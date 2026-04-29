The following was first reported on May 31st, 2022, on winepressnews.com. Some minor edits have been made.

This piece is going to be a “coarse” one with lots of scripture. This report will indeed be lengthy, and, I will “reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine” (2 Timothy 4:2). This article is not for the simple or feint-hearted: it will be hard-hitting and discuss topics that cannot be ignored. So, if you came for the quick Happy Meal drama, then this is not the report for you, and you can safely click-off and come back for something lighter.

Since the article was first written several years ago, during the Covid War, some of my opinions and perspectives have changed a little having acquired more knowledge as to what is going on, but I am not going to completely rewrite the post, so I apologize if some of it is already a little dated.

Please, read and meditate (contemplate, think about) what I am going to present in this article.

The Lord has been showing me and reminding me of passages of scriptures that I feel a great burden to present; to, as I said, reprove, rebuke, and exhort. Furthermore, at times I will have to “speak as a fool” as Paul the apostle had to do at times (2 Corinthians 11:23, 12:11); and so, there will be some things said that may sound pompous to those who do not understand my intent. I am stating that now and getting it out of the way, lest I constantly put disclaimers before my sentences.

I can pretty much guarantee what I am going to say will probably result in me losing more support for this ministry, but sometimes these things are a necessary loss.

With that out of the way, let us begin.

Earlier this year I republished a report on the many benefits of eating honey, and briefly linked it with scripture, confirming that the King James Bible had already proven these findings thousands of years before modern scientists and doctors had the plethora of studies at their disposal.

Honey and the honeycomb are often synonymous with the word of God, as can be seen below:

Psalm 19:7 The law of the LORD is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the LORD is sure, making wise the simple. [8] The statutes of the LORD are right, rejoicing the heart: the commandment of the LORD is pure, enlightening the eyes. [9] The fear of the LORD is clean, enduring for ever: the judgments of the LORD are true and righteous altogether. [10] More to be desired are they than gold, yea, than much fine gold: sweeter also than honey and the honeycomb. [11] Moreover by them is thy servant warned: and in keeping of them there is great reward. [12] Who can understand his errors? cleanse thou me from secret faults. [13] Keep back thy servant also from presumptuous sins; let them not have dominion over me: then shall I be upright, and I shall be innocent from the great transgression. [14] Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O LORD, my strength, and my redeemer. Psalms 119:103 How sweet are thy words unto my taste! yea, sweeter than honey to my mouth! [104] Through thy precepts I get understanding: therefore I hate every false way. Proverbs 24:13 My son, eat thou honey, because it is good; and the honeycomb, which is sweet to thy taste: [14] So shall the knowledge of wisdom be unto thy soul: when thou hast found it, then there shall be a reward, and thy expectation shall not be cut off.

There are other scriptures discussing honey and the honeycomb, to which I’ll get to in this report, but as you can see, honey and the honeycomb are comparable to the scriptures. They are very sweet and tasty, and come with a slew of benefits, and has long been since the go-to healing agent for millennia. Therefore, just like honey, the word of God can heal and fix your ailments. That is, of course, if you let the word do the healing. This all goes back to what I laid-out in detail in my salvation message, as those who do not want their SINS reproved, are self-righteous, arrogant, brutish, and refuse to admit to being sick and needing a physician. Honey is always a great and tasty cure.

But if honey is so tasty and sweet, and comes with all the benefits that it does (I speak of the scriptures), then why would man want to avoid the honey? Well, for the reasons I stated in the last paragraph; but, for a scriptural explanation, there is a reason why:

In Revelation 10 we see Jesus Christ appear in his holy, beautiful, yet terrifying glory, as the angel of the Lord. And the Lord was holding this book, and told John to eat it. Notice what the text says:

Revelation 10:8 And the voice which I heard from heaven spake unto me again, and said, Go and take the little book which is open in the hand of the angel which standeth upon the sea and upon the earth. [9] And I went unto the angel, and said unto him, Give me the little book. And he said unto me, Take it, and eat it up; and it shall make thy belly bitter, but it shall be in thy mouth sweet as honey. [10] And I took the little book out of the angel’s hand, and ate it up; and it was in my mouth sweet as honey: and as soon as I had eaten it, my belly was bitter. [11] And he said unto me, Thou must prophesy again before many peoples, and nations, and tongues, and kings.

The little book that John was made to eat was synonymous with the honeycomb: he was told to eat the word of God. As noted before, eating the honeycomb (spiritually) will enlighten the eyes (1 Samuel 14:24-52), but it can do something else: it can make you feel bitter and sick at times. This can be noted in the aforementioned report about honey itself.

As sweet and tasty as honey is, it can make you bitter and feel sickly. This is for different reasons.

“In some cases, eating large amounts of honeycomb may cause stomach obstructions. “To minimize the risk of this happening, it may be best to avoid eating large amounts of honeycomb daily — or simply spit out the waxy cells. “Moreover, people with allergies to bee venom or pollen may want to use caution when eating honeycomb, as it may cause an allergic reaction. “It’s also important to note that despite its many potential benefits, honeycomb remains very high in sugar — so it’s best to eat it in moderation.” — Healthline

The scriptures make mention of this, and is again applied to the spiritual application:

Proverbs 25:16 Hast thou found honey? eat so much as is sufficient for thee, lest thou be filled therewith, and vomit it. [27] It is not good to eat much honey: so for men to search their own glory is not glory.

Verse 16 is connected with verse 27, and another passage which will be discussed in a moment. I have talked about verse 27 in other reports, and the application here is that there are people out there who understand the benefits honey has to offer, but they consume it incorrectly. Instead of using moderation, fakers and apostates will go headlong and foolishly scarf down way too much honey, and it causes them to get sick. Spiritually speaking, there are tons of people out there that realize they can study the scriptures, not for the purposes of edification, sanctification, purification, redemption, reprieval, instruction, and so forth; but to inflate one’s ego and justify their fleshly desires. In other words, study the scriptures so you can be the authority and have people emulate and coddle up to you (a Nicolaitan, Revelation 2:6, 15), taking away the glory from God and placing it on yourself; to cherry-pick certain scriptures to avoid all those “bitter” passages and only discuss the “sweet” (I’ll talk more about that later) – to justify certain sins and preach doctrines that permit your sins. In doing so you’ll make yourself sick and vomit up the honey; just like the Lord vomits out the false-convert, lukewarm Laodiceans (Revelation 3:14-22). And we know that dogs sure do love to eat their own vomit. (See: 2 Peter 2:20-22).

Moreover, if you look at another passage where the benefits of the honeycomb are mentioned, you should notice this:

Proverbs 16:21 The wise in heart shall be called prudent: and the sweetness of the lips increaseth learning. [22] Understanding is a wellspring of life unto him that hath it: but the instruction of fools is folly. [23] The heart of the wise teacheth his mouth, and addeth learning to his lips. [24] Pleasant words are as an honeycomb, sweet to the soul, and health to the bones. [25] There is a way that seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death. [26] He that laboureth laboureth for himself; for his mouth craveth it of him. [27] An ungodly man diggeth up evil: and in his lips there is as a burning fire. [28] A froward man soweth strife: and a whisperer separateth chief friends. [29] A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass.

If you notice that whole passage has something to do with sweetness and the lips, and with verse 24 being centered within it. Clearly this is referring to the word of God in verses 21-24, but verses 25-30 are the juxtaposition to that, and represent people that wish to do things their way, and not obey the word, and not let the honey heal them of their infirmities. Hence, why these people in their folly over-indulge in the sweet goodness of the word of God, and get sick from the bitterness it causes because the word will eventually offend them and cause them to get sick, thereby vomiting it all back up, corroborating with what 2 Peter 2:20-22 describes. If you want another example of this, read the parable of the seed sower and see what Jesus says, and you’ll get the idea (Matthew 13:1-23).

In The Song of Solomon — a book that is a type of love and relationship the church (and the individual) ought to have towards Christ, as a husband and wife — we see that the wife (the body of Christ) describes her spouse (Jesus Christ) as having the scent and taste of a honeycomb (his word).

Song of Solomon 4:11 Thy lips, O my spouse, drop as the honeycomb: honey and milk are under thy tongue; and the smell of thy garments is like the smell of Lebanon.

But false converts and “churchianity” love to pervert this, and masquerade their false beliefs and deceit with the sweetness of honey: but the end of it is bitterness, and will cause the child of God to fall and commit spiritually adultery against the Lord. Observe:

Proverbs 5:1 My son, attend unto my wisdom, and bow thine ear to my understanding: [2] That thou mayest regard discretion, and that thy lips may keep knowledge. [3] For the lips of a strange woman drop as an honeycomb, and her mouth is smoother than oil: [4] But her end is bitter as wormwood, sharp as a twoedged sword. [5] Her feet go down to death; her steps take hold on hell. [6] Lest thou shouldest ponder the path of life, her ways are moveable, that thou canst not know them. [7] Hear me now therefore, O ye children, and depart not from the words of my mouth. [8] Remove thy way far from her, and come not nigh the door of her house: [9] Lest thou give thine honour unto others, and thy years unto the cruel: [10] Lest strangers be filled with thy wealth; and thy labours be in the house of a stranger; [11] And thou mourn at the last, when thy flesh and thy body are consumed, [12] And say, How have I hated instruction, and my heart despised reproof; [13] And have not obeyed the voice of my teachers, nor inclined mine ear to them that instructed me! [14] I was almost in all evil in the midst of the congregation and assembly.

This report is not about me hoot’n and holler’n about dead religions and apostates, so I will not be going down that wormhole and beating that dead horse, on something we are all quite acquainted with at this point; but it is at least worth mentioning that false teachers and prophets will allure you with the sweetness of the word, only to make you bitter in the end because one of Lucifer’s ministers pulled a bait and switch on you.

But getting back to Revelation 10 and how eating the scriptures made John bitter – if you notice in verse 11 of that passage, after John’s stomach became bitter, he was told, “Thou must prophesy again before many peoples, and nations, and tongues, and kings.”

The implication is that by preaching the truth and declaring what the Lord had shown him, it may have tasted sweet to him (because he loves the truth of God’s word), but it will leave a bitter feeling in those around you. If you are saved, you know precisely what I am talking about, and how the lost world, family, old friends, neighbors, coworkers; think you are nuts for your beliefs and the stances you take. I remember when I was saved for no more than a week, and I was just getting ready to start my Sophomore year of high school, and I was on the football team at the time; and while I practically knew nothing of the scriptures at the time (as I was still quite deluded and not even sure that I was saved at the time), I still at least wanted to talk about Jesus Christ. At the time I was really trying to make my YouTube channel blow up and become the next internet sensation. And when my church-going teammates asked what my next videos were going to be, I said it was going to be about trusting in the Lord and having faith in him. I was quickly scoffed and scorned at, and I didn’t even quote scripture to them. (See: John 15:18-25).

Jesus also said in another place, “I have given them thy word; and the world hath hated them, because they are not of the world, even as I am not of the world” (John 17:14). For the reasons why I have already hinted at, the world does not want to hear all the negative news (except for those who love to get the daily adrenaline hit, worsening news so they can stoke their egos and “search out their own glory”). In the case of John in the book of Revelation, both then and now, the strong majority of the book is quite bitter indeed, and so naturally, people are going to laugh at it, reject it, and just might even attack and persecute you for it. But just as John was called to preach the word and fulfill his calling, we too need to endure hardness as good soldiers for Jesus Christ (2 Timothy 2:3-4).

But it is not just the world that will be made bitter in tasting the honeycomb, but you yourself can be made bitter. The word will taste and enter sweet, but once you really begin to meditate and accept what some (a lot of) passages are teaching, it will make you bitter; not in the sense that it would make you full of envy, wrath, sedition, but in the sense that with increased knowledge and wisdom comes sorrow, vexation, righteous indignation. Solomon confessed this in his writings.

