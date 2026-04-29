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FlashNewsAlert's avatar
FlashNewsAlert
8m

These are hard sayings brother - thank you! I pray that you remain on the watchtower.

Also, I encourage everyone to click that little link at the end, the one that says "view entire message." Sweet in the mouth, bitter in the stomach!

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dhgjdg's avatar
dhgjdg
2h

Generalizing does nothing good. Like the Lord told Elijah when he thought he was the only one left, "I have 7000 loyal ones in Israel." Every Christian is walking their faith as the Lord sees fit, and this is whether they are still carnal Christians or not.

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