE . Click the link to listen a sample song

Though all the signs indicated that Rose is an AI artist, Rolling Stone and music sharing platform Deezer confirmed that Rose is definitely AI.

Dwayne Cubbins for PiunikaWeb, a website dedicated to Android-related news, wrote:

For now, Sienna Rose is racking up streams in the Viral charts. Whether Selena Gomez or her team knew what they were sharing is anyone’s guess, but it proves that the line between “real” music and generated hits is gone. If the music sounds good, does it matter if there’s no one behind the mic? We are about to find out.

Some music websites such as Bandcamp are now starting to ban AI-generated music. Music Ally wrote:

“Music and audio that is generated wholly or in substantial part by AI is not permitted on Bandcamp,” it explained. “Any use of AI tools to impersonate other artists or styles is strictly prohibited in accordance with our existing policies prohibiting impersonation and intellectual property infringement.” The company is reserving the right to “remove any music on suspicion of being AI-generated” – including in response to red flags filed by Bandcamp’s community using its reporting tools. “With this policy, we’re putting human creativity first,” added Bandcamp. The challenging moments will come when humans are being creative with GenAI tools to make music in a more hybrid way. Where Bandcamp draws the line of “in substantial part” will be important.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

As noted in my WinePress report from December,

With advancements in AI technology, it is becoming more difficult to tell if the artist is real or not.

A recent poll conducted by Deezer/Ipsos last month found that an astounding “97% of people can’t tell the difference between fully AI-generated and human made music.” 9000 people in 8 countries – United States, Canada, Brazil, UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Japan - were polled. The results also found:

97% couldn’t tell the difference between fully AI-generated music and human-made music in a blind test with two AI songs and one real song

More than half (52%) felt uncomfortable with not being able to tell the difference between AI and human-made music

66% of music streaming users say they would listen to 100% AI-generated music at least once, out of curiosity

45% of music streaming users would like to filter out 100% AI-generated music from their music streaming platform

40% of music streaming users say that they would skip without listening to 100% AI-music if they came across it

AI music is now taking over and it is becoming more and more mainstream - and it is not hard to make.

Rick Beato, a popular record producer and musician, demonstrated for CBS that he could create a fake artist and fake songs that sound real in a matter of minutes. In a matter of minutes he created a fake singer and avatar with AI, asked it to generate lyrics about a bad breakup, and then put the lyrics into a song generator and then parsed the song to an AI-generated music video.

“She” is called “Sadie Winters.”

A few months ago an AI country song hit number one, and this one you can tell is AI, the whole thing sounds like trash (though, the country music scene has been garbage for a long while, so that is not saying much).

It’s all coming apart. People will believe and fall for anything. People’s lives are so devoid of life that they want everything to be synthetic too. It’s truly sad and maddening to watch.

Lamentations 5:14 The elders have ceased from the gate, the young men from their musick. [15] The joy of our heart is ceased; our dance is turned into mourning.

Take idiots like Joe Rogan, for example, who continue to keep pushing AI slop music on his guests and listeners.

To me, it’s deliberate; it’s part of the broader Cloward-Piven Plan to destroy whatever is left of the culture and fabric of Westernized society. Remember: Trump’s AI Action Plan says AI will create a “renaissance.” No, quite the opposite, in fact.

