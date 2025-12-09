The following report was first published on December 4th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

Dr. Anthony Fauci believes that the current trends surrounding rising cases of H5N1 avian influenza could become the latest deadly global pandemic, if appropriate measures are not taken sooner and more testing is not implemented.

Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NAID), and served as a leading voice in both President Donald Trump’s and Joe Biden’s coronavirus task forces, revealed his thoughts on the Science Quickly podcast hosted by Scientific America.

Dr. Fauci, who recently published a book called On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service, discussed his life and experiences working in public health and briefly reflected on the measures implemented during Covid and how those experiences can be better applied to dealing with the “next outbreak,” he said.

Though Fauci is on the record saying that wearing masks is ineffective and did not prevent the spread of Covid, this time he still defaulted to saying that “when you look back at all the data, there’s no question that mask-wearing saved lives,” and how we need to pay “attention to proper ventilation in classrooms, in places of work, installation of [high-efficiency particulate air] filters in places where there’s a lot of people in a closed room.”

SEE: Fauci Admits He Made-Up 6ft Social Distancing Guidance, Says He Coerced People To Take Vaccine By Making Life ‘Difficult’ For Them

“So as a society, we’ve gotta pay attention to the fact that respiratory illnesses are important, even when they don’t result in a full-blown pandemic…,” Fauci warned.

Taking these things into consideration and how pandemic preparedness still needs to be in place, the host inquired of Fauci about the growing risks associated with bird flu. Fauci warned that this has the potential to become the next pandemic and mutate very rapidly to where the virus transmits from human-to-human.

He stated:

The thing that’s of concern today is that it isn’t just chicken to human [transmission] and then a dead end in human. Thank goodness, the humans who have been infected have not transmitted it to other humans. H5N1, historically, when it does infect humans—I’m not talking about the H5N1 that we’re experiencing now but the H5N1 that actually, historically, going way back to 1997 through the early 2000—had a high degree of mortality in humans. It didn’t spread from human to human, but it had a 30 to 40 percent fatality, which is horribly high for a respiratory virus. I mean, even the terrible pandemic flu of 1918 only had a 1 to 2 percent mortality. And the flu we’re dealing with now has less than 1 percent mortality, so if you could imagine.

The somewhat encouraging news is that the H5N1 that’s infected humans now has not generally caused serious illness. It predominantly causes a conjunctivitis and mild systemic symptoms. There’s been one case of a person who actually went in intensive care and was hospitalized, but the overwhelming majority did not have serious disease.

Now let me tell you the sobering news. The sobering news is that that can change because the virus infects more than one species and we know it can infect pigs. Pigs are on farms with chickens and with cows, and chickens and cows can infect, with their virus, a pig, and then a human virus can go into [a] pig, and then you could get a reassortment of a virus that has some of the dangerous qualities of H5N1 and some of the capability of spreading from human to human of a human virus. So that’s what public health officials are concerned about: that when you have the circulation of this virus in multiple species, including a “mixing bowl” species like a pig, you might get a reassortment and a mutation that could make this something we really have to be concerned about. And that’s the reason why the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] says although currently the risk in general is low, we still have to pay close attention to the possibility that that might change.

[…] Well, you know, even going back to original COVID, when you listen to what I was saying in the early years of COVID, we’ve gotta flood the system with testing. If you don’t know the extent of the spread, you’re really swimming blindly, as it were, not knowing where you’re going.

My recommendation—and I’m not alone in this; a number of my public health colleagues and my infectious disease colleagues say the same thing—we should be doing more widespread serosurveillance testing for the extent of the infection. Perhaps a large number of people are asymptomatically infected, and you really need to know that if you’re trying to monitor what the spread of this virus would be.

[…] I hope that we would learn the lessons that, at the local public health level—you know, when, when I evaluate, retrospectively, how we did with COVID, for the sake of clarity, I put it into two separate categories: what the scientific response was and what the public health response was.

I think anyone who looks at the data would agree that we get an A+ for the scientific response because the decades of investment in basic and clinical biomedical research allowed us to do something that was completely unprecedented: namely, [the length of the period] from the time the viral sequence was made available publicly on January 10, 2020, to the time that we had a very well-tested, in 30,000-person clinical trial, a vaccine that went into the arms of persons that was safe and highly effective. So we need to keep the investment in the science to do the same thing with future pandemics, including the possibility of H5N1.

The public health response really needs to be improved. Particularly, we have, in many cases, at the local public health level some antiquated elements of that—about getting information available in real time to the people, for example, at the state and CDC level who are gonna be making decisions.

So I think we are a bit better prepared, but I think we better continue to learn the lessons that we should’ve and hopefully did learn from COVID.

Fauci would go on to lament that even though the government’s response was great, the problem lay with resistance from the populous who were not willing to go along with the mandates and government guidance, which Fauci said contributed to the unnecessary deaths of many more Americans had they just complied instead.

“I mean, it’s like being at war: the common enemy is the virus,” Fauci argued. “And we were acting, in many situations and in many respects, as if the enemy were each other. Political-ideological issues determined whether someone would wear a mask or not; that determined whether someone would get vaccinated or not.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Just when you thought we had heard the last of this guy, here he is once again telling us that we all need to obey what big daddy government says, lockdown and collect stimmy checks, put on three or four masks, and take a multitude of new mRNA “vaccines” (none of which I did the first time around, and will not be doing the second); but this time be forced to no longer eat meat and dairy because it could infect us.

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

It’s funny because if you remember the last time Trump was about to take office, Fauci infamously warned and “predicted” that a major pandemic would strike during Trump’s presidency; and here we are again on the cusp of Trump returning to office, and Fauci is back to warning about pandemics. Hmmm…

As I have articulated so many times – I do not believe a single solitary thing Fauci, the media and “health experts” have to say. This whole bird flu narrative I believe to be a total lie just as “Covid” was; but a carefully crafted narrative must be created in order to sell the deception and justify the mass-culling of livestock, wildlife and pets through euthanasia and vaccination; and yanking meat and dairy from store shelves, cranking prices up to obscene levels and levying restrictions on purchases.

The Trump administration has continued with these bird flu dialectics, so clearly there plans are being laid for another scamdemic…

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE