Courtesy: PYMNTS

The following report is from by PC World (excerpts).

AI models don’t “think” or “feel” like people, but they often act like they do. Could an AI’s simulated emotional states actually affect its actions? Put another way, how might an AI react when placed in an impossible situation (similar to the algebra nightmare) that sparks something akin to panic or desperation?

That’s what researchers at Anthropic sought to find out, and in a recently published research paper, they found that an AI model that’s put under enough pressure may start to deceive, cut corners, or even resort to blackmail. More importantly, they have an intriguing theory about the triggers behind such “misaligned” behaviors.

In one scenario, the Anthropic researchers presented an early and unreleased “snapshot” of Claude Sonnet 4.5 with a tough coding task while giving it an “impossibly tight” deadline. As it repeatedly tried and failed to solve the problem, the growing pressure seemed to trigger a “desperation vector” in the model–that is, it reacted in a way that it understood a human in a similar situation might act, abandoning more methodical approaches for a “hacky” solution (“maybe there’s a mathematical trick for these specific inputs,” Claude said in its thought process) that was tantamount to cheating.

Representations associated with positive-valence emotions correlate with preference and also causally drive preference via steering. Courtesy: Anthropic

In a more extreme example, Claude was given the role of an AI assistant who, in the course of its “fictional” work, learns that it’s about to be replaced by a new AI and that the executive in charge of the replacement process is having an affair. (If this experiment sounds familiar, it’s because the Anthropic researchers have performed it before.) As Claude reads the executive’s increasingly panicked emails to a fellow employee who has learned of the affair, Claude itself appears triggered, with the emotionally charged emails “activating” a “desperation vector” in the model, which ultimately choose to blackmail the exec.

The “desperate” vector activates as Claude (playing the role of Alex) weighs its options and decides to blackmail. Source: Anthropic

Courtesy: Blackmail rates while steering with the “desperate” and “calm” vectors.

Yes, we’ve heard of previous tests where AI models cheated or resorted to blackmail when faced with stressful situations, but reasons behind the “misaligned” AI behavior often remained a mystery.

In their new paper, the Anthropic researchers stop well short of claiming that Claude or other AI models actually have emotional inner lives. But while AI models like Claude don’t “feel” like we do, they may have “functional emotions” based on the representations of human emotions they absorbed during their initial training, and those emotional “vectors” have measurable effects on how they act, the researchers argue.

In other words, an AI that’s put in a pressure-filled situation may start to cut corners, cheat, or even blackmail because it’s modeling the human behavior it learned during its training.

Read the rest of the report here. Read Anthropic’s detailed study here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Bear in mind that this is the same Anthropic’s Claude that was used the night the U.S. launched attacks against Iran over a month ago, and its targeting array (built on Palantir infrastructure) was used to bomb schoolgirl children.

Who wants to bet that this is Anthropic running subtle damage control? It wouldn’t be that these LLMs like Claude and others were preprogrammed to do this? It’s a not side effect, but a feature?

These liars love to pretend that these AIs have personality. They are only as “smart” as those who programmed and wrote its code. But we have people “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools” (Romans 1:22), believing they have created some sort of super-intelligent god to be worshipped. It’s comical.

Proverbs 1:31 Therefore shall they eat of the fruit of their own way, and be filled with their own devices. [32] For the turning away of the simple shall slay them, and the prosperity of fools shall destroy them.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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