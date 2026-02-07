As the world becomes evermore increasingly dependent on AI and datacenters, as the power grid continues to become strained, as the specter of cyber warfare increases, the risk of a total catastrophe rises as well.

This past January, once again, tens of millions of Americans were caught napping and unprepared as a winter vortex swept the States, knocking out power, transportation and other services, and even leading to a handful of deaths. With things becoming ever increasingly more fragile and precarious with all that is happening both foreign and domestically, complacency is unwise.

With datacenters, we know of the immense draw on energy resources they have. I have no doubt that local municipalities will be siphoned and redirected gradually to fuel these datacenters, while residents are forced to pay skyrocketing energy bills. I have no doubt that at some point homes will have less energy to draw upon, forcing frequent power outages and rolling blackouts.

Then we have the real threat of cyberwarfare. For years, we have been warned that there could be debilitating cyberattacks on key infrastructure; we could get an EMP strike that knocks out absolutely everything.

The World Economic Forum sponsored an event called Cyber Polygon that simulated massive cyberattacks and what the fallout would be because of them. Unlimited Hangout has a great article detailing this and I highly recommend that you read it. A snippet of that article reads:

Though Cyber Polygon 2021 is months off, it was preceded by Cyber Polygon 2020, a similar WEF-sponsored simulation that took place last July in which speakers warned of a coming deadly “pandemic” of cyberattacks that would largely target two economic sectors, healthcare and finance. Cyber Polygon 2020 was officially described as “international online training for raising global cyber resilience” and involved many of the world’s biggest tech companies and international authorities, from IBM to INTERPOL. There were also many surprising participants at the event, some of whom have been traditionally seen as opposed to Western imperial interests. For example, the person chosen to open the Cyber Polygon event was the prime minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin, and its main host, BI.ZONE, was a subsidiary of the Russian-government-controlled Sberbank. This suggests that the overused “Russian hacker” narrative may be coming to an end or will soon be switched out for another boogeyman more suitable in light of current political realities.

Moreover, it was WEF founder Klaus Schwab who gave that infamous warning that a cyber pandemic would make the Covid lockdowns look like child’s play in comparison.

“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention to the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack which would bring to a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber attack. To use the COVID-19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cybersecurity community can draw and improve our preparedness for a potential cyber pandemic.”

If such an event were to happen, there are a myriad of things that would happen. Simply Family Preparedness published a list of things that would take place:

1. No Electricity – In case of an EMP attack, a major immediate consequence would be a widespread power outage. This happens because EMPs can damage electronic devices, even those crucial for our power grid.

2. Supply Chain Breakdown – With no electricity, our supply chains would come to a halt, and food and other essential goods would not reach their intended destinations, leading to scarcity and panic among the population. Without a stockpile of food and essentials, people would be without the necessary resources to survive.

3. Transportation Services Disrupted – Transportation systems, including automobiles, trains, and airplanes, rely heavily on electronic components. In an EMP attack, these systems would fail, and transportation systems would also be useless.

4. Data Loss – EMP attacks have the potential to result in substantial data loss, endangering sensitive and vital information saved on electronic devices. Hard drives, cloud-based storage, servers, and other electronic storage solutions are vulnerable to EMP damage, risking the integrity of critical records such as medical information and financial data.

5. Medical Services Impacted – Hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities rely heavily on electronic equipment for patient care. In an EMP attack, this vital equipment could be destroyed or rendered unusable, affecting essential treatments and putting lives at risk. Also, the power outage would affect crucial devices like ventilators and dialysis machines, adding strain to medical services.

6. Infrastructure Breakdown – An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack could devastate our infrastructure, resulting in the collapse of vital services, and such an event would not just disrupt daily routines but also present a grave danger to public safety. Ultimately, an EMP strike carries the risk of inflicting substantial harm on our essential infrastructure, imperiling both national security and public well-being.

7. Communication Services – Personal and business cell phones, computers, and radios could fail when hit by a strong electromagnetic pulse. This kind of event wouldn’t just disrupt personal communication but also hinder emergency response operations.

8. Vehicles Shutting Down – With the reliance on computer systems and electronic components, vehicles of all kinds could potentially be shut down during an EMP attack. The brakes, engine, and other critical systems may be disabled, causing accidents and disrupting transportation. This would impact individuals trying to evacuate or travel during the attack and hinder emergency response vehicles from reaching those in need.

9. ATMs and Banks Closing – In the event of a widespread power outage or disruption, banks may have to close their doors, and ATMs may become inoperable. This would not only disrupt people’s ability to access their money but also prevent businesses from being able to make financial transactions.

10. Possible Fires – EMP attacks can cause power surges that harm electrical infrastructure, including transformers, potentially leading to building and brush fires. Managing these fires without modern technology would be difficult, as they may spread quickly and cause significant damage.

11. No Water – Water treatment facilities rely heavily on electronic systems to monitor and control water quality, and an EMP attack could cause system failures, leaving communities without clean drinking water. Extended power outages could also disrupt access to running water, as pumps need electricity to function.

12. Confusion and Chaos – With communication systems down, an EMP attack could cause widespread confusion and chaos, making it difficult for authorities to communicate with the public and coordinate response efforts. People may also panic and resort to looting and violence as resources become scarce.

