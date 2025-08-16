The Jewish lobbyist and activist group the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which is dedicated to combating antisemitism, recently added the phrase “America First” to its glossary of words and terms they consider to be “hate speech.”

The discovery was recently pointed out on social media and the change may have occurred as soon as this week.

Per the group’s long list of glossary terms, phrases, symbols, and ideas, under the tags “slogans/code words” and “right wing,” the ADL defines “America First” - the phrase that President Donald Trump has campaigned on - as “extremist” hate speech.

“"America first" is a term that references the World War Two-era "America First Committee," and is used by extremists in antisemitic, racist and xenophobic ways. America First, in conservative circles, often refers to an ideology that was promoted by Donald Trump when he ran for office and served in office, which emphasizes American nationalism, nonintervention and anti-immigrant and anti-globalism beliefs.”

“ADL is the leading anti-hate organization in the world. Founded in 1913, its timeless mission is “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.” Today, ADL continues to fight all forms of antisemitism and bias, using innovation and partnerships to drive impact. A global leader in combating antisemitism, countering extremism and battling bigotry wherever and whenever it happens, ADL works to protect democracy and ensure a just and inclusive society for all.”

ADL’s lobbying has increased dramatically in the last several years, including this one, as more acts of purported “antisemitism” have increased, especially since 2023, according to Open Secrets.

Israel’s former Mossad Agent Victor Ostrovsky once admitted that their intelligence agency partners with the ADL to lobby and buyout politicians who don’t conform to their wishes. “If there was a guy who gave us problems in the US, I would ask ADL to label him and start campaigns against him and then he will be labeled as antisemitic.’” (edited quote). “And he’s an antisemite because that’s what we say he is, and that’s one stain you cannot wash.”

Last week, the ADL announced the release of the Jewish Policy Index (JPI) ranking the 50 states “on legislation, educational efforts, and protections aimed at combating antisemitism and supporting Jewish communities.” However, according to them, only a handful of states are truly protecting Jewish communities.

The first JPI Index found that only nine states are currently leading the way in combating antisemitism through meaningful legislative action: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New York, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

ADL has previously documented a staggering increase in antisemitic incidents in the U.S., with a 344 percent increase over the last five years. The JPI responds to this crisis by evaluating all 50 states based on 22 criteria, grouped into three key categories:

Prioritize Fighting Antisemitism;

Educate About the Jewish Experience;

Protect Jewish Communities.

In the JPI, ADL researchers rated each state with an alignment score and a category for its performance:

Nine states were designated Leading States , showing high alignment with ADL’s recommended policies to combat antisemitism.

29 states were classified as Progressing States , showing alignment with some key pieces of the policy agenda and demonstrating a clear path for future action.

12 states were categorized as Limited Action States, showing little systematic effort to address antisemitism through policy.

A product of ADL’s Ratings & Assessments Institute (RAI), the Index measures how state laws align with strategies to combat antisemitism and encourages low-performing states to strengthen protections.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) came under fire after the department would deny federal disaster recovery aid if a city did not pledge support for Israel. A Texas town in 2017 did something similar, but backed off once word got around.

Moreover, The WinePress noted that in November 2023 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent weapons from state stockpiles to Israel to aid in the country’s campaign against Hamas and uprooting Gaza.

At the same time, DeSantis also enacted the country’s first impediment on speech concerning pro-Palestinian groups on state universities. The State University System of Florida issued a statement that Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), whose leading body endorsed Hamas’, was forced to be dismantled per statewide “crackdown.” The group was active at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville and Florida State University in Tallahassee.

“Based on the National SJP’s support of terrorism, in consultation with Governor DeSantis, the student chapters must be deactivated,” the system’s Chancellor Ray Rodrigues wrote in a letter to university leaders.

DeSantis also bragged about this during a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Summit on October 28th.

“Well, you know you may have a First Amendment right to say a lot of dumb things, but you do not have the right to give material support to terrorists, so we deactivated the Students of Justice in Palestine in the state of Florida, it’s done!”

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create the Task Force To Combat Antisemitism and appointed a rabbi who is in favor of Noahide Laws as the head of it.