Ecclesiastes 1:17 And I gave my heart to know wisdom, and to know madness and folly: I perceived that this also is vexation of spirit. [18] For in much wisdom is much grief: and he that increaseth knowledge increaseth sorrow.

Solomon did later note that “Sorrow is better than laughter: for by the sadness of the countenance the heart is made better” (Ecclesiastes 7:3); so, in a sense, eating the honeycomb still ends up offering healing properties, just not the way we like it or always want it: sometimes (a lot of times) treatment can be quite painful and prolonged.

But again, using John as a reference, being shown the truth and having to swallow that bitter pill can be tough at times, as one begins to meditate and ponder the realization of that truth. In modern times, people will think and accuse you of being mean, proud, and unloving, for simply telling them the raw truth, because you love them enough to tell them the truth. Eating the honeycomb tastes great, but as it begins to digest inside of you, vexation, sorrow, indignation comes out it when you learn the truth of something; especially when you see family, friends, neighbors, and strangers heading for clear destruction, but knowing they will not listen no matter how many times you tell them. A good example of this can be seen in Psalm 73.

With those three examples of bitterness the honeycomb brings, it leads me to the heart of this message; and that is, Do YOU loathe the honeycomb? What am I talking about?

Proverbs 27:7 The full soul loatheth an honeycomb; but to the hungry soul every bitter thing is sweet.

The parallel is similar to that of the earlier analogy of the sick patient needing healed, with most patients not looking for a real cure or physician to fix them. Those not looking for treatment are the self-righteous types the Lord does not save. This verse can also be compared to this one as well:

Proverbs 13:13 Whoso despiseth the word shall be destroyed: but he that feareth the commandment shall be rewarded.

In the case of Proverbs 27:7, Jesus said, “Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled” (Matthew 5:6). Someone who is hungry to serve and please the Lord will not care what he is fed, knowing that what it yields will be good for them. When you were a child, and had good parents that actually cared, they would force you to eat those nasty brussel sprouts, broccoli, asparagus, green beans, cauliflower, and on and on; but they made you eat them because they are good for you. Even now there are things I occasionally eat that I am not a fan of, (though I usually tend to have a stomach for most things), but I eat it because I know it has health benefits that are good for my overall wellbeing.

Psalms 119:65 TETH. Thou hast dealt well with thy servant, O LORD, according unto thy word. [66] Teach me good judgment and knowledge: for I have believed thy commandments. [67] Before I was afflicted I went astray: but now have I kept thy word. [68] Thou art good, and doest good; teach me thy statutes. [69] The proud have forged a lie against me: but I will keep thy precepts with my whole heart. [70] Their heart is as fat as grease; but I delight in thy law. [71] It is good for me that I have been afflicted; that I might learn thy statutes. [72] The law of thy mouth is better unto me than thousands of gold and silver.

This is how it is with the honeycomb (scripture). There are relatively a lot more “bitter” things in the word than there are sweet, but, if you are a coinsure of righteousness, knowledge, sanctification, correction, cleansing; then you’ll eat up and love the bitter all the same, and it’ll taste just as sweet. Again, there are many things I did not like at first but forced myself to eat, but eventually grew a tolerance and liking to it.

But the “full soul” is someone that has been fully satiated with all the worldly delicacies, hence why when they try to eat too much sweet honey they vomit it out. Agur in the Proverbs noted this:

Proverbs 30:7 Two things have I required of thee; deny me them not before I die: [8] Remove far from me vanity and lies: give me neither poverty nor riches; feed me with food convenient for me: [9] Lest I be full, and deny thee, and say, Who is the LORD? or lest I be poor, and steal, and take the name of my God in vain.

Moreover, also examine this parable spoken by Jesus:

Luke 12:16 And he spake a parable unto them, saying, The ground of a certain rich man brought forth plentifully: [17] And he thought within himself, saying, What shall I do, because I have no room where to bestow my fruits? [18] And he said, This will I do: I will pull down my barns, and build greater; and there will I bestow all my fruits and my goods. [19] And I will say to my soul, Soul, thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry. [20] But God said unto him, Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided? [21] So is he that layeth up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God.

With Luke 12:16-21 and Proverbs 30:7-9 in mind, the illustration of the lukewarm Laodicean who thinks they are rich and are prospering, but could not be any more depraved and blinded by their own self conceits is a great example. The Laodicean’s souls are quite full, so full, they’d rather not be neither sweet nor bitter. And, as with any fallen and apostate nation, full of false converts and backsliders, they love to “call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20).

But as I said, I am not here to rant and rave about something we already know. The point here is that the man hungering after righteousness and the whole truth will enjoy the whole corpus of the scriptures, both sweet and bitter and treat them all the same; but the self-righteous, the fools, the arrogant, the simple, the humanists have great distain and hatred (loathe) for the bitterness of truth the honeycomb brings.

You know, brother or sister in Christ, that you can get just as inflated, and especially more so, than when you were without Christ? And that is what I am here today to pose the question and challenge: Do YOU loathe the honeycomb? Of course, your immediate response will probably be, ‘Why, of course not, Jacob: I believe what the scriptures say.’ And that may very well be true, but I’m also not so foolish as to think that anyone who says they actually believe the Book truly does so, and lives it out through charity.

As explained in a separate study (that was deleted from YouTube after my channel was taken down), one of the key characteristics of true charity is “Rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth;” (1 Corinthians 13:6). And one of if not the biggest problems amongst the body of Christ today (NOT the false converts), is the fact that most people simply do not believe and trust God’s word as it stands (1 Thessalonians 2:13). They may say they believe and trust God’s word, they may say they are Bible believers, they may promote and proclaim the goodness of the word of God; and yet still not truly believe and take it as it stands, loathing the honeycomb. This was just as big of a problem for the Jews, and is today for the born again brethren. (See: Psalms 106:21-27).

As I said earlier, friend, take heed: you can get just as or even more self-righteous than when you were without Christ. And you can get so lifted up and filled up with pride and adulation that you can become the biggest hypocrite walking, and be the very reason why people refuse to get saved and why the world is in the mess that it is in.

Though this passage is centered towards a Jew, for instruction in righteousness it still very much applies to a Christian today:

Romans 2:17 Behold, thou art called a Jew, and restest in the law, and makest thy boast of God, [18] And knowest his will, and approvest the things that are more excellent, being instructed out of the law; [19] And art confident that thou thyself art a guide of the blind, a light of them which are in darkness, [20] An instructor of the foolish, a teacher of babes, which hast the form of knowledge and of the truth in the law. [21] Thou therefore which teachest another, teachest thou not thyself? thou that preachest a man should not steal, dost thou steal? [22] Thou that sayest a man should not commit adultery, dost thou commit adultery? thou that abhorrest idols, dost thou commit sacrilege? [23] Thou that makest thy boast of the law, through breaking the law dishonourest thou God? [24] For the name of God is blasphemed among the Gentiles through you, as it is written. [25] For circumcision verily profiteth, if thou keep the law: but if thou be a breaker of the law, thy circumcision is made uncircumcision.

Of course, I am well aware that the hypocrites will say that “all have sinned,” which is true, but it is imperative for us all to continually examine and prove our own selves. Just as the Hebrews’ gainsaying religion caused the Gentiles to blaspheme and reject the word and the Lord’s salvation; it is the same exact parallel we see today with both saved and false Christians, and is the root cause why the world, including Jews, have zero desire to be born again and to not even so much as entertain and humor you when presenting scripture. And quite frankly, who can blame them? Who’s the bigger fool: the one who claims to have God’s perfect word and lives contrary to everything written in it, or the one who sees that the other is offering nothing better that what he already has?

There is a price for sin and rejecting the Lord’s word, as this will cause God to execute his wrath upon the world, as you are warned: “Be not ye therefore partakers with them (Ephesians 5:7).” The Lord will have to lump you in the rest of the lost world and judge you all the same.

Brothers and sisters, just as the Lord severely judged and punished his own inheritance and chosen people (Israel), the Lord will very much do the same to us, as we inherit those same promises. Don’t believe me? Then I want you to take a closer examination of Romans 11, because soooo many people miss a critical message contained in this chapter, that is often very much overlooked and/or misunderstood.

Romans 11:15 For if the casting away of them — [the nation of Israel] — be the reconciling of the world, what shall the receiving of them be, but life from the dead? [16] For if the firstfruit be holy, the lump is also holy: and if the root be holy, so are the branches. [17] And if some of the branches be broken off, and thou, being a wild olive tree, wert graffed in among them, and with them partakest of the root and fatness of the olive tree; [18] Boast not against the branches. But if thou boast, thou bearest not the root, but the root thee. [19] Thou wilt say then, The branches were broken off, that I might be graffed in. [20] Well; because of unbelief they were broken off, and thou standest by faith. Be not highminded, but fear: [21] For if God spared not the natural branches, take heed lest he also spare not thee. [22] Behold therefore the goodness and severity of God: on them which fell, severity; but toward thee, goodness, if thou continue in his goodness: otherwise thou also shalt be cut off. [23] And they also, if they abide not still in unbelief, shall be graffed in: for God is able to graff them in again.

We did NOT replace Israel, we did NOT become Jews, but we DID get grafted into the same tree and root which is Israel. The root bears us, the Gentile believers, and not the other way around. As noted in Ephesians 2:11-22, “That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world:” (12). So, the contrawise, or the other way of wording it is, we are now citizens of the nation of Israel, thereby inheriting those promises and blessings that God gave to the Jewish nation. Again, we are NOT Jews, but we do partake in their blessings and are become fellow heirs to the promises (Ephesians 3:6; Romans 11:16-17).

However, it’s not all just peaches and cream: you also inherit the curses and condemnation. It’s quite very simple: do not get so egotistical and high-minded that you think that God won’t judge you and consume you either. The Laodiceans are that way, and they are false converts: but you can very easily fall right into the same echo chamber of narcissistic arrogance, thinking you’re so blessed and exalted; when rather you are the sorriest excuse of them all.

Consider this passage about Mystery Babylon, the Romish whore that sits on seven hills, the Vatican:

Revelation 18:7 How much she hath glorified herself, and lived deliciously, so much torment and sorrow give her: for she saith in her heart, I sit a queen, and am no widow, and shall see no sorrow. [8] Therefore shall her plagues come in one day, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire: for strong is the Lord God who judgeth her.

You know something? Do you realize how many people amongst the body of Christ have this mindset? Both the many false converts and so many people that are actually saved (of that already fractional amount) possess this very same belief internally – that because they are a Christian, God would never lay a finger upon them or sorely judge them; or those that wave around a King James Bible and believe in their hearts that they are a goodie-goodie Philadelphian Christian (Revelation 3:7-13). Brethren, the Lord will very much afflict, kill, and destroy his own children with the lost if he needs to. Again, you can see this in the early chapters of Revelation, Thyatira being a great example of that.

Revelation 2:20 Notwithstanding I have a few things against thee, because thou sufferest that woman Jezebel, which calleth herself a prophetess, to teach and to seduce my servants to commit fornication, and to eat things sacrificed unto idols. [21] And I gave her space to repent of her fornication; and she repented not. [22] Behold, I will cast her into a bed, and them that commit adultery with her into great tribulation, except they repent of their deeds. [23] And I will kill her children with death; and all the churches shall know that I am he which searcheth the reins and hearts: and I will give unto every one of you according to your works.

News flash: Jesus says he will deal quite severely with his own body if they refuse to repent of their wicked ways. And so, in the case of Romans 11, when I mentioned that we the church – who “are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people” (1 Peter 2:9) — also inherit the curses and warnings levied against Israel.

