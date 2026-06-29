It didn’t take long for President Donald Trump’s memorandum of understanding that wasn’t to fall apart (who couldn’t see that one coming, huh?) and the U.S. went back to striking Iran. In case you missed it, last week Iran began striking vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz again because the U.S. and Israel failed to uphold their end of the agreement, specifically for Israel to stop attacking Lebanon where Israel has been working to push back and defeat Hezbollah forces, with narrow to if any success.

The U.S. are strategic enablers of Israel’s war in Lebanon, funding and supplying weapons and logistics to Israel to carry-out operations, despite Trump and the Pentagon trying to separate the two. An end to hostilities in Lebanon was a key tenet of the MOU Trump signed.

But that didn’t bother Israel, and Israeli figureheads and media both in Israel and in the United States have been livid since Trump essentially waved the white flag of surrender earlier this month.

National Security Minister of Israel, Itamar Ben-Gvir, last week was very quick to repeatedly preach that Israel will not back down, and posted on X and passionately stated on Israeli television: “For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn!”

“Lebanon— all of Lebanon—should become our playground. All of Lebanon should be our target. And they tell me, ‘Wait a second, there is Lebanon and there is Hezbollah.’ I do not accept this artificial approach.”

Ezekiel 22:1 Moreover the word of the LORD came unto me, saying, [2] Now, thou son of man, wilt thou judge, wilt thou judge the bloody city? yea, thou shalt shew her all her abominations. [3] Then say thou, Thus saith the Lord GOD, The city sheddeth blood in the midst of it, that her time may come, and maketh idols against herself to defile herself. [4] Thou art become guilty in thy blood that thou hast shed; and hast defiled thyself in thine idols which thou hast made; and thou hast caused thy days to draw near, and art come even unto thy years: therefore have I made thee a reproach unto the heathen, and a mocking to all countries. [5] Those that be near, and those that be far from thee, shall mock thee, which art infamous and much vexed. [6] Behold, the princes of Israel, every one were in thee to their power to shed blood.

[7] In thee have they set light by father and mother: in the midst of thee have they dealt by oppression with the stranger: in thee have they vexed the fatherless and the widow.

So after Iran reportedly started striking vessels in the Strait last week, Trump and the Pentagon ordered new strikes on Iran — that is, until roughly 30 minutes after the markets were closed for the weekend; which was acknowledged by mainstream press and financial channels.

This is a surprise to no one who has paid a modicum of attention to how the military industrial complex carries out strikes, which was an established practice well before Trump ever became President, but has become much more noticeable under Trump 2.0.

Then, like clockwork, we learn of yet another “ceasefire” right before the futures markets opened for the weekend.

Predictably, this morning Trump claims there will be another peace negotiation soon…

Market manipulation at its finest. Complete and utter clown show!

Of course, that’s what the U.S. said. Iran has agreed to jack squat.

It was also erroneously reported that Iranian state media was saying they were going to go forward with building a nuclear weapon. But this was later debunked.

For more on the ongoing war, Rtr. Green Beret Nate Cornacchia provides additional headlines and insights. Cornacchia points out that based on military movements that can be tracked in real-time, he speculates that perhaps the Pentagon is laying the groundwork for yet another attempt at staging a ground invasion.

But if that were to happen, a massive false flag would need to take place…

Plus, Trump not that long ago admitted he signed the MOU because U.S. oil reserves were getting dangerously low (including munitions of exotic weaponry and missiles, something he did not say, but we have covered before on The WP), and the world would be facing a global depression if peace is not found.

The fact is this “war,” as I have said for months now, is all about a deliberate controlled demolition of the current system, to redraw the map, destroy and rebuild new trade routes, establish so-called global WEF’ian and UN-centric multipolarity; while plunging the world into climate lockdowns, artificial famine and food shortages, supply shocks, energy crises and embargos, rationing and curfews; and endless, resource-sucking wars that no one wants or has the morale to fight for.

All is (mostly) going according to plan… Do not believe for a SECOND that this is all just a comedy of errors.

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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