Courtesy: Reclaim The Net

Digital ID is back in force in the United Kingdom after Apple’s latest iOS 26.4 update made the controversial decision to force British iPhone and iPad users to verify their age by providing a credit card or scanning their ID card, lest they face restricted access to the internet.

Users are greeted with a text prompt stating: “UK law requires you to confirm you are an adult to change content restrictions.”

From the Apple support page:

The U.K.’s Office of Communications (Ofcom) told Engadget in a statement that this is a “win” for children’s safety.

“Apple’s decision that the UK will be one of the first countries in the world to receive new child safety protections on devices is a real win for children and families. “Our rules are flexible and designed to encourage innovation, particularly in age assurance. We’ve worked closely with Apple and other services to ensure they can be applied in a variety of contexts in order to ensure users are protected. This will build on the strong foundations of the Online Safety Act, from widespread age checks that keep young people away from harmful content, to blocking high-risk sites and stepping up action against child sexual abuse material.”

Others don’t see it that way. Big Brother Watch’s director Silkie Carlo said in a rebuking response:

“It is absolutely outrageous that, overnight, Apple has put a chokehold on Britons’ freedom to search the internet, access information and use apps unless they provide sensitive ID documents. This means 35 million Brits who have paid hundreds or even thousands of pounds for Apple tech suddenly now have a child’s device unless they comply with invasive demands for personal information that go far beyond what UK law requires. “Apple has crossed the Rubicon with this software update which is more like ransomware, holding customers hostage to ID demands that are invasive, exclusionary and unnecessary. “Children’s online safety is vital but requires better parental controls and thoughtful tech responsibility – not sweeping, draconian, shock demands by foreign companies for all of our IDs and credit cards.”

Reclaim The Net reported that some Apple-exclusive users are now essentially barred from using their own devices and accessing the internet because they do not have a credit card or they have older licenses that are not properly scannable.

One reader, a 67-year-old retired teacher, has used Apple products since 2009. She doesn’t drive and has never owned a credit card, paying for everything with a debit card from the same bank for over 30 years. Apple rejects debit cards entirely. Her iPhone now blocks certain apps, filters her web browsing, and scans her messages for nudity.

Another reader let his driving license lapse years ago and doesn’t carry a credit card. His Apple Account is 13 years old, likely five years short of the 18-year threshold Apple uses for automatic verification.

He tried scanning his passport, only to discover Apple won’t accept UK passports at all.

A third reader, a 74-year-old in Edinburgh, doesn’t own a passport, a driving license, or a credit card. She has no path through Apple’s system whatsoever. Her phone now decides which websites she’s allowed to visit.

These aren’t edge cases. Millions of UK adults don’t carry credit cards. The UK has no national ID card. Plenty of people, particularly the elderly, those with health conditions, and those who simply never learned to drive, don’t hold a photocard driving license. Apple built a verification system around documents that a significant portion of the adult population doesn’t have, then gave those people no alternative and no warning.

Older UK driving licenses, the paper ones issued before the photocard format launched in 1998, don’t appear to be scannable. Apple’s system requires a photocard, which means anyone still carrying a valid paper license, perfectly legal and accepted elsewhere in the UK, can’t use it.

In January, the U.K. purportedly delayed its compulsory Britcard, though a closer examination of the government’s latest position revealed that it would only be delayed.

Though the United Kingdom has garnered most of the attention, it appears other countries and even some U.S. states are doing something similar.

Mac World reported:

The update introduces age verification requirements in multiple regions, including Australia, Brazil, Singapore, and specific U.S. states such as Utah and Louisiana. These measures are tied to regional legislation and are designed to ensure that users meet minimum age requirements for certain features and services. In these locations, Apple may require additional information about the user to verify their age. This includes details such as how long the Apple Account has been active or credit card information. The company has also created a new API that will anonymously inform apps whether a user meets the minimum age requirements without sharing their age, date of birth, or any other personal information.

On top of the U.K.’s latest digital ID insertion, the country continues to ramp-up its censorship laws. The government will now go after statements that have criticized climate change.

From The Guardian:

A U-turn by the UK’s broadcasting regulator Ofcom means it will investigate complaints of climate change denial on television and radio for the first time since 2017. The move marks a victory for campaigners who have accused the regulator of allowing some broadcasters “to spout dangerous climate lies” and “flout” rules on accuracy and impartiality.

Complaints about programmes on TalkTV and TalkRadio were assessed by Ofcom, which then decided not to investigate, the same result as more than 1,000 other climate complaints since 2020. However, after a letter from the Good Law Project (GLP) in January, requesting an explanation for the rejections, Ofcom said it had withdrawn its original decision and would “consider afresh” the complaints.

One complaint was about comments from a Talk guest who said in November that climate change “was a deliberate effort to create fake anxiety … out of something that is false”. In the second case, also in November, another guest said the Labour government’s energy policies were “suicidal”, “driven by pseudoscience in many cases” and “a kind of cultish behaviour”.

A reassessment led Ofcom to conclude its approach to “due impartiality” in the broadcasts “required reconsideration”, with the results of the investigations to be published in due course. Ofcom stuck by its decision to not investigate three other climate complaints.

“Rightwing channels have been allowed to spout dangerous climate lies, unchecked, for too long,” said a GLP spokesperson. “We’re glad Ofcom is finally listening and await the conclusion of the investigations. Should it fail to take action against Talk’s misinformation, we will not hesitate to hold them to account.”

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “In re-examining the programmes, we concluded that they raise potentially substantive issues under the broadcasting code which warrant investigation. We have, therefore, opened investigations [on] whether they breached our rules on due impartiality and material misleadingness.” Ofcom said it had also opened another climate-related investigation after a viewer complaint about another TalkTV programme.

A spokesperson for Talk said: “We, as we always would, will cooperate with Ofcom in these matters.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I have reported many, many times on just how important digital ID is to the global elite and central banks: they are needed to truly enforce a tokenized, 24/7 pre-crime surveillance and social credit score economy.

Ultimately, it is conditioning for the final solution:

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

World governments are making it increasingly difficult to refuse ID verification. Since the people absolutely don’t want it, then they go after the big-tech companies to enforce it that way. That’s why the Trump administration is trying to create a unified rulebook that allows for digital ID, instead of each state doing its own thing. Yet I still get MAGA people who write to me and they can’t see it. It’s incredible.

The U.K. itself has become an absolute cesspool and police state. You can hardly post or say anything online lest the police pay you a visit; and I have seen the videos of it happening over the most minor of things. It’s absurd.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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