Go back and read that passage in Romans 11 again. Seriously, go back and read it. In verse 19, Paul surmises a statement of the self-conceited Gentile who starts to think that the Lord cut off his own inheritance so that the Gentile could slide right on in. And Paul says ‘well’ in verse 20, which is an old-fashioned way of saying “true.” So, in other words, Paul is affirming that while it is true that the Jews were cut off because of their lack of faith, and the Gentiles also stand by faith, he warns them to “Be not highminded, but fear: [21] For if God spared not the natural branches, take heed lest he also spare not thee.” In other words, if he cut off Israel off for their lack of faith, he very much can and will do the same thing to us. The fear in that passage is not a fear of man or of the world, but of the Lord and the fiery punishment he can inflict. He did to the apple of his eye: and you so arrogantly think he won’t do the same to us? In verse 22 we see both the “goodness and severity of God” is mentioned. You know, sweetness and bitterness of the honeycomb. On “them,” the nation of Israel, they felt and still feel the Lord’s severity; whereas the Gentiles are treated with goodness, BUT there is a caveat attached: IF. If the Gentiles and the body of Christ lose that same faith and do wickedly, then “thou also shalt be cut off.”

And this cutoff process is here and now. We are witnessing the Lord transitioning away from the Gentile nations for their rejection of his word, and are now being destroyed, just as the Lord promised he would.

So, let’s make a quick checkpoint, and I shall ask the question again: do you loathe the honeycomb? I have talked to and observed many people in person and online, both lost and saved (professing), and, they are immensely high-minded. Perhaps you are one of them – that think Jesus Christ would never dare judge you along with the rest of the world. If that is you, then you are a FOOL. There is a reason why the Lord called me into this ministry of doing The WinePress: to act as a “watchman” and warn those that are still willing to listen (2 Corinthians 4:1-6). I do this, but for your benefit, not just to see myself write articles until I’m blue in the face. Ladies and germs, if you do not watch and take heed to the warnings, the Lord WILL allow you to fall into a snare and perdition if you are not taking heed. Look at what Jesus said to the church at Sardis:

Revelation 3:1 And unto the angel of the church in Sardis write; These things saith he that hath the seven Spirits of God, and the seven stars; I know thy works, that thou hast a name that thou livest, and art dead. [2] Be watchful, and strengthen the things which remain, that are ready to die: for I have not found thy works perfect before God. [3] Remember therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast, and repent. If therefore thou shalt not watch, I will come on thee as a thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee. [4] Thou hast a few names even in Sardis which have not defiled their garments; and they shall walk with me in white: for they are worthy.

If you do not watch and take heed, and “walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the time, because the days are evil” (Ephesians 5:15-16), as we are commanded to do, you will be ensnared and beguiled, and destroyed. That is why the scripture is contained with so many warnings and commands, and so many graphic details, bitterness you know, because the Lord is trying to warn us and establish a high standard and precedent.

But in terms of the current situation in the world today, unless you are a false convert Laodicean, the body of Christ is spiritually “Sardis:” there are a small amount of those born again, but are “dead” in their walk and conversation. The body of Christ is dead and is messed up in some deep, deep sins, and only a small infinitesimal few are trying to resist all the garbage, while more and more continue to compromise when the fight has not even really gotten started. It’s sad really. But I suggest you go grab a bar of soap and wash out the prospect of being some goodie-little two-shoes Philadelphian: wash that verbiage out of your mouth, because those days are dead and gone.

Now I am really going to get into some “bitterness,” so if you can hardly stomach what I’ve covered thus far, then feel free to leave now.

As I said earlier, the body of Christ and Gentile nations inherit both the goodness and severity God gave to the Jews. The goodness on the broad scale is gone, and what is coming is quite some incredible severity. I have noted in other reports this a couple of times, but in the book of Exodus when the Lord gave the commandments to Moses, he warned that “I the LORD thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me” (Exodus 20:5). The context of that warning is in context of creating graven images and idolatry, and serving them will cause the Lord to judge his people – a judgment that is felt entire generations even after the great-great-great-great-great fathers of the land have died. But, it is interesting that the Lord specifically says four generations, and the Proverbs list four different corrupted and wicked generations, and their encompassing problem.

Proverbs 30:11 There is a generation that curseth their father, and doth not bless their mother. [12] There is a generation that are pure in their own eyes, and yet is not washed from their filthiness. [13] There is a generation, O how lofty are their eyes! and their eyelids are lifted up. [14] There is a generation, whose teeth are as swords, and their jaw teeth as knives, to devour the poor from off the earth, and the needy from among men.

And while I’m not overly dogmatic on this, neither very detailed, I see this list (using the U.S. as a template) starting out with the Baby Boomers: described at the time as the “Me Generation,” a rebellious generation, during an age when this nation just invited hoards of wickedness in at once, and tore down longstanding boundaries that have only led to massive chaos to today. This carried over into Gen X, a generation of people where more false converts were created and/or really began to apostatize, with the rapid increase of new versions, the televangelists and evangelicals pushing “revival;” with corporate greed firing on all cylinders, and drugs and crime soaring to new levels; as more machines took over the labor force, creating more laziness. Then progressivism and Marxism was ratcheted up even more, creating the ultra-entitled Millennials; where anything under the sun became justifiable and acceptable, which could truly be seen truly manifested behind the pulpits. Then comes Gen Z, which can also be described as, “The rod and reproof give wisdom: but a child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame” (Proverbs 29:15), which could also be seen with the Millennials, too. Gen Z is the result of the hypocritical parenting of Boomers and X’ers, where marriage was thrown out the window, and children were idly left to their own devices (literally and figuratively). I have described many times over that with this last generation we are watching and living through the greatest wealth transfer ever in history); whilst all four generations are blissfully unaware of the dangers and “severity of God” that is about to befall them.

Beloved, take heed, because I said earlier, the Lord will judge and destroy you alongside the heathen. “Be not therefore partakers with them (!).”

You know, I wish the news I report wasn’t always so “negative” and burdensome, but “I speak [these things] for your own profit; not that I may cast a snare upon you, but for that which is comely, and that ye may attend upon the Lord without distraction” (1 Corinthians 7:35); and I do what I do, being called of the Lord into this position, “not seeking mine own profit, but the profit of many” (1 Corinthians 10:33). Unfortunately, most people just don’t seem to understand what is happening and what will happen as well. I understand the overall secular world does not understand what’s going on, but I am talking about the body of Christ; as those who still profess to hold onto some modicum amount of truth are still totally in the dark, and are choosing to ignore the warning signs.

For example, in the comment sections of ministries I like (which are extremely limited) on YouTube, I’ll see regular viewers so quick to comment on the “softer” videos; whereas the videos that have even just the fractional amount of “bitterness” from the honeycomb in them, I’ll notice these same people are nowhere to be found. And these are supposed ‘King James Bible believers.’ Hence, this is another reason why I am asking, do YOU loathe the honeycomb? You can wave around a KJV and act like you’re “confident that thou thyself art a guide of the blind” who “makest thy boast of God” (Romans 2:17, 19); and yet be the most self-willed and mental-conceited fool walking.

Proverbs 26:16 The sluggard is wiser in his own conceit than seven men that can render a reason.

You’ll notice something fascinating about lazy and mentally-conceited people: they cannot stand facts and reality. No matter how much evidence you supply a sluggard with, they are always wise in their own conceit (Proverbs 26:12). From talking to plenty of people on and offline, people these are days are just so conceited it’s a joke anymore; but even talking to (professing) brethren, warning them of the realities that lie ahead, so many still just don’t get it and are woefully unprepared, physically, monetarily, mentally, and spiritually; and by wishing all the “bad” away, then these people can imagine themselves in their little utopias and disillusioned realities per the vanity of their minds. I pray you are not one of those people.

I want you to consider this story from the Old Testament. In 2 Chronicles 18 (and the parallel passage in 1 Kings 22), king Jehoshaphat of Judah made a league with the wicked king Ahab of Israel (the 10 northern tribes), to attack Syria at Ramoth-gilead. You can read the entire story on your own time, but basically what happened was Jehoshaphat wanted some assurance that this battle would go well for them. So, Ahab “gathered together of prophets four hundred men, and said unto them, Shall we go to Ramoth-gilead to battle, or shall I forbear?” [4]. In other words, Ahab gathered roughly 400 “yes-men” to tell them what they wanted to hear, Ahab especially. But Jehoshaphat wanted another opinion than just a group of people coddling up to the king. So Ahab mentioned that there was another man they could inquire of; but Ahab said, “but I hate him; for he never prophesied good unto me, but always evil: the same is Micaiah the son of Imla” [7]. Ahab just wanted to be lied to and surrounded himself with a crowd that would justify his wickedness, rather than actually hear the truth. I think you would agree we have a lot of that today, numbers that far supersede 400 false prophets and teachers.

As Micaiah was called, another toe-kisser named Zedekiah made horns — made a spectacle out of it in other words by blowing horns and giving the kings a royal celebration – and told them how the kings would overrun and destroy Syria all together. And the messenger who sent for Micaiah told him that all the other prophets have spoken a good word to the kings, and so Micaiah needed to do the same. Micaiah responded by saying, “As the LORD liveth, even what my God saith, that will I speak” [13]. Ahab then asks him to give his good report, and Micaiah tells him exactly what he wanted to hear, and repeats word-for-word what the other prophets said. But Ahab saw through this, and again asked him for the truth. So, Micaiah told him the truth, and take note of what Ahab said:

[16] Then he said, I did see all Israel scattered upon the mountains, as sheep that have no shepherd: and the LORD said, These have no master; let them return therefore every man to his house in peace. [17] And the king of Israel said to Jehoshaphat, Did I not tell thee that he would not prophesy good unto me, but evil?

In other words, Israel had become a nation that rejected the Lord and did what they wanted, and therefore had no actual guidance and protection. And of course, Ahab gets flustered when he hears that the message has a negative tone, and already he’s upset that he’s not getting what he wants to hear. Micaiah continues, and really pay attention to what he says, and note how what I firmly believe is happening today in a similar fashion:

[18] Again he said, Therefore hear the word of the LORD; I saw the LORD sitting upon his throne, and all the host of heaven standing on his right hand and on his left. — the other two members of the trinity were on vacation, of course, that’s why they are not there — [19] And the LORD said, Who shall entice Ahab king of Israel, that he may go up and fall at Ramoth-gilead? And one spake saying after this manner, and another saying after that manner. [20] Then there came out a spirit, and stood before the LORD, and said, I will entice him. And the LORD said unto him, Wherewith? [21] And he said, I will go out, and be a lying spirit in the mouth of all his prophets. And the LORD said, Thou shalt entice him, and thou shalt also prevail: go out, and do even so. [22] Now therefore, behold, the LORD hath put a lying spirit in the mouth of these thy prophets, and the LORD hath spoken evil against thee. [23] Then Zedekiah the son of Chenaanah came near, and smote Micaiah upon the cheek, and said, Which way went the Spirit of the LORD from me to speak unto thee? [24] And Micaiah said, Behold, thou shalt see on that day when thou shalt go into an inner chamber to hide thyself. [25] Then the king of Israel said, Take ye Micaiah, and carry him back to Amon the governor of the city, and to Joash the king’s son; [26] And say, Thus saith the king, Put this fellow in the prison, and feed him with bread of affliction and with water of affliction, until I return in peace. [27] And Micaiah said, If thou certainly return in peace, then hath not the LORD spoken by me. And he said, Hearken, all ye people.

Isn’t that a marvelous thing: the roughly 400 hundred yes-man prophets were actually devil-possessed, and those devils were, sent of the Lord, to deceive Ahab into going up to that battle to ultimately be defeated. Quite frankly, that is what is happening right now in America and across the world, but on a more exponential scale; which I’ll elaborate more on that in a minute. Take Donald Trump for example: do you realize just the sheer number of preachers and “prophets” across all denominations in 2015 and onward, that were telling you that Trump was the greatest thing since sliced bread? I mean, I remember in 2016 when we started hearing about all these “prophets” that were having dreams that Trump would be president, and the book sales skyrocketed; all mainstream and the strong majority of alternative Christian media coddled up to Trump, and nearly all preachers down to the so-called KJV Bible believers – all with one accord gave their support for that scumbag; and while the country was rapidly deteriorating before our eyes, the media and all these other liars were gushing of the prosperity America was under, and how we were unstoppable, and how Trump had the nations like China quivering in fear, and on and on. Quite frankly, brethren, I firmly believe that the reason that was the case, and still is, is because the Lord allowed devil spirits to possess and speak through these lying prophets, to further persuade and entice a people that collectively and wholly hates him.

