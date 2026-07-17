Another Summer Of Massive Canadian Wildfires
Here we go again, another summer of wildfires up in Canada. “Climate change” is the cause, of course, says the mainstream media and government.
Here we go again, another summer of wildfires up in Canada. “Climate change” is the cause, of course, says the mainstream media and government.
I wasn’t really paying all that much attention to the main news headlines this week, so I was unaware that there were fires going on. Yesterday, here in northern Indiana, I noticed the skies were really hazy. I thought perhaps it was another really bad day of cloudseeding. Then I woke up this morning, and my goodness was the smoke thick.
Here are some pictures I took:
Smells like a campfire out here. It smelled like something else this morning especially, almost kind of like plastic, but perhaps my sniffer is rusty or I am just imagining things.
But apparently, based on the pictures and posts I have seen, it is even worse in Michigan and New York, and of course eastern Canada.
Some of you may remember I wrote about some wildfires in Canada several years ago, and how I thought the way those fires started were really suspicious, and how these fires were probably deliberate arsonist acts. And just like last time, no warning at all, the smoke just billows in and the media says, ‘Well, would you look at that. Don’t go outside. If you do, put on an N95 mask like the Covid days.’
SEE:
Something Is Really Fishy About The Canadian Wildfires As Toxic Smog Enshrouds New York And Northeast. Climate Lockdowns?
Toxic Air Continues To Plague US Due To Canadian Wildfires, But New Evidence Suggests The Fires Are Not Natural. Are They Trying To Cool World Temperatures?
Canadian Man Pleads Guilty To 14 Counts Of Arson For Deliberately Starting Wildfires In 2023 – Coverup For The Catastrophe
My Canadian friends: let us know your thoughts and what you are seeing.
In your opinion, are these wildfires or are these “WiLdFiReS?”
Canadian Provinces Ban Residents From Entering Woods, Parks And Lakes, Imposes Fines. Officials Spraying Forests With Glyphosate
Canadian Government Increases Surveillance Of Off-Grid Homes, As Controversial Gun Control Bill Passes
Canadian Parliament Passes Hate Crime Law That Could Fine And Jail Residents For Quoting The Bible And Promoting Antisemitism
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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).
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😄😄😄 I bet it ain't your sniffer. Lol
Newsradio outta Chicago said they were under an air alert or whatever these idiots call it. Forgive me but they're exasperating. Park district activities cancelled or inside if possible, beaches closed, etc .... . Tyrannical
I stayed unside outta the heat. Chemtrailing was bad all day here in Indiana where I'm at and I didnt get to smell what they're spewing. Usually smells off most every day.... bastards!
My son in Colorado volunteers at a fire dept as he looks for work as a fireman/medic and works at a private job (hazmat) and almost got to go help with the wild fires out there.
He thinks the feds have taken over it now, so they get to decide who goes and he probably won't get to go.
Nasty wild fires. Quite suspicious
GOP Senator Bernie Moreno will be introducing a bill to sanction Canada over wildfire smoke. Maybe Trump will bomb Canada sometime soon too, 'ey?
Canada burning every summer is a sneak peek of what's to come, like, you know, the time of Jacob's trouble, Rev 8, as it is written in the King James Bible, the book many people will not read.
After all:
Hebrews 12:29
for our God is a consuming fire.