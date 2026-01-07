The following report was first published on March 31st, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

The World Government Summit for 2022 recently began in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates, calling and asking for a new world order, and what steps will need to be taken to get the world there.

The World Government Summit, according to their official website, “is a global, neutral, non-profit organization dedicated to shaping the future of governments.” “The Summit, in its various activities, explores the agenda of the next generation of governments, focusing on harnessing innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity,” its organizers say of themselves.

They add, “Since its inception in 2013, the Summit has championed the mission of shaping future governments and creating a better future for humanity. The past 7 editions of the Summit have successfully established a new model to collaborate on an international playing field to inspire and enable the next generation of governments.”

“The World Government Summit is a global knowledge exchange platform for governments that was established in 2013 under the dynamic leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and is poised to scale newer heights of excellence and inclusivity.”

The organization is partnered with many of the more well-known international governmental and world affairs groups such as the United Nations, the World Health Organization, OECD, the World Bank, the World Trade Organization, and many others.

CNN’s Becky Anderson led the discussion on the 29th, kicking off the first official day of the summit, that was livestreamed to their official YouTube channel.

Anderson, just a few seconds in after stepping up to the podium, asked, “Are we ready for a New World Order?,” noting that it is a “daunting subject” to discuss. She additionally stated a similar sentiment to that of President Joe Biden’s recent calls for a New World Order.

“You know we are at an affliction point I believe in the world economy. Not just the world economy, in the world, it occurs every three or four generations. As one of them as the one of the top military people said to me in a secure meeting the other day, 60 billion people died between 1900-1946. And, uh, since then we established a liberal world order and that hadn’t happened in a long while, a lot of people dying but nowhere near the chaos. And now is the time when things are shifting. We’re gonna – there gonna be a new world order out there and we’ve gotta lead it, and we’ve gotta unite the rest of the free world, and we’re doing it.”

She stated:

“I believe what is clear is that we have hit an inflection point. We are certainly living in a unique age of certainty and volatility in global affairs. “Whether you are from the global North or the global South, we have all collectively lived through the twilight zone that was the pandemic, and the changes to our social, our digital, and our physical landscape that Covid-19 wrought. “And just as the world reemerges from the pandemic, we are faced with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which certainly feels like a transformative geopolitical moment. “Coming as that does against a backdrop of great power struggles, the emergence of middle powers of climate crisis and cyber security challenges, the trendline certainly seems to indicate a world headed in a disorderly direction. “Is the U.S.-led multilateral system created post-WWII to manage international relations so that the world would never see and experience the same chaos and disorder of a world war, is it anything like fit for purpose? And if not, what is the alternative? That is the purpose of this discussion today.”

Anderson then introduced the panel of different leaders and advisors for this discussion. First turning to His Excellency Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Emirates, Anderson asked him, “Are you ready for a new world order?”

Though not answering with a yes or no, Gargash immediately pointed towards technological advancements here in the 21st century, which he compared to 26th century tech. But he said there is a problem:

“But I think the frame of thinking is still 19th century. I think this is one of the problems that we have in the international system where if you look it’s still about nationalism, it’s still about state sovereignty, it’s still about use of force or non-use of source of force. “And I think this is one of the major major issues as we try to bridge really what is mentally you know governing international relations with the 19th century mode of thinking. But at the same time with technology fast fast ahead of us and the curve, I think we will be a major problem.”

Interestingly enough, The WinePress’ report, “Agenda 2030: You’ll Own Nothing And Be Happy,” cited a piece from the World Economic Forum and their vision for life in 2030, where the world is cultivated by autonomous smart cities.

After that, Fred Kempe – President and CEO of the think tank the Atlantic Council – spoke, and he, who said his former mentor was the infamous globalist Henry Kissinger, invoked a similar sentiment, that, “what do you mean new world order? We have not had a world order yet.” Rather, a Western order that was “imposed on the world.”

“[This new order] can go two different directions with the war in Ukraine now being a decisive element. Either the jungle is back, as the historian Bob Kagan talks, and that we can go into a darker era. “Or we could go into an era because of the advances of science, advances of technology, there could be one of the most prosperous, promising, progressive, enlightened, moderate, modern eras that we’ve ever face[d]. “I think we’re in a moment where that’s being decided, and I think the importance of the Ukraine issue is that’s a fulcrum for this, and how the world manages this and comes out of this, is going to have far-reaching consequences that go beyond Ukraine.”

Later in the discussion, Pippa Malmgren – a former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush for the National Economic Council – explained how another major tenet of this as to how this new world order is to operate: the old monetary and currency systems must be abandoned.

“I see a future where we genuinely have ubiquity and not scarcity. I see a future where the internet is available for free for everyone in the most remote locations on the planet, for example. “And that means the location of power is going to shift. And I see … decentralization of power structures everywhere, in finance, in political power. In fact, this conflict that we’re in right now may be the beginning of that shift. “What underpins a new world order is always the financial system. […] And what we are seeing in the world today I think is we are on the brink dramatic change where we are about to, and I’ll say this boldly: we’re about to abandon the traditional system of money and accounting, and introduce a new one. “And the new one, the new accounting is what we call blockchain. It means digital. It means almost having a perfect record of every single transaction that happens in the economy, which will give us far greater clarity over what’s going on, and it also raises huge dangers in terms of the balance of power between states and citizens. “In my opinion we’re going to need a digital constitution of human rights if we’re going to have digital money. But also this new money will be sovereign in nature. Most people think that digital money is crypto and private, but what I see are super powers introducing digital currency. The Chinese were the first, the U.S. is on the brink I think of moving in the same direction, [and] the Europeans have committed to that as well. “And the question is, will that new system of digital money and digital accounting accommodate the competing needs of the citizens of all these locations, so that every human being has a chance to have a better life, because that’s the only measure of whether a world order really serves.”

Also at this summit, founder of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab made an appearance, weighing in and giving his two cents; who, again, reemphasized that we are in the midst of what he calls the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“History is truly at a turning point. “We do not yet know the full extent and the systemic and structural changes which will happen. However, we do know the global energy systems, food systems, and supply chains will be deeply effected. In times of crisis, the role of governments is more important and more relevant than ever. “What is also needed is a summit like this one [..], and to look into constructive ways we can build our common future. “Our futures are intrinsically connected to one another as profound challenges to mankind such as climate change are globally interconnected, and require collaborative responses. “In conclusion, and despite all the challenges, we have to uphold our responsibility which we have towards the next generation, at which we can only fulfill through collaboration on a national and on a global level.”

To see more of the discussion, and so much more, see their YouTube channel for more information.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I republished this report because the World Economic Forum will be hosting its annual discussions in two weeks (Trump will be speaking there as well), and not long after that the lesser known World Government Summit will have their discussions.

It is a reminder that it is one big club and we are not in it. The world is a stage, literally, and all the Muppets are up there in broad daylight spelling out how they are fulfilling their masters’ wishes to reshape the world into a top-down, cross-border, interconnected, tokenized society.

Psalm 2:1 Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? [2] The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, saying, [3] Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us. [4] He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.

Tokenization was not spoken of directly, but references to the all-blockchain monetary system are indeed referring to tokenization. These people are spelling it out to people, yet so few listen or bother to look into it further.

This is leading up to the eventual ‘final solution.’

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