Of course, these fakers were shown to be the frauds that they were in 2020, when not a single one of them prophesized of the shamdemic, they kept quiet and shut their doors, muzzled up like all the rest, and still continued to read from their pre-planned script of Piña coladas and sunsets; and also falsely prophesized and were really embarrassed when Trump was not re[s]elected as President. First forward to now and this dynamic has gotten exponentially worse. Now the world collectively and firmly ignores what any “Christian” has to say: who can blame them?

But without digressing too much, the point is, I do firmly think this is happening right now, and will only get worse.

Getting back to the passage, I can also very much apply myself to Micaiah. I am not a “prophet” in the sense that the Lord sends me new revelations not contained in his word, but in the sense that I will try to speak what the Lord calls me to do, with all humility (I’m a nobody), and report and warn about things I feel are important for both the secular world and saved brethren to know. And unfortunately, my news is not peaches and cream, and is almost always negative; but that is the way it is: truth is very much negative, and can be quite bitter when digested. And for that reason alone I will not get ultra-popular, and I have already had so many brethren leave and no longer support this ministry because I straightly warned them of the truth of what is going on, for THEIR profit, not mine, but I get rejected and ultimately despised. Unlike Micaiah, I have not been physically beaten or imprisoned for my stances, however, with all the things that I have stated online, there is no question this could get me into some deep, deep trouble later on; which doesn’t phase me, but that is my reality. And it is YOUR reality, too.

Ladies and gents, we have all, myself included, were lulled to sleep for some time and have had a stay of protection from true persecution. Mockery and name calling is nothing: it’s a prerequisite on the job description. But we are getting to the point where governments will no longer beat around the bush. Are you prepared for imprisonment, beatings, spending limitations, homelessness, anarchy, civil war, invading nations, and so on? Or do you loathe the honeycomb, and you don’t want to accept the reality of the situation, and what history has taught us?

1 Corinthians 3:18 says, “Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise.” Do NOT wish away your problems: I’ve witnessed so many brethren and many of those unsaved try to wish away their problems – a “out of sight, out of mind” mentality. Doing that just guarantees destruction and unnecessary suffrage. As I said with the Sardinians in Revelation 3, if you don’t watch and pay attention to the warnings, you’ll pay for it.

To quickly summarize the end of what happened to Jehoshaphat and Ahab in 2 Chronicles 18, Ahab tried disguising himself so he wouldn’t get killed, but the Syrians had planned to not fight with the army but go straight after the king. After they first surrounded Jehoshaphat and he cried out to the Lord save him, to which the Lord did spare him. The Syrians then tracked down Ahab and shot him, and when it was all said and done, Ahab died around sunset; and the battle completely failed. Jehoshaphat also got a strong rebuke too, when he returned from the battle, though the Lord did not punish him outright.

2 Chronicles 19:1 And Jehoshaphat the king of Judah returned to his house in peace to Jerusalem. [2] And Jehu the son of Hanani the seer went out to meet him, and said to king Jehoshaphat, Shouldest thou help the ungodly, and love them that hate the LORD? therefore is wrath upon thee from before the LORD. [3] Nevertheless there are good things found in thee, in that thou hast taken away the groves out of the land, and hast prepared thine heart to seek God.

And while Jehoshaphat’s heart was right with the Lord overall, we learn that when he died, “Howbeit the high places were not taken away: for as yet the people had not prepared their hearts unto the God of their fathers” (2 Chronicles 20:33). In other words, the heathen places of idol worship and sacrifice were not destroyed, and the broad masses’ hearts were not in the right place and had departed from the Lord. Not only that, Jehoshaphat again yoked up with a wicked king from the Northern tribes before his death (35-37). But the point is I want to emphasize the fact that the people themselves were wicked and, in their hearts, had kicked out the Lord. Sure, they made a profession and did the required sacrifices, but the people were no longer interested in truth and righteousness anymore; which is why Proverbs 21:3 says “To do justice and judgment is more acceptable to the LORD than sacrifice.”

Moreover, this leads into something else as well, which the Lord tells Ezekiel to speak to an enslaved and reprobate Israel:

Ezekiel 14:1 Then came certain of the elders of Israel unto me, and sat before me. [2] And the word of the LORD came unto me, saying, [3] Son of man, these men have set up their idols in their heart, and put the stumblingblock of their iniquity before their face: should I be inquired of at all by them? [4] Therefore speak unto them, and say unto them, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Every man of the house of Israel that setteth up his idols in his heart, and putteth the stumblingblock of his iniquity before his face, and cometh to the prophet; I the LORD will answer him that cometh according to the multitude of his idols; [5] That I may take the house of Israel in their own heart, because they are all estranged from me through their idols. [6] Therefore say unto the house of Israel, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Repent, and turn yourselves from your idols; and turn away your faces from all your abominations. [7] For every one of the house of Israel, or of the stranger that sojourneth in Israel, which separateth himself from me, and setteth up his idols in his heart, and putteth the stumblingblock of his iniquity before his face, and cometh to a prophet to inquire of him concerning me; I the LORD will answer him by myself: [8] And I will set my face against that man, and will make him a sign and a proverb, and I will cut him off from the midst of my people; and ye shall know that I am the LORD. [9] And if the prophet be deceived when he hath spoken a thing, I the LORD have deceived that prophet, and I will stretch out my hand upon him, and will destroy him from the midst of my people Israel. [10] And they shall bear the punishment of their iniquity: the punishment of the prophet shall be even as the punishment of him that seeketh unto him; [11] That the house of Israel may go no more astray from me, neither be polluted any more with all their transgressions; but that they may be my people, and I may be their God, saith the Lord GOD.

I’m sure you can draw some comparisons with this passage to that of the story we just read in 2 Chronicles 18. As we read, those some 400 prophets were all possessed and influenced by devils, at the Lord’s discretion and permission, and the same thing occurred here with a destitute Israel that rejected the Lord. And as you can see in verses 5 and 7, you learn the word of God is a book that you can read before reading it. As we have been discussing throughout this article, if you are looking for ways to justify your sins and self-righteousness, and only like to eat the sweet and not the whole honeycomb that is also bitter, then you’ll ultimately get sick in the end anyways and will vomit it up. In this case, if you try to pull a fast one on not just yourself but the Lord, God will already have verses ready to reprove and condemn you with; and he will reward you with the same deception and wickedness you came to him with. This can be seen in passages like these: “He shall reward evil unto mine enemies: cut them off in thy truth” (Psalm 54:5); and “For [Mystery Babylon’s] sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities. Reward her even as she rewarded you, and double unto her double according to her works: in the cup which she hath filled fill to her double” (Revelation 18:5-6). And in the case of Ahab from earlier, he tried finding an alibi and surrounded himself with yes-men (they had idols in their heart, besides the devils speaking through them), and the Lord answered his deceit and Ahab wound up dead!

Ezekiel 14 is a great picture of today, where no amount of laws and regulations will change what lurks in people’s hearts; compounded upon prophets lying to them every waning second from every direction. Note: a prophet is simply just a communicator, interpreter, a foreteller; that title is not just limited to someone claiming to be getting new revelations and dreams from God. So, the lying pressitutes in the news media more than qualify as being a prophet; and seeing as how America and the rest of the world’s god is the news media, it’s easy to see how Ezekiel 14 fits like a glove when you view it from that perspective.

Before I digress any further, in the context of 2 Chronicles 18 and Ezekiel 14 and applying that today — the people have been blinded even further than they already were. On top of people’s willful ignorance and ‘cognitive dissonance,’ people are just vegetables with their brains leaking out of their ears; turned into apes with their smartphones, malnourished and dying from their diets, tripped out of their minds and bodies from their pharmaceuticals and Covid death shots, and made into obedient drones from the schools and media, and so forth. But at this point in time, it extends even further than just that.

It is clear to me that the Lord has ratcheted up the blindness even more, and God is causing the people to destroy themselves on purpose by deceiving them with the idols they have setup in their hearts. Observe what Isaiah was told by the Lord when Isaiah was shown his glory on his throne:

Isaiah 6:8 Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me. [9] And he said, Go, and tell this people, Hear ye indeed, but understand not; and see ye indeed, but perceive not. [10] Make the heart of this people fat, and make their ears heavy, and shut their eyes; lest they see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their heart, and convert, and be healed. [11] Then said I, Lord, how long? And he answered, Until the cities be wasted without inhabitant, and the houses without man, and the land be utterly desolate, [12] And the LORD have removed men far away, and there be a great forsaking in the midst of the land. [13] But yet in it shall be a tenth, and it shall return, and shall be eaten: as a teil tree, and as an oak, whose substance is in them, when they cast their leaves: so the holy seed shall be the substance thereof.

Did you catch that? The Lord is commanding Isaiah to go and preach, so that the people may be made blind on purpose. In other words, since the people already have all these idols setup in their hearts and have determined to reject the Lord, God now wants the word to be preached even further, so that these people who hate him will have their hearts hardened even further, to the point where salvation is not even part of the equation for them anymore! A New Testament application is comparable to what Jesus said in the gospel of John, where Jesus came into this world for judgment:

John 9:39 And Jesus said, For judgment I am come into this world, that they which see not might see; and that they which see might be made blind. [40] And some of the Pharisees which were with him heard these words, and said unto him, Are we blind also? [41] Jesus said unto them, If ye were blind, ye should have no sin: but now ye say, We see; therefore your sin remaineth.

I talked about this in my salvation message, and what Jesus is saying is, those who can see the light, the truth, and choose to reject, they will be made blind and deafened to the truth; to the point where, as Isaiah 6 talks about, they reach a point where they cannot even be saved. I have witnessed this firsthand with people where they are in so much darkness they can’t even formulate an opinion on some of the most straight-forward verses out there. And that’s because they’ve hardened their hearts so much truth has been cut off from them, where they are left giving you that ‘possum-look,’ as there is a clear spiritual block on them.

As Isaiah 6 explains, this is and will be done until the people are destroyed and taken captive from their land. As verse 13 explains, only a fragment will remain in the land. Amos 5:3 says “For thus saith the Lord GOD; The city that went out by a thousand shall leave an hundred, and that which went forth by an hundred shall leave ten, to the house of Israel.” And yes, as verse 13 implies, people will be eaten — something I’ll talk about more later.

Ladies and gents, this will be happening to America, and other nations throughout Europe, and so on. There is no question at this point that the Lord is allowing an even deeper blindness to befall the people, which would explain why the people are just so imbecilic anymore, who are being easily manipulated to follow whatever the latest thing is. And to corroborate with what I have explained, consider also what the Lord says in Isaiah 29:

Isaiah 29:9 Stay yourselves, and wonder; cry ye out, and cry: they are drunken, but not with wine; they stagger, but not with strong drink. [10] For the LORD hath poured out upon you the spirit of deep sleep, and hath closed your eyes: the prophets and your rulers, the seers hath he covered. [11] And the vision of all is become unto you as the words of a book that is sealed, which men deliver to one that is learned, saying, Read this, I pray thee: and he saith, I cannot; for it is sealed: [12] And the book is delivered to him that is not learned, saying, Read this, I pray thee: and he saith, I am not learned. [13] Wherefore the Lord said, Forasmuch as this people draw near me with their mouth, and with their lips do honour me, but have removed their heart far from me, and their fear toward me is taught by the precept of men: [14] Therefore, behold, I will proceed to do a marvellous work among this people, even a marvellous work and a wonder: for the wisdom of their wise men shall perish, and the understanding of their prudent men shall be hid. [15] Woe unto them that seek deep to hide their counsel from the LORD, and their works are in the dark, and they say, Who seeth us? and who knoweth us? [16] Surely your turning of things upside down shall be esteemed as the potter’s clay: for shall the work say of him that made it, He made me not? or shall the thing framed say of him that framed it, He had no understanding?

