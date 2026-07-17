Courtesy: New York Times

Here we go again, another summer of wildfires up in Canada. “Climate change” is the cause, of course, says the mainstream media and government.

I wasn’t really paying all that much attention to the main news headlines this week, so I was unaware that there were fires going on. Yesterday, here in northern Indiana, I noticed the skies were really hazy. I thought perhaps it was another really bad day of cloudseeding. Then I woke up this morning, and my goodness was the smoke thick.

Here are some pictures I took:

Smells like a campfire out here. It smelled like something else this morning especially, almost kind of like plastic, but perhaps my sniffer is rusty or I am just imagining things.

But apparently, based on the pictures and posts I have seen, it is even worse in Michigan and New York, and of course eastern Canada.

Courtesy: Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Smoke from Canadian wildfires in Chicago. Courtesy: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Some of you may remember I wrote about some wildfires in Canada several years ago, and how I thought the way those fires started were really suspicious, and how these fires were probably deliberate arsonist acts. And just like last time, no warning at all, the smoke just billows in and the media says, ‘Well, would you look at that. Don’t go outside. If you do, put on an N95 mask like the Covid days.’

SEE:

My Canadian friends: let us know your thoughts and what you are seeing.

In your opinion, are these wildfires or are these “WiLdFiReS?”

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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