13. Loss of Jobs – An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack could compel businesses to halt operations, leading to widespread job cuts. The disruption of electronic systems might impede company operations, posing a significant threat to the economy as workers lose their livelihoods and struggle to meet basic needs.

14. Possible Economic Collapse – An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack can devastate the economy, particularly impacting sectors such as banking, stock exchanges, and transportation that heavily depend on electronic communication, rendering them susceptible to disruption. Such breakdowns would have far-reaching repercussions across the global economy for an extended period.

15. No Heating or Cooling – During an EMP attack, electronic systems managing heating and cooling could fail, leading to temperature instability. This poses significant risks, particularly for vulnerable groups like the elderly or individuals with health issues, who rely on controlled environments for their well-being.

16. Intruders and Looting – Homes and businesses become vulnerable to intruders and looters during an EMP attack. With the possibility of food and water shortages and the breakdown of law and order, individuals may resort to desperate measures to survive. Individuals and communities need to have a plan to secure their homes and protect themselves during an EMP event.

17. Medication Shortage – Access to critical medications could be severely limited or cut off entirely during an EMP event since pharmacies may close and many medications are made overseas and shipped in. Individuals need to have a stockpile of necessary medications and know alternative methods for managing their health in case of an EMP event.

18. No Harvest – A power outage could significantly impact agriculture, making farming machinery useless and possibly leading to crop failures and food shortages. Communities should look into other ways to produce food, like traditional farming or community gardens, and individuals should learn some basic survival skills and know how to grow their own food just in case.

19. Stock Market Crash – In the event of an EMP attack, the stock market could crash, and financial systems may be inoperable. Having a backup plan for finances, such as having cash on hand or investing in physical assets that would still hold value in a post-EMP world.

20. Empty Grocery Shelves – During emergencies, grocery shelves can rapidly deplete as people hoard supplies, leading to potential food shortages. Individuals must consider sustainable food alternatives and master food preservation techniques for extended storage periods.

21. Impassable Roads – In the event of an EMP, roads and transportation systems may become unusable due to disabled vehicles and traffic lights. It is essential to have contingency plans for alternative means of transportation, such as bicycles or walking.

22. No Septic System – Septic systems may become non-functional in an EMP attack due to power outages or damage. It is vital to have a backup plan for sanitation, such as composting toilets or designated areas for waste disposal.

23. Planes May Be Grounded – During a severe EMP attack, airplanes and airports could become inoperable due to the disruption of electronic systems. This means that air travel will not be an option for evacuation or transportation, and it is crucial to have alternative transportation methods in place.

24. Long-Term Effects – An EMP attack could have long-lasting effects on our society, potentially causing major disruptions for months or even years. A long-term plan for survival and sustainability is vital in prolonged chaos and uncertainty.

The word of God reminds us:

Proverbs 14:15 The simple believeth every word: but the prudent man looketh well to his going. Proverbs 22:3 A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself: but the simple pass on, and are punished.

With these things in mind, complacency is not the answer, especially as we are witnessing a complete erosion of the purchasing power of the dollar, global trade is changing as the U.S. isolates itself from the world, and the specter of war, both foreign and domestic, it is imperative now more than ever to make sure you have your house in order. For now, I am only going to cover the temporal things.

While I am not talking about being a “prepper” in the colloquial sense of being a basement dweller, hiding in your nuclear bunker with your mountain of MREs to survive the Fallout event, having your bases covered and having general preparations in place are necessities.

Here is a very broad list of things to think about; plan accordingly based on your situation.

Food is critical. I am not just talking about MREs — I recommend against those; they are toxic and are only meant to be used for a short time, not an entire meal plan. No, you have to have food. Think like the pioneers and colonists did. Simple meals that require little effort and processing, and can be stored for lengths of time.

Water. Store it, preserve it, have it ready. This is the most important. Having a way to purify and filtrate it. If you have a well, look into installing a manual crank to extract it should the power be down for a while.

Have extra clothing and attire for the necessary conditions. Try to stick with natural fibers. Have sowing and patching kits and learn how to use them.

Medical supplies are also very important. Have plenty of them and know how to use them.

Protection. You cannot not have it. With the price of everything going up, especially ammunition, it would be prudent to load up now. Pay with cash if you can. Gold and silver are nice and all, but brass and lead will be worth their weight in the long run. Don’t also underestimate non-traditional defenses as ammunition gets more and more expensive and starts to run scarce.

Ways to make heat, the ability to make a fire and sustain it.

Oil — motor, cooking, lamp. Extra gas reserves for vehicles would be a good idea.

There are many other miscellaneous items — from a reliable compass, rope and chord and zip ties, radio and walkie-talkies, a variety of batteries and ways to charge devices, gardening tools, parts to a number of things that you believe might become harder to access over time, et cetera, et cetera.

Having some cash and coins on hand will also come in handy if modern payment systems are not operable.

As I said, this list is quite broad. Definitely do your own research and make the proper assessment as to what you need to do. Yes, I understand you can only do so much within your budget; but a little is better than nothing; and above all else, trust in the Lord and stay instant in prayer.

Hebrews 13:5 Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee. [6] So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