And so, you can see confirmation of what is playing out right now amongst the people, and everything that is happening to them, even just fractional bits of truth and knowledge, is an enigma to them, and they are utterly confused and dismayed about everything. The word of God? Forget about it: the fakers out there continue to talk a big talk, and yet they are the most blind of them all. For a New Testament comparison, Paul said that in the last days people would be “ever learning and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.” And man o’ man do we see that today?!

As we have been covering, the immense blindness and hardness of the broad masses is to be expected and assumed, especially if you have been following the many different WinePress reports. But what I am going to propose now is something I have yet to hear anyone else bring up. I don’t think this blindness is just limited to the secular world and false converts, and, after lots of meditation on this, I am firmly convinced at this point that God has also sent this same spirit of blindness and confusion amongst those that are truly born again. After having different interactions with brethren and quietly observing many others online, and considering their responses and beliefs to what has been transpiring since 2020, I really do believe the Lord is also blinding people that are actually are his blood-bought and redeemed. If you go back to Romans 11, the same passage I discussed earlier about how the church inherits the same condemnation as did Israel if we sin and get high-minded, Isaiah 6 and 29 are quoted in that chapter as well.

Romans 11:7 What then? Israel hath not obtained that which he seeketh for; but the election hath obtained it, and the rest were blinded [8] (According as it is written, God hath given them the spirit of slumber, eyes that they should not see, and ears that they should not hear;) unto this day. [9] And David saith, Let their table be made a snare, and a trap, and a stumblingblock, and a recompence unto them: [10] Let their eyes be darkened, that they may not see, and bow down their back alway. [11] I say then, Have they stumbled that they should fall? God forbid: but rather through their fall salvation is come unto the Gentiles, for to provoke them to jealousy.

As I said earlier, if the church inherits the same blessings and curses God gave to Israel (including sending blindness and deafness upon his inheritance, and whom he called “the apple of his eye”), I believe we are seeing a reversal of roles, and I believe that people who are true members of the body of Christ are also being blinded, and will, unfortunately, be judged and destroyed right alongside the lost world. I figure a lot of people would find this preposterous, but those complaints will probably come from those who are quite high-minded.

But getting back to inheriting the curses and severity of the Lord, I need to dispel this particular notion/philosophy: and that is I still keep seeing so many brethren looking for a “rapture bailout.” In other words, before any real chaos and destruction ensues, the Lord will whisk us away without seeing any affliction and judgment. I believe whole-heartedly that the Lord will catch us away, resurrect us (the proper language), before the first seal in the book of Revelation is opened and his wrath is poured out, but there are still so many brothers and sisters that have not been preparing, spiritually, mentally, emotionally, and physically for the road ahead; and rather are being very slothful in their work, idly sitting by waiting for God to take them away before they have to go through some actual hard times and persecution. A lot of people who teach the false notion that Paul and crew were actively looking for the “rapture” each and every day will tell you that it makes you a more fruitful and hard-working Christian. I completely disagree: it is that mindset that makes people very mentally and physically weak and docile, and turns people into sluggards, as they idly sit on their duffs sinning without conviction; and as soon as problems arise, then still do nothing and just sit around, waiting for something that will not come for a longer time than they choose to recognize, and get destroyed because they chose to not to take heed to the warnings.

Proverbs 12:24 The hand of the diligent shall bear rule: but the slothful shall be under tribute. Proverbs 26:13 The slothful man saith, There is a lion in the way; a lion is in the streets. Proverbs 14:14 The backslider in heart shall be filled with his own ways: and a good man shall be satisfied from himself. [15] The simple believeth every word: but the prudent man looketh well to his going. [16] A wise man feareth, and departeth from evil: but the fool rageth, and is confident. [18] The simple inherit folly: but the prudent are crowned with knowledge. Proverbs 27:12 A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself; but the simple pass on, and are punished.

As I said earlier, lazy people will have answers and excuses for everything, and will make-up and over exaggerate a problem, such as claiming that a lion is in the streets — the likelihood of such is next to never. But that does not stop a slothful man from not only fulfilling his duties, but sheepishly scurrying away and does not want to deal with the problem; hence why the sluggard and slothful man’s way is “as an hedge of thorns” (Proverbs 15:19), and “his hands refuse to labor” (Proverbs 21:25). So many brethren are looking for a bailout — secular “debt forgiveness” in a sense, where you get into hot water but have to face no repercussions for your actions – and they are not walking with all vigilance and circumspectly. Rather, I have witnessed it time and time again Christians not fighting, and not resisting sin, and not doing physical labor and ultimately forbearing projects for the family, and so on; because they have convinced themselves, ‘well, by golly, it must be soon, so I’m not going to fight back and resist the devil and his devices, and I’ll just “say to my soul, Soul, thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry’” (Luke 12:19). Furthermore, still using that lion example in Proverbs 26, I have also witnessed and dealt with people on multiple occasions where, as soon as I speak of only a modicum amount of the events that will play out in the future, I’ve been told I’m “scarring” them. Good! If you have been sitting on your hands and have been doing nothing, then the terror of the Lord should persuade you to change your heart and direction (2 Corinthians 5:11). Food for thought: if the Lord is just going to pamper you and serve your every whim, and whisk you away from anything remotely bitter in this life, then why are there so many verses warning against slothfulness and idleness, and being high-minded, and to endure hardness and resist temptations?

I know I am going to catch flack for saying this, but I am going to go out on a limb and proclaim what I think. Unfortunately, I think we will all be around for a few years yet before the Lord takes us home, if death and martyrdom don’t get to us first. I hope not, but brethren, that is a great possibility, and so you need to continue to do things so you can better position yourself for the road ahead; and you just may have to come to terms with the fact you just might get beaten, jailed, starved, tortured, and killed for the word of God.

Proverbs 14:34 The wicked is driven away in his wickedness: but the righteous hath hope in his death.

As I have been saying, the church inherits the very same condemnation that God placed upon Israel. I’ve covered some of that already, but I am now going to delve into more detail about it. If you go back to Deuteronomy 28, Moses, commanded by the Lord, told the people that if they would follow and obey the Lord’s commandments, and remain faithful and not serve idols, the Lord would greatly bless them and increase them (Deuteronomy 28:1-14). However, this chapter has nearly 5 times more bitterness and curses than sweetness. I am not going to elaborate on the entire chapter, but please do so now. I will point out some highlights, as the Lord makes it very clear what he will do to his people, and nowadays, to his own children in the body of Christ. I’ll be jumping around in that chapter a lot.

[28] The LORD shall smite thee with madness, and blindness, and astonishment of heart: [29] And thou shalt grope at noonday, as the blind gropeth in darkness, and thou shalt not prosper in thy ways: and thou shalt be only oppressed and spoiled evermore, and no man shall save thee.

This further lends to what I have been explaining, that, if the Lord threatened to and did blind his chosen nation whom he made everlasting covenants with; what makes you think he would not do the same now, and even blind those that are born again? As I said a minute ago, I do firmly believe there are those that are saved, many of them, who have been given some sort of spirit of slumber and have had their hearts blinded, or in this context, a heart of great confusion and fear. This would explain the illogical adulation for a scumbag like Donald Trump – a lifelong Democrat, known pervert, crook, globalist, and megalomaniac — who was then seen as this bastion of hope for the country; so much so, huge swaths of so-called KJV Bible believers still to this day coddle up to that man. But that is just one example. The news media is another example. From crisis, to crisis, to crisis: it’s crisis economics 101, and it operates on fear and a new calamity you need to be constantly scared of; thereby allowing both saved and lost to be corralled like cattle and herded like sheep. And this is another reason why I have been called into this ministry, because if you don’t separate truth from lies and fact from fiction, it will not take much for you to fall off course and get ensnared. WE are all very susceptible.

[20] The LORD shall send upon thee cursing, vexation, and rebuke, in all that thou settest thine hand unto for to do, until thou be destroyed, and until thou perish quickly; because of the wickedness of thy doings, whereby thou hast forsaken me. [21] The LORD shall make the pestilence cleave unto thee, until he have consumed thee from off the land, whither thou goest to possess it. [22] The LORD shall smite thee with a consumption, and with a fever, and with an inflammation, and with an extreme burning, and with the sword, and with blasting, and with mildew; and they shall pursue thee until thou perish. [58] If thou wilt not observe to do all the words of this law that are written in this book, that thou mayest fear this glorious and fearful name, THE LORD THY GOD; [59] Then the LORD will make thy plagues wonderful, and the plagues of thy seed, even great plagues, and of long continuance, and sore sicknesses, and of long continuance. [60] Moreover he will bring upon thee all the diseases of Egypt, which thou wast afraid of; and they shall cleave unto thee. [61] Also every sickness, and every plague, which is not written in the book of this law, them will the LORD bring upon thee, until thou be destroyed.

Beyond the sword coming upon the nations that hate the Lord (America, Canada, U.K., Europe, Australia), which of course means war, both civil and invasion from foreign lands – the Lord will send great pestilences and diseases. Here in America we have seen the people, brethren included, so habitually sick and disease-stricken for many, many years (which is due to the masses arrogance and abhorrence to health); but since late -2020, we have seen the Covid death shot injected into roughly 80% of the American population. Look at verse 22: do those symptoms sound familiar to today?? The inflammation definitely stands out the most, as we know that these death shots have been generating tons of myocarditis and pericarditis, along with autoimmune disorders and people’s organs melting like candlewax. ‘Consumption’ in this context is referring to “a wasting of flesh; a gradual decay or diminution of the body; a word of extensive signification. But particularly the disease called phthisis pulmonalis, pulmonic consumption, a disease seated in the lungs, attended with hectic fever, cough, etc.;” according to Webster’s 1828 Dictionary. And clearly, I think we can see this and then some play out right now, and only going to accelerate in the days and months to come.

Remember also that the Lord has warned that he will recompense sinners with their own devices they create.

Ezekiel 22:31 Therefore have I poured out mine indignation upon them; I have consumed them with the fire of my wrath: their own way have I recompensed upon their heads, saith the Lord GOD.

You can be a partaker of those plagues if you compromise. Do NOT get so high-minded, beloved brethren. It saddens me to say that there have been brethren that have supported this ministry and told me in a panic that they chickened-out and actually got the injection. And now they are having trouble even sitting down and actually being able to pray to God, and they feel deadness when trying to read his word and call upon him. I have been told by others that they have heard something similar from those who also caved-in. Ladies and germs, these Covid death shots have been proven to literally sear your conscience and mess up your connection with the Holy Spirit. That doesn’t mean you’ll lose your salvation, but I’m just saying, there is a price to pay. “[7] Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. [8] For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. [9] And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not” (Galatians 6:7-9).

Going back to some of the curses in Deuteronomy 28,

[38] Thou shalt carry much seed out into the field, and shalt gather but little in; for the locust shall consume it. [39] Thou shalt plant vineyards, and dress them, but shalt neither drink of the wine, nor gather the grapes; for the worms shall eat them. [40] Thou shalt have olive trees throughout all thy coasts, but thou shalt not anoint thyself with the oil; for thine olive shall cast his fruit. [42] All thy trees and fruit of thy land shall the locust consume.