The executive order built off another one Trump signed in 2019 to combat and punish antisemitism. As for defining what the administration then and now is defining as antisemitism, the White House acknowledges “the non-legally binding working definition of anti Semitism adopted on May 26, 2016, by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).”

How this Jewish institution defines antisemitism, however, has caused a lot of controversy as it is very broad and very specific, to the point where even the Christian gospel message would be seen as “antisemitic.”

The group provides a definition and examples of it on their website. They state: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The group goes on to provide a list of examples that would qualify as antisemitism:

Contemporary examples of antisemitism in public life, the media, schools, the workplace, and in the religious sphere could, taking into account the overall context, include, but are not limited to:

Calling for, aiding, or justifying the killing or harming of Jews in the name of a radical ideology or an extremist view of religion. Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions. Accusing Jews as a people of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group, or even for acts committed by non-Jews. Denying the fact, scope, mechanisms (e.g. gas chambers) or intentionality of the genocide of the Jewish people at the hands of National Socialist Germany and its supporters and accomplices during World War II (the Holocaust). Accusing the Jews as a people, or Israel as a state, of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust. Accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations. Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor. Applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation. Using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis. Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis. Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel.

This definition came to the fore last year after Congress passed a very controversial bill - H. R. 6090, better known as the Antisemitism Awareness Act - was accepted in a bipartisan vote of 320-91, 18 did not vote, with more Republicans voting in favor compared to Democrats. The legislation was introduced by Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY), and 15 other Democratic co-sponsors, aided by House Speaker Mike Johnson in getting the bill through. Those who voted against the act from both sides cited infringement against free speech.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

So what happens when Trump gets up on stage and says “America First” to the crowd? Is Trump now guilty of “antisemitism?” Or will he now seldom use that term moving forward?

Watch these ‘conservative’ influencers drop the phrase like a hot potato…

At this point, anything and everything is “antisemitic.” You are not able to dwell peaceably in your own land and focus on your country and its internal interests: you must either bend the knee to the wishes of sick, evil, blasphemous Talmudic, Kabbalistic, radical Zionists and money changers; or then that country, with the help of the Jesuits working with them, must be torn apart and corrupted from the inside out, turned into a secular melting pot and subjugated into obedient corporate debt slaves, with leaders that create laws that set aside one group as a protected class in your own country with its own customs and traditions.

I have repeatedly tried to point out that “Make America Great Again” (MAGA - the highest rank in the Church of Satan) and “America First” were loaded terms that do not mean what they mean. To the masses it means one thing, but to the initiated, the elite class, it refers to something else. Trump 2.0 has made it so obvious that all those terms are empty words used to sucker in Americans desperate for a leader who is populist and will support them. Now that Trump has ditched that, you now have other small grassroots uprisings taking that message very seriously, as they watch the country burn and as they continue to be trodden upon and marginalized; and for that reason the ADL is now calling this “extremist” and “antisemitic.” You are not allowed to prioritize your nation, your customs, your heritage, your faith: you are not a good multicultural globalist goyim otherwise.

After all, it was Trump - who campaigned on mass deportation of illegals - backtracked on H-1B visas, says he loves them; and then more recently said that those calling for mass deportation of illegals and migrant workers are “serious radical right people.”

Calling someone “antisemitic” is basically the little boy crying wolf at this point. It’s lost its luster, especially when you see how these lobbyists define it so widely that the only option is to never have a single criticism of Israel, never say anything perceived as disparaging to someone who is or claims to be Jewish, reject the gospel, and more.

And we understand to that some of those crying “Nazism” and “antisemitism” are not even legitimate Hebrews or are Semitic.

Revelation 3:9 Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; […]

Your country is not your own. It was literally bought and paid-for a long time ago and the corruption is impossible to notice unless you willfully blind yourself to it. I have said a number of times before that our politicians and leaders at the federal level, nearly all of them, are wholly owned by Israeli lobbyists and Israeli intelligence; and if leaders don’t do what Israel wants them to do, then they just create disinformation campaigns against them. You just saw a former head of Mossad admit to it, so what I am saying is not hyperbole.

