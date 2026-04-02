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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
4d

Isn’t it interesting that they are doing this under the guise of protecting children from predators?? Does anyone really believe these people care about the children?

Especially after everything we’ve seen in the past decade?

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KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
4d

I’m so going to the FEMA camp. Not complying.

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