Famine. We are seeing it being rapidly ushered in, just as the Lord had promised, and it is something I have been warning about for some time; amidst skyrocketing inflation that will not stop at all; hence, why I told people since the start of The WP to start stocking up on these goods. They wil’t last forever, but you needed to, and still can, make prep work. You think it’s bad now? You’ve seen nothing. The famine in this country is going to get so astronomically bad in this country it will lead to some pretty horrendous and astonishing things, which I’ll discuss later. Howbeit, there are still many brothers and sisters that just don’t seem to get it. Is it true that God can and will provide in times of famine? Absolutely, but again, do NOT become high-minded and sit on your hands and do nothing: you MUST take preemptive action and do something to prepare: and I’m not talking about a single box of granola bars and trail mix: I’m talking about actually bulking up on dry goods and honey, learning to preserve meats during the summer months, hunt and gather for food, learning how to cook and drink water without electricity, and so on. The body of Christ has become grossly entitled and spoiled, and have gotten so used to socialism in their daily lives, it’s not difficult to see how the saved will also fall prey to the “You’ll own nothing and be happy” agenda, linked up to smart cities and the metaverse; eating their vat-grown turds on a plate and eating their fileted brother in normalized cannibalism; which I will discuss again later. But the point is severe and rapid famine is around the bend, and, like Joseph, who dreamed of seven years of prospering bountifully, and seven years of dearth and famine which came thereafter, Pharaoh harkened to Joseph and Egypt stored up the supplies, so when the famine did hit, everyone had to flow to them to get food.

[25] The LORD shall cause thee to be smitten before thine enemies: thou shalt go out one way against them, and flee seven ways before them: and shalt be removed into all the kingdoms of the earth. [32] Thy sons and thy daughters shall be given unto another people, and thine eyes shall look, and fail with longing for them all the day long: and there shall be no might in thine hand. [33] The fruit of thy land, and all thy labours, shall a nation which thou knowest not eat up; and thou shalt be only oppressed and crushed alway: [34] So that thou shalt be mad for the sight of thine eyes which thou shalt see. [36] The LORD shall bring thee, and thy king which thou shalt set over thee, unto a nation which neither thou nor thy fathers have known; and there shalt thou serve other gods, wood and stone. [41] Thou shalt beget sons and daughters, but thou shalt not enjoy them; for they shall go into captivity. [48] Therefore shalt thou serve thine enemies which the LORD shall send against thee, in hunger, and in thirst, and in nakedness, and in want of all things: and he shall put a yoke of iron upon thy neck, until he have destroyed thee. [49] The LORD shall bring a nation against thee from far, from the end of the earth, as swift as the eagle flieth; a nation whose tongue thou shalt not understand; [50] A nation of fierce countenance, which shall not regard the person of the old, nor shew favour to the young: [51] And he shall eat the fruit of thy cattle, and the fruit of thy land, until thou be destroyed: which also shall not leave thee either corn, wine, or oil, or the increase of thy kine, or flocks of thy sheep, until he have destroyed thee. [52] And he shall besiege thee in all thy gates, until thy high and fenced walls come down, wherein thou trustedst, throughout all thy land: and he shall besiege thee in all thy gates throughout all thy land, which the LORD thy God hath given thee.

On top of the plagues and famine, the Lord will send war to the land. As an American, I will speak of my nation. The Divided States has had it’s fun in the sun for a long while, but it’s over, and this nation is collapsing in so many ways and WILL collapse very soon; and the rest of the world will not be merciful to America who has been oppressing the world for quite a while now; starting and never finishing a single endless proxy war, while hundreds of millions are left suffering and dead in the U.S. wake of destruction all for corporate greed. The Lord warned in Isaiah 10:6 that “I will send him against an hypocritical nation.”

I do want to clarify that when I initially wrote this report, I made it seem as if it was a guarantee that the U.S. would be invaded and occupied. I spoke a bit presumptuously, and I do not think that will be the case, per se, but that will be guaranteed world war, and civil war and anarchy. The World Economic Forum said all the way back in 2015 that the United States would no longer global hegemony and instead a multipolar world order would come in its place. That is coming to pass on schedule…

We’ve all heard of the great military might of America, and are well aware of its power. Its strength has been greatly degraded over many years and we are currently seeing its limited capabilities, but America is still viewed by most as a juggernaut of the world. It won’t matter. Listen to a warning Jeremiah gave Zedekiah not long before Judah and Jerusalem fell:

Jeremiah 21:4 Thus saith the LORD God of Israel; Behold, I will turn back the weapons of war that are in your hands, wherewith ye fight against the king of Babylon, and against the Chaldeans, which besiege you without the walls, and I will assemble them into the midst of this city. [5] And I myself will fight against you with an outstretched hand and with a strong arm, even in anger, and in fury, and in great wrath. [6] And I will smite the inhabitants of this city, both man and beast: they shall die of a great pestilence. [7] And afterward, saith the LORD, I will deliver Zedekiah king of Judah, and his servants, and the people, and such as are left in this city from the pestilence, from the sword, and from the famine, into the hand of Nebuchadrezzar king of Babylon, and into the hand of their enemies, and into the hand of those that seek their life: and he shall smite them with the edge of the sword; he shall not spare them, neither have pity, nor have mercy.

This of course did later happen, as Zedekiah was forced to watch the Babylonians kill his children in front of him, and then had his eyes put out (made blind). But it matters not how big and strong our military is: it will fail, and that is because the Lord will make it fail. And when it does, the immense pride of Americans will turn into sheer madness, as the people will slowly consume away, and be pitted with all the curses we have been discussing.

Justice needs to be served to this God-forsaken nation, yes, but I fear a lot of you out there have no idea the weight of your prayers, or even what you are supplicating for. Many of you are heavily desensitized to mindless video games and movie violence, and you don’t realize that fake reality will become reality quite soon, and even FAR worse than what the video games are even legally permitted to show. Your prayer should be that of one wanting judgment, justice, and righteousness; and not bloodlust and the same thrill of topping the leaderboards for how many players you killed.

Ladies and gents, there are plenty of verses I could quote about the brutality of the slaughter ahead, but what I have shown already shall suffice. The question is, do you believe what the word of the Lord says, or is it too bitter for you and you want to vomit up the truth? Are you ready to watch alien (foreign) invaders butcher the elderly in the nursing homes and end their lives in a brutal fashion? Are you ready to watch the invaders slit the throats of the young men and adults? Are you ready to watch the pretty young women get beaten, raped mercilessly, and then have their corpses thrown out in the street and then raped again? Are you ready to watch family’s children taken from their clutches and forcibly killed in front of their parents, or have them stolen and forced into slave labor and interment and “reeducation” camps? Are you ready for endless nights of petrified shrieks from pure insanity? Are you ready for your neighbors and family to turn their sights on you, and seek to kill you? Are you ready to do what needs to be done, and take their lives to save yours and others you care for? Are you ready and have accepted the possible reality that you will not be able to get out of an area in time, and will have to accept the fate that you will be killed? -That’s a very legitimate possibility, you know.

I want you to consider this passage, and pay close attention to what the Lord says:

Jeremiah 2:14 Is Israel a servant? is he a homeborn slave? why is he spoiled? [19] Thine own wickedness shall correct thee, and thy backslidings shall reprove thee: know therefore and see that it is an evil thing and bitter, that thou hast forsaken the LORD thy God, and that my fear is not in thee, saith the Lord GOD of hosts. [29] Wherefore will ye plead with me? ye all have transgressed against me, saith the LORD. [30] In vain have I smitten your children; they received no correction: your own sword hath devoured your prophets, like a destroying lion. [31] O generation, see ye the word of the LORD. Have I been a wilderness unto Israel? a land of darkness? wherefore say my people, We are lords; we will come no more unto thee? [35] Yet thou sayest, Because I am innocent, surely his anger shall turn from me. Behold, I will plead with thee, because thou sayest, I have not sinned.

Unfortunately, so many people amongst the body of Christ have that exact same mindset. Folks, I am not saying all of us will get enslaved and overrun, but that arrogant mindset I have been trying to cut through in this report is what so many brothers and sisters think; and the Lord is making it quite clear that he will destroy those people all the same. Let that not be you. Moreover, there are people, perhaps some of you, that have some lucrative escape plan, but that too can fail as the Lord makes it clear that he will destroy many of these people too. Again, I am not saying if you try to escape the cities where you are at you will perish regardless, but what I am saying is, don’t think you can try and outsmart the Lord, do wickedly, and then have some elaborate plan thought up. In Jeremiah 42, after Jerusalem had already been invaded and taken over, there were still some Jews around and they inquired of Jeremiah to see what the Lord would do for them. Jeremiah told them that he’d pray on their behalf, and the people said, “Whether it be good, or whether it be evil, we will obey the voice of the LORD our God, to whom we send thee; that it may be well with us, when we obey the voice of the LORD our God” (6). Of course, they really did not mean that, as noted in Jeremiah’s answer. The Lord told them that if they did not flee to Egypt to avoid the war and famine, then the Lord would repent and allow them to still dwell in the land. If not, their plan to escape would fail and they would be killed or captured. But these Jews had already determined to flee to Egypt.

It’s just like what we read in 2 Chronicles 18, with Ahab looking for a bunch of yes-men to tell them what they wanted to hear, the same thing is playing out in that chapter. And unfortunately, there have been so many people that have come to this ministry looking for “good news,” and when they perceive that it is just an onslaught of bitterness — because it’s the TRUTH and it’s REALITY — they leave to go and do their own thing, and try to pretend these things I have warned about do not exist. What I am getting at is, if you have some well thought-out plans in place and wish to implement them, it would be prudent to do them now. The early bird gets the worm.

Moreover, on the flipside a bit, you just might have to flee your location if things get really bad, just like Lot and his family when the angels led him out of Sodom. And even though the context of this passage is directed to the Jews in the time of Jacob’s trouble, there is still some wisdom that can be gleaned from it:

Luke 17:28 Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded; [29] But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. [31] In that day, he which shall be upon the housetop, and his stuff in the house, let him not come down to take it away: and he that is in the field, let him likewise not return back. [32] Remember Lot’s wife. [33] Whosoever shall seek to save his life shall lose it; and whosoever shall lose his life shall preserve it.

Lot’s wife did not turn into a pile of salt by simply looking at the destruction behind her: she physically ran back into the city and was turned into salt because of the fire and brimstone that rained on her. You just might be in a situation where you will have to high-tail it out of there, leaving behind virtually everything; and if you turn back because you forget your family heirlooms, gold and silver, crypto wallets, smartphone, and whatever else you can think of, you will die. If that time comes, “Remember Lot’s wife.”

But in sum, I cannot stress the war threat enough. It’s coming, and all that I said, and so much more. And therefore, a major and grotesque outcome of that will be cannibalism on a large scale. Deuteronomy 28, and other passages, speak of this:

[53] And thou shalt eat the fruit of thine own body, the flesh of thy sons and of thy daughters, which the LORD thy God hath given thee, in the siege, and in the straitness, wherewith thine enemies shall distress thee: [54] So that the man that is tender among you, and very delicate, his eye shall be evil toward his brother, and toward the wife of his bosom, and toward the remnant of his children which he shall leave: [55] So that he will not give to any of them of the flesh of his children whom he shall eat: because he hath nothing left him in the siege, and in the straitness, wherewith thine enemies shall distress thee in all thy gates. [56] The tender and delicate woman among you, which would not adventure to set the sole of her foot upon the ground for delicateness and tenderness, her eye shall be evil toward the husband of her bosom, and toward her son, and toward her daughter, [57] And toward her young one that cometh out from between her feet, and toward her children which she shall bear: for she shall eat them for want of all things secretly in the siege and straitness, wherewith thine enemy shall distress thee in thy gates. SEE: Lamentations 2:19-20, 4:9-11; James 5:1-7

I’ve been warning that normalized cannibalism is coming in the future, and I am referring to the prelude and introduction of these coming smart cities, where the masses are no longer eating animal meats and are now integrated with the grid; and, per the calls for “sustainability” and ‘lowering the carbon footprint,’ cannibalism repainted as wonderful and healthy, will be the agenda. This is why the media and celebrities are increasingly “joking” about it.