If anything, ridiculous acts such as this one will only increase vitriol against Israel and Israelis, not just in the United States but around the world, as more and more people become hip to the idea that their politicians are bought and paid for in every which way possible, as their country is bled dry and the people cannot find work, buy a home or bread to eat, find a suitable mate for marriage, and so forth. No, I am not saying all of this is the fault of Jews, don’t get crazy on me, but that is the growing sentiment and it will only get worse when the ADL pulls something like this and people start connecting the dots; eventually leading to actual persecution before too long.

I’ve said this before and I will say it again for clarification:

1 Thessalonians 2:14 For ye, brethren, became followers of the churches of God which in Judaea are in Christ Jesus: for ye also have suffered like things of your own countrymen, even as they have of the Jews: [15] Who both killed the Lord Jesus, and their own prophets, and have persecuted us; and they please not God, and are contrary to all men: [16] Forbidding us to speak to the Gentiles that they might be saved, to fill up their sins alway: for the wrath is come upon them to the uttermost.

But I suppose if I preach this and many other passages like it, including the actual gospel verses themselves and the story of our Lord’s crucifixion

Let me also be clear in saying: not all Jews are Zionists and not all Zionists are Jews…

“There is no new thing under the sun;” and just as it was then so it is now:

Acts 14:1 And it came to pass in Iconium, that they went both together into the synagogue of the Jews, and so spake, that a great multitude both of the Jews and also of the Greeks believed. [2] But the unbelieving Jews stirred up the Gentiles, and made their minds evil affected against the brethren. [3] Long time therefore abode they speaking boldly in the Lord, which gave testimony unto the word of his grace, and granted signs and wonders to be done by their hands. [4] But the multitude of the city was divided: and part held with the Jews, and part with the apostles. [5] And when there was an assault made both of the Gentiles, and also of the Jews with their rulers, to use them despitefully, and to stone them, [6] They were ware of it, and fled unto Lystra and Derbe, cities of Lycaonia, and unto the region that lieth round about: [7] And there they preached the gospel.

Similar to that story, influential and wealthy Jewish proxies now are (and have) been forcing the government to effectively hinder the word of God from being preached, and prohibit the freedom of speech in general. Just go lookup how the Jewish lobby AIPAC pays out to the politicians in this country and you’ll see what I mean. Ultimately, combined with the mess that’s happening in Gaza, among other things, it’s causing great hatred and bitterness to be brewed against the Jews and Israel, and anyone who proudly boasts of being a “zionist.”

And that’s another thing I need to say: just because God still has plans for that nation because of the covenants he has with that nation, and that a small remnant will be saved, as prophesized in scripture, does not mean that you have to support everything Israel does unconditionally.

Romans 11:25 For I would not, brethren, that ye should be ignorant of this mystery, lest ye should be wise in your own conceits; that blindness in part is happened to Israel, until the fulness of the Gentiles be come in. [26] And so all Israel shall be saved: as it is written, There shall come out of Sion the Deliverer, and shall turn away ungodliness from Jacob: [27] For this is my covenant unto them, when I shall take away their sins. [28] As concerning the gospel, they are enemies for your sakes: but as touching the election, they are beloved for the fathers' sakes.

There is this weird thing that has been browbeat into so many professing Christians that if you dare to criticize Israel over the tiniest thing, then you must be antisemitic, replacement theology heretic, and the whole nine yards. And while I wholly and unequivocally reject replacement theology, the Bible nowhere states that I am told to condone wickedness, lies, and evil for anyone. Be careful what you support and condone. Proverbs 18:5 “It is not good to accept the person of the wicked, to overthrow the righteous in judgment.” And also, 1 Timothy 5:22 “Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure.”

Furthermore, as the King James Bible states:

Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision: [11] Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre's sake. [12] One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies. [13] This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith; [14] Not giving heed to Jewish fables, and commandments of men, that turn from the truth. [15] Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled. [16] They profess that they know God; but in works they deny him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate.

“Jewish fables” - The Talmud, Kabbalah (Black Magic witchcraft), radical Zionism, Noahide Laws, etc. In particular, the Noahide Laws are indeed “Jewish fables” in the truest sense and are a rejection of Jesus Christ’s righteousness. As Paul said,

Romans 10:1 Brethren, my heart's desire and prayer to God for Israel is, that they might be saved. [2] For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. [3] For they being ignorant of God's righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God. [4] For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth.

