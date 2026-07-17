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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1hEdited

😄😄😄 I bet it ain't your sniffer. Lol

Newsradio outta Chicago said they were under an air alert or whatever these idiots call it. Forgive me but they're exasperating. Park district activities cancelled or inside if possible, beaches closed, etc .... . Tyrannical

I stayed unside outta the heat. Chemtrailing was bad all day here in Indiana where I'm at and I didnt get to smell what they're spewing. Usually smells off most every day.... bastards!

My son in Colorado volunteers at a fire dept as he looks for work as a fireman/medic and works at a private job (hazmat) and almost got to go help with the wild fires out there.

He thinks the feds have taken over it now, so they get to decide who goes and he probably won't get to go.

Nasty wild fires. Quite suspicious

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Lance Neil De Leon's avatar
Lance Neil De Leon
1h

GOP Senator Bernie Moreno will be introducing a bill to sanction Canada over wildfire smoke. Maybe Trump will bomb Canada sometime soon too, 'ey?

Canada burning every summer is a sneak peek of what's to come, like, you know, the time of Jacob's trouble, Rev 8, as it is written in the King James Bible, the book many people will not read.

After all:

Hebrews 12:29

for our God is a consuming fire.

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