But before that formality, America and many other nations are going to witness millions of people eating each other. Get your mind right. Are you ready to watch and defend yourself from the crazy cat lady down the street who filet your neighbors, so they and their house cats can eat? Are you ready to watch scrawny vegans be the biggest meat eaters you’ve ever witnessed? Are you ready to watch pseudo-pro-lifers flip the deck and be the first ones to eat their kids? Are you ready to watch the youth rise up and eat their parents and brothers like chicken wings? It’s coming, and it will be more widespread than you think, so prepare your hearts and minds for that coming future. And then you have a lot of these haughty alternative economists, who, some of whom are very smart and have great insights; but they put all their hope in gold, silver, and bitcoin. Mark it down: a lot of these guys’ precious metals will get them nothing; they’ll go hungry, and may eat each other; and if they try to trade it for their lives or for food, they’ll get their brains blown-out and have their metals stolen from them.

[62] And ye shall be left few in number, whereas ye were as the stars of heaven for multitude; because thou wouldest not obey the voice of the LORD thy God. [63] And it shall come to pass, that as the LORD rejoiced over you to do you good, and to multiply you; so the LORD will rejoice over you to destroy you, and to bring you to nought; and ye shall be plucked from off the land whither thou goest to possess it.

Yes, that’s right: the Lord will REJOICE in the destruction of these nations and wicked people. I suspect we are going to see a lot more violence and murder in the streets. Entire cities getting flattened and spoiled, families murdering each other or dying from all the other aforementioned curses…

I could keep going and going, but hopefully you get the message: the church very much inherits these curses laid-out in the Old Testament, and we are guaranteed no “rapture bailout” from them. Our many great Christian ancestors endured some very gruesome tribulations for centuries and centuries: we all have gotten so soft, and lackadaisical, and slothful, we’ve forgotten and neglected the reality and truth of persecution and desolation, and having to claw our way through some prolonged rough times.

Hebrews 11:36 And others had trial of cruel mockings and scourgings, yea, moreover of bonds and imprisonment: [37] They were stoned, they were sawn asunder, were tempted, were slain with the sword: they wandered about in sheepskins and goatskins; being destitute, afflicted, tormented; [38] (Of whom the world was not worthy:) they wandered in deserts, and in mountains, and in dens and caves of the earth.

So, do you loathe the honeycomb? Or are the bitter things sweet to you too? -the fractional few that actually got this far of the small group that have read this warning

I have been saying in recent weeks that “I spend so that I can be spent.” And I mean that in the most literal sense. I have been meditating and praying if I should even bring this up, and after some lengthy deliberation I decided that I will.

2 Corinthians 12:11 I am become a fool in glorying; ye have compelled me: for I ought to have been commended of you: for in nothing am I behind the very chiefest apostles, though I be nothing. [12] Truly the signs of an apostle were wrought among you in all patience, in signs, and wonders, and mighty deeds. [13] For what is it wherein ye were inferior to other churches, except it be that I myself was not burdensome to you? forgive me this wrong. [14] Behold, the third time I am ready to come to you; and I will not be burdensome to you: for I seek not yours, but you: for the children ought not to lay up for the parents, but the parents for the children. [15] And I will very gladly spend and be spent for you; though the more abundantly I love you, the less I be loved. [16] But be it so, I did not burden you: nevertheless, being crafty, I caught you with guile. [17] Did I make a gain of you by any of them whom I sent unto you? [18] I desired Titus, and with him I sent a brother. Did Titus make a gain of you? walked we not in the same spirit? walked we not in the same steps? [19] Again, think ye that we excuse ourselves unto you? we speak before God in Christ: but we do all things, dearly beloved, for your edifying. [20] For I fear, lest, when I come, I shall not find you such as I would, and that I shall be found unto you such as ye would not: lest there be debates, envyings, wraths, strifes, backbitings, whisperings, swellings, tumults: [21] And lest, when I come again, my God will humble me among you, and that I shall bewail many which have sinned already, and have not repented of the uncleanness and fornication and lasciviousness which they have committed.

I have put a lot of time and money into trying to edify not only the body of Christ, but also be a witness to the lost world in a more indirect way: by showing them the truth and wisdom that the KJB has, by actually providing practical life application, and the many prophecies that are undeniably coming to pass; to plant those seeds and show them the power of God’s word, and that it is not just ‘some old relic’ peddled by false religion. And this ministry certainly accomplishes that, after years of working tirelessly to reach out and warn them. And praise be to God that that has happened, and I have seen many people be warned of the dangers ahead, and many taking heed to the warnings. I am truly thankful for that, that the Lord has bestowed upon me a vehicle in which I can warn and enlighten (and blind if need be), to those who still have eyes to see and ears to hear, who have not allowed their hearts to be totally hardened over. And as for the brethren, I have done the best I can to keep you ahead of the bend, to renounce “the hidden things of dishonesty, not walking in craftiness, nor handling the word of God deceitfully; but by manifestation of the truth commending ourselves to every man’s conscience in the sight of God” (2 Corinthians 4:2); I have tried to empower you and remind you the need to “walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the time, because the days are evil” (Ephesians 5:15-16); and to do all that I have done for the lost world for your benefit as well, and then some.

Be that as it may, many people still just don’t understand my purpose, and still refuse to take heed to the warnings. I am very well aware that I cannot reach everyone, and that the Lord is not going to balloon this ministry into the world’s greatest spectacle, lest I do this for the adoration and praise of man (Galatians 1:10; John 12:43). Notwithstanding this, the ministry has still reached LOTS of people, and I am truly thankful for that, and for many of you out there that have helped in doing so.

Even so, there is a price to pay for doing everything for free. Too many people get comfy and cozy getting fed and do not do anything in return. This report is not me groveling for money: I will NEVER do that. However, I have not refrained from encouraging it and asking for a helping hand. Ladies and gentlemen, I spend so I can be spent, and as Paul said, “I will gladly will be spent:” I WANT to be spent, knowing that my charity and labor will not die in vain and be wasted for nothing. I do this, not for me, but for your edifying. Unfortunately, some of you I feel simply are not listening as well as you say you are and are telling me you are. I am not interested in being like Ahab and having a bunch of yes-men emulate me, and butter and schmooze me up. I don’t need confirmation in that sense: I already have it and know the facts and where all this stuff is going. I write this not out of pride, as I am nothing, but the Lord has bestowed upon me gifts and knowledge that many are not called to do, and it is done for your edifying, not mine. You I think I enjoy being couped up in my office all the time? You think I enjoy reading and researching all the vexing stuff out there? —There are things out there many of you cannot even fathom, and it is so vexing I can’t even bring myself to let it pass my lips and moved by my fingers.

I have LONG warned that inflation and things like artificial supply chain problems would continue to get worse and I have expressly urged people to take action right when The WP started in December of 2020 that things were in shambles beyond most people’s comprehension; to be vigilant and seek out opportunities when they presented themselves. Unfortunately, I unintentionally caught a lot of you with guile. I know before 2021 ended, we were all going to face a crunch, as the Lord was relaying that to me and alerting me to what would happen this year; which included losing more and more support. I was mentally prepared for it and expected it.

There are still those that still have continued your aid for this ministry since the get-go, and you know how you are, and I cannot express my thanks to you.

The WinePress has no sponsorships or third-party advertisements. I am not monetized like so many other fraudulent gainsaying “ministries” are. I have yet to charge a penny for a single post I write, though I am very much in the right to do so, like so many other news agencies that put out crap content and lies, along with plenty of other ministries that nickel and dime you for everything they produce, though some do produce fruit from it. I don’t pander to the lost world and whisper sweet nothings in your ear. My articles are not “feel-good” and happy go-lucky garbage: there are so many things I have covered and detailed that are the kiss of death for any ministry or business, unlike all the cotton candy dimwits that are only interested in making a name for themselves and being an “authority,” some jack of all trades master of nothing type of a deal. I realize that telling the truth and honestly putting out the facts will be bitter by default, and most people just want to be lied to. I get that.

I’ve learned some lessons in life, some that I have known since I was a young child: “Talk is cheap: actions speak louder than words.” I have learned and experienced many times over that hard work doesn’t net results, and the harder I try and labor, I lose out even more; or, as Paul said, “though the more abundantly I love you, the less I be loved.” Moreover, I’ve learned that when you push people outside their comfort zones, they get angry. And, many times you miss the whole message because you are busy trying to find fault within the messenger.

I beseech you, brethren: I am not mad about it, but I am disappointed. When support like that falls off a cliff like it did, it speaks volumes much louder than words. It tells me a lot of people were not taking heed to the warnings, and are still not. To be blunt, at the end of the day, I am not here to convince you of anything; I’m just telling you what’s going on; and you can act accordingly however it is you see fit, and I quite frankly have reached a point where I don’t care what people do with the information. I do all these things for your edifying, not to waste my time writing articles and burning through cash to bring you this information, but that fruit may grow from my labors, and feed others, and that you can do the same as well.

So, I shall ask the question again: do you loathe the honeycomb, or are you now conspiring things in your mind to dump me?

As I said, I am not angry but disappointed. But what does irritate me is when, like Paul points out in 2 Corinthians 12, is when there are whisperings, backbitings, and tumults levied against me. I have had people lie to me to my face and to my ear, telling me how much they are praying for me night and day and how much they love me — only to find out they are actively working to draw disciples away from this ministry, and others too, and consistently gaslighting me, and actually telling people to not donate to The WinePress. And of course, like an adulterous woman, they “wipeth [their] mouth[‘s], and saith, I have done no wickedness” (Proverbs 30:20).

I get irritated when people explicitly tell me they will not donate or even share my work with anyone else, because I said one thing they didn’t like; but have no problem chowing down on the feast I have given them.

I get irritated when I get more goobers wanting me to return their donations because they didn’t like what they heard, or when they seek to make a buck off of my back, or use my site as a springboard for them to report their own news and chastise me for not giving them the self-validation they want.

I get irritated when I expose the unfruitful works of darkness and cunningly devised fables, and I get people who wish to argue with me and blast me for calling out the bull crap.

I get irritated when people leave this ministry solely based on the fact that I simply say I do not believe in a flat earth, and I have people turn again rend me because of it. I’ve gotten some really condescending and egotistical emails from people that have stored up idols in their hearts, and, no pun intended, but anything and everything revolves around the flat earth dogma; to the point where I see so many people teaching, essentially, something that looks like this: “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord [created the firmament], and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath [created the earth in the shape of a snowglobe], thou shalt be saved.” If you are far more concerned with that and if I believe that, then your priorities are immensely screwed up.

I could keep going and going, but these were just some of the things that first popped into my head. My point is, there are people and brethren that bite the hand that feeds them, and have gotten too lackadaisical, and are just spiritual thieves and adulterers — who just take and take and do not actually give back. As I said, I am nothing, I am no one special; and I may be young, but I have been through a lot of different things that most people cannot even comprehend, and I have experience and knowledge in many other things as well, okay? I am not some idiot and punk kid that just flies off the handle because someone didn’t change my dirty diaper or something. My testimony on my personal YouTube channel that got deleted was underwhelming: it doesn’t even cover the most important parts and bulk of my life, and I had reasons for doing so, and only a small few know what really happened in my life. I will reveal more in time; but I have seen some things, and I am quite perceptive for my age, and I know people well. So when I rip into someone or call them a sociopath, I do not speak out of ignorance, but out of routine experience.

