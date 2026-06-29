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Kim's avatar
Kim
3hEdited

Do you know what else I just learned??

Unbelievable! The U.S. just (yesterday, I believe) BROKE GROUND on a 5000-soldier military installation IN GAZA!!

What the heck are they thinking? They (the U.S. and Israel) have NO intentions of pursuing "peace." They will NEVER give up their plans of Greater Israel. And, don't be deceived. Trump supports, and is backing Israel 100%.

Here is where I heard it:

This was streamed 2 hours ago. This site, called Dialogue Works, with host Nima Alkhorshid is excellent. He has all kinds of guests on who have up-to-date information on what is actually transpiring in real time in the whole situation over there.

"Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar: Strait of Hormuz Traffic Plunges to Wartime Levels"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNBja9HrZT8

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

EXCELLENT!

One of your better pieces, imho. 🏆

I'm pretty speechless, other than to say so much evil and trickery wrapped up in this mess that I too believe waa created to bring down this present system and to usher in the next.

Why do I feel like I'm living a Groundhog Day version of life???

Cease fire. No cease fire.

Strait open. Strait closed.

Cease fire. No cease fire.

Strait open ........

🙂🙃🙂🙃

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