1 Corinthians 9:3 Mine answer to them that do examine me is this, [4] Have we not power to eat and to drink? [5] Have we not power to lead about a sister, a wife, as well as other apostles, and as the brethren of the Lord, and Cephas? [6] Or I only and Barnabas, have not we power to forbear working? [7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. [11] If we have sown unto you spiritual things, is it a great thing if we shall reap your carnal things? [12] If others be partakers of this power over you, are not we rather? Nevertheless we have not used this power; but suffer all things, lest we should hinder the gospel of Christ. [13] Do ye not know that they which minister about holy things live of the things of the temple? and they which wait at the altar are partakers with the altar? [14] Even so hath the Lord ordained that they which preach the gospel should live of the gospel. 1 Thessalonians 5:11 Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even as also ye do. [12] And we beseech you, brethren, to know them which labour among you, and are over you in the Lord, and admonish you; [13] And to esteem them very highly in love for their work’s sake. And be at peace among yourselves. [14] Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly, comfort the feebleminded, support the weak, be patient toward all men. [15] See that none render evil for evil unto any man; but ever follow that which is good, both among yourselves, and to all men.

I loathe having to even so much as hint at this, but I felt compelled to say something. But, simply put, I cannot fight this war alone. If I cannot fund this warfare, then the ministry will have to rescind a great deal, and that saddens me, but I am not too proud to jump ship and do other things if need be. I have plenty of skills the Lord has given me.

In 2021, I was actually considering quitting the ministry. And this was when the site had all kinds of technical glitches, if you can recall. The Lord was chastening me and correcting me, and had to straighten me out, as I had started to chide with him a bit. A lot of the sentiments I have expressed in this article I was feeling back then, but I was resisting the Lord in my heart and I was tempted to ditch my calling, my post, that the Lord called me to do.

Proverbs 24:10 If thou faint in the day of adversity, thy strength is small. [11] If thou forbear to deliver them that are drawn unto death, and those that are ready to be slain; [12] If thou sayest, Behold, we knew it not; doth not he that pondereth the heart consider it? and he that keepeth thy soul, doth not he know it? and shall not he render to every man according to his works? [13] My son, eat thou honey, because it is good; and the honeycomb, which is sweet to thy taste: [14] So shall the knowledge of wisdom be unto thy soul: when thou hast found it, then there shall be a reward, and thy expectation shall not be cut off.

This is why I had alluded to the fact that I had lost my first love when the site came back and was operational again. He had to correct me. And so, regardless of what happens, as long as the Lord gives me the opportunity and love to do so, I will fight as long and as hard as I can. But, the temptations to throw up my arms and quit is still there. Even Jeremiah had those feelings:

Jeremiah 20:7 O LORD, thou hast deceived me, and I was deceived: thou art stronger than I, and hast prevailed: I am in derision daily, every one mocketh me. [8] For since I spake, I cried out, I cried violence and spoil; because the word of the LORD was made a reproach unto me, and a derision, daily. [9] Then I said, I will not make mention of him, nor speak any more in his name. But his word was in mine heart as a burning fire shut up in my bones, and I was weary with forbearing, and I could not stay. [10] For I heard the defaming of many, fear on every side. Report, say they, and we will report it. All my familiars watched for my halting, saying, Peradventure he will be enticed, and we shall prevail against him, and we shall take our revenge on him. [11] But the LORD is with me as a mighty terrible one: therefore my persecutors shall stumble, and they shall not prevail: they shall be greatly ashamed; for they shall not prosper: their everlasting confusion shall never be forgotten. [12] But, O LORD of hosts, that triest the righteous, and seest the reins and the heart, let me see thy vengeance on them: for unto thee have I opened my cause.

And that’s why I do what I do: I have such a strong desire to proclaim the truth of God’s word, and even after all the times I feel bitter in my stomach knowing that what I am going to say is bound to make people angry and to hate me, I still do it because I have a love for my fellow man, and a desire to get God’s word out to the people in some capacity. Even so, I know that the great majority of what I have to say will fall on deaf ears, but I do it anyways; “Even as I please all men in all things, not seeking mine own profit, but the profit of many, that they may be saved” (1 Corinthians 10:33).

Coming full-circle, recall what we discussed earlier with John in the book of Revelation when he was fed the honeycomb, the word of God. This was not the only time something like that happened. Observe:

Ezekiel 2:3 And he said unto me, Son of man, I send thee to the children of Israel, to a rebellious nation that hath rebelled against me: they and their fathers have transgressed against me, even unto this very day. [4] For they are impudent children and stiffhearted. I do send thee unto them; and thou shalt say unto them, Thus saith the Lord GOD. [5] And they, whether they will hear, or whether they will forbear, (for they are a rebellious house,) yet shall know that there hath been a prophet among them. [6] And thou, son of man, be not afraid of them, neither be afraid of their words, though briers and thorns be with thee, and thou dost dwell among scorpions: be not afraid of their words, nor be dismayed at their looks, though they be a rebellious house. [7] And thou shalt speak my words unto them, whether they will hear, or whether they will forbear: for they are most rebellious. [8] But thou, son of man, hear what I say unto thee; Be not thou rebellious like that rebellious house: open thy mouth, and eat that I give thee. [9] And when I looked, behold, an hand was sent unto me; and, lo, a roll of a book was therein; [10] And he spread it before me; and it was written within and without: and there was written therein lamentations, and mourning, and woe. [3:1] Moreover he said unto me, Son of man, eat that thou findest; eat this roll, and go speak unto the house of Israel. [2] So I opened my mouth, and he caused me to eat that roll. [3] And he said unto me, Son of man, cause thy belly to eat, and fill thy bowels with this roll that I give thee. Then did I eat it; and it was in my mouth as honey for sweetness. [4] And he said unto me, Son of man, go, get thee unto the house of Israel, and speak with my words unto them. [5] For thou art not sent to a people of a strange speech and of an hard language, but to the house of Israel; [6] Not to many people of a strange speech and of an hard language, whose words thou canst not understand. Surely, had I sent thee to them, they would have hearkened unto thee. [7] But the house of Israel will not hearken unto thee; for they will not hearken unto me: for all the house of Israel are impudent and hardhearted. [8] Behold, I have made thy face strong against their faces, and thy forehead strong against their foreheads. [9] As an adamant harder than flint have I made thy forehead: fear them not, neither be dismayed at their looks, though they be a rebellious house. [10] Moreover he said unto me, Son of man, all my words that I shall speak unto thee receive in thine heart, and hear with thine ears. [11] And go, get thee to them of the captivity, unto the children of thy people, and speak unto them, and tell them, Thus saith the Lord GOD; whether they will hear, or whether they will forbear.

Just like John, the Lord fed Ezekiel his word and it tasted like honey, but in it contained “lamentations, and mourning, and woe.” This again hearkens to the proverb we discussed from the beginning: “The full soul loatheth an honeycomb; but to the hungry soul every bitter thing is sweet” (Proverbs 27:7). And just like with John, he had to preach those bitter things to people, knowing full well and good that the vast majority who heard it would reject and rebel against the truth and light. And the same happened with Jesus when he was sent to preach to the Jews, as he already knew that he was sent to a rebellious people that would not turn to him; which is why he spoke in parables a lot, because the people were not interested in the truth or salvation, but followed him for the same reason people emulate and idolize magicians, philosophers, and clowns: they are there to be entertained. I am not calling our Lord and Savior a clown, but I mean that the strong majority of the Jews were only interested in watching him perform miracles and preach in a way he knew would pacify the heart-hardened masses. But he preached anyway.

And while I am FAR from being remotely close to Jesus Christ, or even John, Ezekiel, Jeremiah, and others for that matter, I can still relate in the sense that the Lord has called me into this ministry to warn people of what is going on and to help them stay on the right path. But, as those passages in Ezekiel, I am preaching to a rebellious people that have rejected the Lord and refuse to hear the reproof of his word, on top of the fact that the Lord has ramped up the blindness and deafness in people; so, it is no surprise that most people cannot see afar off, let alone even understand and listen to what I am trying point out. I am not always right, obviously, but if you have followed me for any length of time I tend to be fairly on the mark, not too far off the bullseye if not dead center of it.

1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners. [34] Awake to righteousness, and sin not; for some have not the knowledge of God: I speak this to your shame.

The goal of this article was to get you to think, to get your mind right, and to prepare your hearts and minds for what is going to come. And like I was alluding to earlier, what you do with this information is your business: take it or leave it. But it is my prayer and heart’s desire that it has produced a positive result, to evaluate your life and your walk with the Lord. I had a lot of nervous energy writing this post, as I know what these types of rebukes can do to people. My flesh at times was constraining me to not write it, my grandfather’s death occurred right when I first planned to write it up, and then just a handful of other distractions got in the way. Nevertheless, I finally got it completed. I know this report will have succeeded in blinding some people that needed to be blinded, but it is my hope that it caused some people to take heed.

2 Corinthians 7:8 For though I made you sorry with a letter, I do not repent, though I did repent: for I perceive that the same epistle hath made you sorry, though it were but for a season. [9] Now I rejoice, not that ye were made sorry, but that ye sorrowed to repentance: for ye were made sorry after a godly manner, that ye might receive damage by us in nothing. [10] For godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation not to be repented of: but the sorrow of the world worketh death. [11] For behold this selfsame thing, that ye sorrowed after a godly sort, what carefulness it wrought in you, yea, what clearing of yourselves, yea, what indignation, yea, what fear, yea, what vehement desire, yea, what zeal, yea, what revenge! In all things ye have approved yourselves to be clear in this matter. [12] Wherefore, though I wrote unto you, I did it not for his cause that had done the wrong, nor for his cause that suffered wrong, but that our care for you in the sight of God might appear unto you.

For those that have actually made it to the end of this report, and are still walking “worthy of the vocation wherewith ye are called” (Ephesians 4:1), and watching and actually building that ark, and doing what you can to prepare for the road ahead; then I implore you to continue to have patience and trust in the Lord.

Proverbs 3:5 Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. [6] In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. [7] Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the LORD, and depart from evil. [21] My son, let not them depart from thine eyes: keep sound wisdom and discretion: [22] So shall they be life unto thy soul, and grace to thy neck. [23] Then shalt thou walk in thy way safely, and thy foot shall not stumble. [24] When thou liest down, thou shalt not be afraid: yea, thou shalt lie down, and thy sleep shall be sweet. [25] Be not afraid of sudden fear, neither of the desolation of the wicked, when it cometh. [26] For the LORD shall be thy confidence, and shall keep thy foot from being taken.

Moreover, as you have seen all the coming warnings of what is to befall the nations in the times to come – continue to pray to the Lord for deliverance, strength, endurance, and protection; as, if you have been working for him, he will remember those deeds:

Jeremiah 39:15 Now the word of the LORD came unto Jeremiah, while he was shut up in the court of the prison, saying, [16] Go and speak to Ebed-melech the Ethiopian, saying, Thus saith the LORD of hosts, the God of Israel; Behold, I will bring my words upon this city for evil, and not for good; and they shall be accomplished in that day before thee. [17] But I will deliver thee in that day, saith the LORD: and thou shalt not be given into the hand of the men of whom thou art afraid. [18] For I will surely deliver thee, and thou shalt not fall by the sword, but thy life shall be for a prey unto thee: because thou hast put thy trust in me, saith the LORD.

There are more examples I could come up with, but, brothers and sisters in Christ, be not dismayed, but do not slip either. The Lord will provide bountifully, but that does not mean we will not endure some very trying and heart-wrenching times, and all the more reason you must have patience.

Ecclesiastes 7:8 Better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof: and the patient in spirit is better than the proud in spirit. [9] Be not hasty in thy spirit to be angry: for anger resteth in the bosom of fools. [10] Say not thou, What is the cause that the former days were better than these? for thou dost not inquire wisely concerning this. James 5:10 Take, my brethren, the prophets, who have spoken in the name of the Lord, for an example of suffering affliction, and of patience. [11] Behold, we count them happy which endure. Ye have heard of the patience of Job, and have seen the end of the Lord; that the Lord is very pitiful, and of tender mercy. 2 Corinthians 5:11 Knowing therefore the terror of the Lord, we persuade men; but we are made manifest unto God; and I trust also are made manifest in your consciences.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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